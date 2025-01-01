- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
InitIndicators
Initializes all necessary indicators and timeseries.
|
virtual bool InitIndicators(
Parameters
indicators
[in] Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries.
Return Value
true - successful completion, otherwise - false.
Note
The necessary timeseries are initialized only if the object uses the symbol or timeframe different from the one defined at initialization.