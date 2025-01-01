Init

Initializes the object.

bool Init(

CSymbolInfo symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

double point

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Pointer to the object of CSymbolInfo type for access to symbol information.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).

point

[in] The "weight" of 2/4-digit point.

Return Value

true - successful completion, otherwise - false.