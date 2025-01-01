CSpreadBuffer
CSpreadBuffer is a class for simplified access to spreads of the bars in the history.
Description
The CSpreadBuffer class provides a simplified access to spreads of the bars in the history.
Declaration
class CSpreadBuffer: public CArrayInt
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Sets buffer size
Settings
Sets symbol and period
Data Access
Gets the buffer element
Data Update
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
|
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayInt
Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear