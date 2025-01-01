CTimeBuffer

CTimeBuffer is a class for simplified access to opening times of the bars in the history.

Description

Declaration

class CTimeBuffer: public CArrayLong

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayLong CTimeBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Size Sets buffer size Settings SetSymbolPeriod Sets symbol and period Data Access Methods At Gets the buffer element by index Data Update Methods virtual Refresh Updates the buffer virtual RefreshCurrent Updates the current value