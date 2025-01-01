CTimeBuffer
CTimeBuffer is a class for simplified access to opening times of the bars in the history.
Description
Declaration
class CTimeBuffer: public CArrayLong
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CTimeBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Sets buffer size
Settings
|
Sets symbol and period
Data Access Methods
|
Gets the buffer element by index
Data Update Methods
|
virtual Refresh
Updates the buffer
virtual RefreshCurrent
Updates the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayLong
Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear