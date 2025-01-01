CRealVolumeBuffer

CRealVolumeBuffer is a class for simplified access to real volumes of bars in the history.

Description

CTickVolumeBuffer class provides a simplified access to real volumes of bars in the history.

Declaration

class CRealVolumeBuffer: public CArrayLong

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayLong CRealVolumeBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Size Sets buffer size Settings SetSymbolPeriod Sets symbol and period Data Access At Gets the buffer element Data Update virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value