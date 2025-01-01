MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalUsedSeries BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection UsedSeries Gets the flags of the timeseries used. int UsedSeries() Return Value Flags of the used timeseries (if the symbol/timeframe corresponds to the working symbol/timeframe), otherwise 0. BasePrice Weight