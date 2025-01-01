- BasePrice
CheckReverseLong
Checks conditions of a long position reversal.
virtual bool CheckReverseLong(
Parameters
price
[in][out] Variable for price, passed by reference.
sl
[in][out] Variable for Stop Loss price, passed by reference.
tp
[in][out] Variable for Take Profit price, passed by reference.
expiration
[in][out] Variable for expiration time, passed by reference (if necessary).
Return Value
true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false.