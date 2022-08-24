how i can gain 1 million dollar? - page 2
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Here you go buddy... for free.
See how easy that was ?
The more you think it's real, the harder you will work for it....
Open a demo account with 1 million dollars, try your best to make losing on the demo account, copy demo orders and reverse them into your real account.
There should be one day you loss 1 million demo money, you will gain 1 million real money.
How can i trade
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
By not loosing them :)
You are right. You are already a winner by no lossing money in forex. Forex price movement is designed to hit your stop loss and making you lossing money.
Here ya go (@ 3:31)
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020