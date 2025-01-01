DocumentationSections
ShortCondition

Checks conditions to open a short position.

virtual int  ShortCondition()

Return Value

If the conditions are satisfied, it returns the value from 1 to 100 (depending on "strength" of a signal). If there isn't a signal to open short position, it returns 0.

Note

The base class has no implementation of checking conditions to open a short position and always returns 0.