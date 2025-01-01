DocumentationSections
CSpreadBuffer

CSpreadBuffer is a class for simplified access to spreads of the bars in the history.

Description

Declaration

   class CSpreadBuffer: public CArrayInt

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayInt

              CSpreadBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Size

Sets buffer size

Settings

 

SetSymbolPeriod

Sets symbol and period

Data Access

 

At

Gets the buffer element

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Updates the buffer

virtual RefreshCurrent

Updates the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayInt

Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear