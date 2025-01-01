DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalExpiration 

Expiration

Sets the value of "Expiration" parameter.

void  Expiration(
   int    value         // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of "Expiration".

Return Value

None.

Note

The value of "Expiration" parameter is defined in bars. It is used as Expiration time for Pending Orders (when trading using pending orders).