how i can gain 1 million dollar? - page 2

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it is easy to do that
 
how are for all?
 


Here you go buddy... for free.

See how easy that was ?

The more you think it's real, the harder you will work for it....

[Deleted]  
Ziheng Zhuang:

Open a demo account with 1 million dollars, try your best to make losing on the demo account, copy demo orders and reverse them into your real account.

There should be one day you loss 1 million demo money, you will gain 1 million real money.

lol great idea
 
How can i trade
 
Christiantus Edem #:
How can i trade

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
to make 1 million dollars, you need 100 million dollar, then you have to buy and hodl bitcoin, one day you will make 1% return on capital if you are lucky
 
Ales Vidergar #:
By not loosing them :)

You are right. You are already a winner by no lossing money in forex. Forex price movement is designed to hit your stop loss and making you lossing money.

 

Here ya go (@ 3:31)


 

Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

Where Do I start from? - How to Start With Metatrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine
Where Do I start from? - How to Start With Metatrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Metatrader 5 help - trading platform — user manual. First key article: metatrader 5 - more than you can imagine. The second key article: limitless opportunities with metatrader 5 and mql5. How to add the broker to mt5: metatrader 5 help  -  open an account
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