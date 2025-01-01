DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCheckTrailingOrderShort 

CheckTrailingOrderShort

Checks conditions to modify parameters of Sell Pending order.

virtual bool  CheckTrailingOrderShort(
   COrderInfo*    order,          // order
   double&        price           // price
   )

Parameters

order

[in]  Pointer to COrderInfo class object.

price

[in][out]  Variable for Stop Loss price.

Return Value

true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false.