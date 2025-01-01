DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCheckCloseShort 

CheckCloseShort

Checks conditions to close a short position.

virtual bool  CheckCloseShort(
   double&  price      // price
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  Variable for close price, passed by reference.

Return Value

true - condition is satisfied, otherwise - false.