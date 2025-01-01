CTickVolumeBuffer

CTickVolumeBuffer is a class for simplified access to tick volumes of bars in the history.

Description

The CTickVolumeBuffer class provides a simplified access to tick volumes of bars in the history.

Declaration

class CTickVolumeBuffer: public CArrayLong

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayLong CTickVolumeBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Size Sets buffer size Settings SetSymbolPeriod Sets symbol and period Data Access Methods At Gets the buffer element by index Data Update Methods virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value