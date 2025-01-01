CHighBuffer

CHighBuffer is a class for simplified access to high prices of bars in the history.

Description

CHighBuffer class provides a simplified access to high prices of bars in the history.

Declaration

class CHighBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayDouble CDoubleBuffer CHighBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Data Update virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value