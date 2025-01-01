MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalExpiration BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection Expiration Sets the value of "Expiration" parameter. void Expiration( int value // value ) Parameters value [in] New value of "Expiration". Return Value None. Note The value of "Expiration" parameter is defined in bars. It is used as Expiration time for Pending Orders (when trading using pending orders). TakeLevel Magic