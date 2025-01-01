CLowBuffer
CLowBuffer is a class for simplified access to low prices of bars in the history.
Description
The CLowBuffer class provides a simplified access to low prices of bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CLowBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CLowBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
|
Data Update
|
|
virtual Refresh
|
Updates the buffer
|
virtual RefreshCurrent
|
Updates the current value
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear
|
Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer