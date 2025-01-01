CHighBuffer
CHighBuffer is a class for simplified access to high prices of bars in the history.
Description
CHighBuffer class provides a simplified access to high prices of bars in the history.
Declaration
class CHighBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CHighBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Data Update
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
|
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear
Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer