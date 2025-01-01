- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
Returns the value of "weighted" price direction.
|
virtual double Direction()
Return Value
It returns the value>0 when upward direction is most probable and <0 in case of a downward direction. The absolute value depends on the "strength" of a signal.
Note
If the built-in filters are used, their results are considered when defining the general direction.