CCloseBuffer
CCloseBuffer is a class for simplified access to close prices of bars in the history.
Description
CCloseBuffer class provides a simplified access to close prices of bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CCloseBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CCloseBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
|
Data Update
|
|
virtual Refresh
|
Updates the buffer
|
virtual RefreshCurrent
|
Updates the current value
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear
|
Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer