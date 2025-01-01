DocumentationSections
Init

Initializes the object.

bool  Init(
   CSymbolInfo      symbol,   // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,   // timeframe
   double           point     // point
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Pointer to the object of CSymbolInfo type for access to symbol information.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).

point

[in]  The "weight" of 2/4-digit point.

Return Value

true - successful completion, otherwise - false.