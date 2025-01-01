- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
PriceLevel
Sets new value of "PriceLevel" parameter.
void PriceLevel(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of "PriceLevel".
Return Value
None.
Note
The value of "PriceLevel" is defined in price level units. The numerical values of price level unit is returned by PriceLevelUnit() method. The "PriceLevel" is used to define the open price relative to the base price.