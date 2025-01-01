COpenBuffer
Description
COpenBuffer class provides a simplified access to open prices of bars in the history.
Declaration
class COpenBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
COpenBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Data Update
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear
Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer