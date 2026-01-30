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NRMA indicator
nrma.mq4
ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (2 good EAs included)
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Asctrend EA (backtesting example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.13 12:07
This is results for backtesting for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year. This is the settings with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength.
Set file and backtesting results are attached.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11
It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:
NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Thanks, Sergey!
Your Articles about Creating trailing stop helped me so much!
Good article was published -
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The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard
In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.
That's why we will use the following approach. We will create a special module of trading signals for the MQL5 Wizard. Later on we will be able to create a similar module based on any selected trend indicator to produce Yes/No signals indicating the presence or absence of a trend. A combination of multiple modules can be used when creating a trading system, so we can easily combine various indicators.
Stalin_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.
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This is HTF versions of this indicator:
Stalin_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 47): Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) with Hedging Features