MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalThresholdClose BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection ThresholdClose Sets new value of "ThresholdClose" parameter. void ThresholdOpen( long value // value ) Parameters value [in] New value of "ThresholdClose". Return Value None. Note The range of "ThresholdClose" parameter is from 0 to 100. Used when "voting" to close position. ThresholdOpen PriceLevel