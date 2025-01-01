TakeLevel

Sets new value of "TakeLevel" parameter.

void TakeLevel(

double value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of "TakeLevel".

Return Value

None.

Note

The value of "TakeLevel" is defined in price level units. The numerical values of price level unit is returned by PriceLevelUnit() method. The "TakeLevel" is used to define the Take Profit price relative to the open price.