CDoubleBuffer

CDoubleBuffer is a base class for simplified access to data buffers of double type.

Description

The CDoubleBuffer class provides a simplified access to the data of the buffer of double type.

Declaration

   class CDoubleBuffer: public CArrayDouble

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayDouble

              CDoubleBuffer

Direct descendants

CCloseBuffer, CHighBuffer, CIndicatorBuffer, CLowBuffer, COpenBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Size

Sets buffer size

Settings

 

SetSymbolPeriod

Sets symbol and period

Data Access

 

At

Gets the buffer element

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Updates the buffer

virtual RefreshCurrent

Updates the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble

Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear