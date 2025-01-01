CPriceSeries
CPriceSeries is a base class for access to the price data.
Description
CSeries class provides the simplified access to MQL5 API general functions for working with price data to all its descendants.
Declaration
class CPriceSeries: public CSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CPriceSeries
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
Create
|
virtual BufferResize
Sets size of the series buffer
Data Access
|
virtual GetData
|
Gets the specified series buffer element
|
Data Update
|
virtual Refresh
|
Updates timeseries data
|
Search for Extreme Values
|
virtual MinIndex
|
Gets the index of minimal value in the specified range
|
virtual MinValue
|
Gets the minimal value in the specified range
|
virtual MaxIndex
|
Gets the index of maximal value in the specified range
virtual MaxValue
|
Gets the maximal value in the specified range
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent