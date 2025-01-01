DocumentationSections
CPriceSeries

CPriceSeries is a base class for access to the price data.

Description

CSeries class provides the simplified access to MQL5 API general functions for working with price data to all its descendants.

Declaration

   class CPriceSeries: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CPriceSeries

Direct descendants

CiClose, CiHigh, CiLow, CiOpen

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

virtual BufferResize

Sets size of the series buffer

Data Access

 

virtual GetData

Gets the specified series buffer element

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Updates timeseries data

Search for Extreme Values

 

virtual MinIndex

Gets the index of minimal value in the specified range

virtual MinValue

Gets the minimal value in the specified range

virtual MaxIndex

Gets the index of maximal value in the specified range

virtual MaxValue

Gets the maximal value in the specified range

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent