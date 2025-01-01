CDoubleBuffer

CDoubleBuffer is a base class for simplified access to data buffers of double type.

Description

The CDoubleBuffer class provides a simplified access to the data of the buffer of double type.

Declaration

class CDoubleBuffer: public CArrayDouble

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayDouble CDoubleBuffer Direct descendants CCloseBuffer, CHighBuffer, CIndicatorBuffer, CLowBuffer, COpenBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Size Sets buffer size Settings SetSymbolPeriod Sets symbol and period Data Access At Gets the buffer element Data Update virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value