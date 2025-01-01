DocumentationSections
Direction

Returns the value of "weighted" price direction.

virtual double  Direction()

Return Value

It returns the value>0 when upward direction is most probable and <0 in case of a downward direction. The absolute value depends on the "strength" of a signal.

Note

If the built-in filters are used, their results are considered when defining the general direction.