MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCloseShortParams 

CloseShortParams

Sets parameters to close a short position.

virtual bool  CloseShortParams(
   double&    price          // price
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  Variable for close price, passed by reference.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.