MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCheckCloseShort BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection CheckCloseShort Checks conditions to close a short position. virtual bool CheckCloseShort( double& price // price ) Parameters price [in][out] Variable for close price, passed by reference. Return Value true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false. CheckCloseLong CloseLongParams