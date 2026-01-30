Nrtr - page 3

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NRMA indicator

nrma.mq4


Files:
nrma.mq4  3 kb
nrma_mql.png  107 kb
 

ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (2 good EAs included)

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Asctrend EA (backtesting example):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.13 12:07

This is results for backtesting for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year. This is the settings with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength.

Set file and backtesting results are attached.

 

 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11

It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).

NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:

NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).



 

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here
 
Sergey Golubev:

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here

Thanks, Sergey!

Your Articles about Creating trailing stop helped me so much!

 

Good article was published - 

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The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard 


In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.


That's why we will use the following approach. We will create a special module of trading signals for the MQL5 Wizard. Later on we will be able to create a similar module based on any selected trend indicator to produce Yes/No signals indicating the presence or absence of a trend. A combination of multiple modules can be used when creating a trading system, so we can easily combine various indicators.

 
Thank you for this thread, really appreciate :-)
 

Stalin_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Stalin_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.

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This is HTF versions of this indicator:

Stalin_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features

In our previous article (Part 46), we built a Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure trading system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that identifies liquidity zones, detects breaks of structure, and executes trades with customizable risk parameters and visual indicators. In Part 47, we create a Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) system that utilizes channel-based reversal signals for trend-following entries, and we integrate hedging capabilities, dynamic trailing stops, and risk management features.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features
  • 2026.01.29
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) trading system in MQL5 that uses channel indicators for reversal signals, enabling trend-following entries with hedging support for buys and sells. We incorporate risk management features like auto lot sizing based on equity or balance, fixed or dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels using ATR multipliers, and position limits.
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