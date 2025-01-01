DocumentationSections
CLowBuffer

CLowBuffer is a class for simplified access to low prices of bars in the history.

Description

The CLowBuffer class provides a simplified access to low prices of bars in the history.

Declaration

   class CLowBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayDouble

              CDoubleBuffer

                  CLowBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Updates the buffer

virtual RefreshCurrent

Updates the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble

Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear

Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer

Size, At, SetSymbolPeriod