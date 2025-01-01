CDoubleBuffer
CDoubleBuffer is a base class for simplified access to data buffers of double type.
Description
The CDoubleBuffer class provides a simplified access to the data of the buffer of double type.
Declaration
class CDoubleBuffer: public CArrayDouble
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CDoubleBuffer
Direct descendants
CCloseBuffer, CHighBuffer, CIndicatorBuffer, CLowBuffer, COpenBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Sets buffer size
Settings
|
Sets symbol and period
Data Access
|
Gets the buffer element
Data Update
|
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear