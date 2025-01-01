CRealVolumeBuffer
CRealVolumeBuffer is a class for simplified access to real volumes of bars in the history.
Description
CTickVolumeBuffer class provides a simplified access to real volumes of bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CRealVolumeBuffer: public CArrayLong
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CRealVolumeBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Sets buffer size
|
Settings
|
|
Sets symbol and period
|
Data Access
|
|
Gets the buffer element
|
Data Update
|
|
virtual Refresh
|
Updates the buffer
|
virtual RefreshCurrent
|
Updates the current value
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayLong
Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear