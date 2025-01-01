CTickVolumeBuffer
CTickVolumeBuffer is a class for simplified access to tick volumes of bars in the history.
Description
The CTickVolumeBuffer class provides a simplified access to tick volumes of bars in the history.
Declaration
class CTickVolumeBuffer: public CArrayLong
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CTickVolumeBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Sets buffer size
Settings
|
Sets symbol and period
|
Data Access Methods
|
Gets the buffer element by index
|
Data Update Methods
|
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayLong
Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear