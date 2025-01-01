DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCOpenBuffer 

COpenBuffer

COpenBuffer is a class for simplified access to open prices of bars in the history.

Description

COpenBuffer class provides a simplified access to open prices of bars in the history.

Declaration

   class COpenBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayDouble

              CDoubleBuffer

                  COpenBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Updates the buffer

virtual RefreshCurrent

Updates the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble

Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear

Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer

Size, At, SetSymbolPeriod