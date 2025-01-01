MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalThresholdOpen BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection ThresholdOpen Sets new value of "ThresholdOpen" parameter. void ThresholdOpen( long value // value ) Parameters value [in] New value of "ThresholdOpen". Return Value None. Note The range of "ThresholdOpen" parameter is from 0 to 100. Used when "voting" to open position. Invert ThresholdClose