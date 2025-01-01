- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Init
Initializes the object.
bool Init(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Pointer to the object of CSymbolInfo type for access to symbol information.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).
point
[in] The "weight" of 2/4-digit point.
Return Value
true - successful completion, otherwise - false.