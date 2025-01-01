MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalGeneral BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection General Sets new value of "General" parameter. void General( int value // value ) Parameters value [in] New value of "General". Return Value None. PatternsUsage Ignore