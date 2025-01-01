CSpreadBuffer

CSpreadBuffer is a class for simplified access to spreads of the bars in the history.

Description

The CSpreadBuffer class provides a simplified access to spreads of the bars in the history.

Declaration

class CSpreadBuffer: public CArrayInt

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayInt CSpreadBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Size Sets buffer size Settings SetSymbolPeriod Sets symbol and period Data Access At Gets the buffer element Data Update virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value