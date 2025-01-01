DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCheckOpenLong 

CheckOpenLong

Checks conditions to open a long position.

virtual bool  CheckOpenLong(
   double&    price,          // price
   double&    sl,             // Stop Loss
   double&    tp,             // Take Profit
   datetime&  expiration      // expiration
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  Variable for open price, passed by reference.

sl

[in][out]  Variable for Stop Loss price, passed by reference.

tp

[in][out]  Variable for Take Profit price, passed by reference.

expiration

[in][out]  Variable for expiration time, passed by reference (if necessary).

Return Value

true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false.