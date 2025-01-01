- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
StopLevel
Sets new value of "StopLevel" parameter.
void StopLevel(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of "StopLevel".
Return Value
None.
Note
The value of "StopLevel" is defined in price level units. The numerical values of price level unit is returned by PriceLevelUnit() method. The "StopLevel" is used to define the Stop Loss price relative to the open price.