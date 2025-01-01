DocumentationSections
ThresholdOpen

Sets new value of "ThresholdOpen" parameter.

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of "ThresholdOpen".

Return Value

None.

Note

The range of "ThresholdOpen" parameter is from 0 to 100. Used when "voting" to open position.