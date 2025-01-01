DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCTimeBuffer 

CTimeBuffer

CTimeBuffer is a class for simplified access to opening times of the bars in the history.

Description

The CTimeBuffer class provides a simplified access to opening times of the bars in the history.

Declaration

   class CTimeBuffer: public CArrayLong

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayLong

              CTimeBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Size

Sets buffer size

Settings

 

SetSymbolPeriod

Sets symbol and period

Data Access Methods

 

At

Gets the buffer element by index

Data Update Methods

 

virtual Refresh

Updates the buffer

virtual RefreshCurrent

Updates the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayLong

Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear