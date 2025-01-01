CheckOpenLong

Checks conditions to open a long position.

virtual bool CheckOpenLong(

double& price,

double& sl,

double& tp,

datetime& expiration

)

Parameters

price

[in][out] Variable for open price, passed by reference.

sl

[in][out] Variable for Stop Loss price, passed by reference.

tp

[in][out] Variable for Take Profit price, passed by reference.

expiration

[in][out] Variable for expiration time, passed by reference (if necessary).

Return Value

true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false.