- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
ShortCondition
Checks conditions to open a short position.
virtual int ShortCondition()
Return Value
If the conditions are satisfied, it returns the value from 1 to 100 (depending on "strength" of a signal). If there isn't a signal to open short position, it returns 0.
Note
The base class has no implementation of checking conditions to open a short position and always returns 0.