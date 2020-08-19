DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第40部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - 実時間でのデータ更新

内容

概念

前の記事では、指標で動作するDoEasyライブラリに注目しました。このタイプのプログラムでは、指標でのリソースを節約する計算の一部の機能と、同じチャートで起動された指標で現在の銘柄とチャート期間のデータを取得する際の制限により、時系列の構築と更新に少し異なるアプローチが必要です。

履歴データの正しいリクエストと読み込みは達成したので、指標で使用されるすべての時系列からのすべてのデータを実時間で更新する機能を開発する必要があります(指標は複数期間であり、起動された指定されたチャート時間枠から操作のデータを受け取ると想定します)。

指標バッファデータを作成する際に、ループを指定した履歴データの深さを持つバーから現在の(ゼロ)バーに移動しました。ここで最も簡単な解決策は、ループインデックスによってデータを取得することです。データは既にライブラリの時系列オブジェクトに作成されているため、インデックスでデータを受け取ることができます。ただし、これは静的データを構築する場合にのみ機能します。時系列リストの実時間でのデータ更新中に、バー番号によるインデックス作成の問題に直面します。時系列リストに新しいバーを追加すると、新しいバーはゼロ(現在)のバーになるため、新しいバーのインデックスは0になります。時系列の以前のすべてのバーのインデックスは1ずつ増加されます。したがって、チャートで新しいバーが開かれるたびに、この新しく表示されたバーを時系列リストに追加し、更新された時系列リスト内の他のすべてのバーの数を1つ増やす必要があります。

これは非常に非現実的です。代わりに、時系列リストのバー時間の操作を適用します。時系列リストの各バーが開く時間は常に同じです。ライブラリ時系列コレクション内の任意のバーへの参照は、バー時間で始まります。また、バー番号によるインデックス付けも残します。ただし、バー番号はバーのプロパティからではなく、受け取る必要があります。代わりに、時系列インデックスによってバーを要求すると、要求されたインデックスによってバー時間が計算され、計算されたバー時間によって必要なバーが時系列リストから受信され、使用されます。



時系列クラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、バーオブジェクトの整数プロパティの列挙からバーインデックスプロパティを削除します。

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE,

バー時間プロパティと置き換えてバーオブジェクトの整数プロパティの数を1減らします(14から13)。

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

したがって、可能なバーの並べ替え基準の列挙では、インデックスによる並べ替えを削除し、バーの時間による並べ替えで置き換えます。

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };

CBarクラスを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqhでバーの時間を使用するように再構築します。

以前は、SetSymbolPeriod()メソッドは、指定された銘柄、チャート期間、バーオブジェクトのバーインデックスを設定していました。インデックスはバーの時間に置き換えられました。

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates);

メソッドの実装を修正しましょう。

void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); }

最初のパラメトリッククラスコンストラクタは、バーインデックスの代わりにCBarクラスコンストラクタが呼び出されたバー時間を受け取って、より多くのデータを取得できるようになりました。バーオブジェクトの作成が呼び出されるクラスメソッドの説明を渡すために使用される変数を追加します。

CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

コンストラクタの実装を修正します。インデックスの代わりに、バー時間を使用して、コンストラクタが呼び出されたクラスメソッドを指定する変数を履歴データの取得エラーを説明するテキストに追加します。

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe, time , 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) -> " ,source ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=time; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); }

履歴データを取得するときに表示されるエラーのメッセージにsource変数値を追加すると、クラスとそのメソッドを見つけて、新しいバーオブジェクトを作成する試みが行われます。

また、2番目のパラメトリックコンストラクタはバーインデックスの代わりにバー時間を適用します。

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, rates.time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (rates.time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=rates.time; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

クラスのpublicセクションのバーオブジェクトプロパティに簡単にアクセスするためのブロックで、Period()メソッドをTimeframe()に名前変更して、すでに削除されたバープロパティを返すIndex()メソッドを削除します。

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); }

Index()メソッドは、存在しないバーオブジェクトプロパティを返す代わりに、バー時間ごとに計算された値を返します。

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe> PERIOD_CURRENT ? timeframe : this .Timeframe()), this .Time()); }

メソッドは、iBarShift()関数によって計算されたメソッド入力で指定された時間枠の現在の時系列のバーインデックスを返します。

バーオブジェクトの短い名を返すメソッドで、デフォルト値のPERIOD_CURRENTを使用して新しく記述されたメソッドを呼び出します。これは、バーオブジェクトが属する時系列のインデックスを返します。



string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" + ( string ) this .Index() + "]" ); }

バーオブジェクトの整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドから、バーインデックスの説明を返すブロックを削除します。

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+

代わりに、バー時間を返すコードブロックを設定します(以下は完全なメソッドコードです)。

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); }

これでバーオブジェクトクラスの変更は完了です。

標準ライブラリクラスのリストをよく見ると、MQL5\Include\Indicators\には、Series.mqhとTimeSeries.mqhの2つのファイルがあります。

ライブラリには、同じ名前のクラスファイルも含まれていますが、これは誤りです。2つのクラスの名前を変更しましょう。DE(DoEasy)をクラス名とファイル名に追加します。また、これらのファイルおよびクラスへのアクセスが発生する場所でも名前を変更します。これらの変更はSeries.mqh(SeriesDE.mqhおよびCSeriesDEクラスに名前変更)、TimeSeries.mqh(TimeSeriesDE.mqhおよびCTimeSeriesDEクラスに名前変更)、TimeSeriesCollection.mqh(名前変更されたクラスの両方に適用)の3つのファイルに影響を与えます。これらすべてのファイルとそのクラスを順番に検討してみましょう。

Series.mqhファイルは\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqhとして保存され、クラス名も適切に変更されます。

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private :

したがって、クラスオブジェクトを返すメソッドには新しいクラスタイプがあります。

public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

GetBarBySeriesIndex時系列のように、インデックスによってバーオブジェクトを返すpublicメソッドの名前は、GetBar()変更されました。同じ種類のメソッドをもう1つ追加して、バーオブジェクトを時系列で開いた時間によって返します。

CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const datetime time); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

したがって、時間とインデックスによってバーオブジェクトを返すための2つのオーバーロードメソッドがあります。

以下は、開いた時間によってバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドの実装です。

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time ) { CBar *obj= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, time ,DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At( index ); return bar; }

メソッドは、適切なバーオブジェクトを見つけて返すために使用される時間を受け取ります。

現在の時系列の一時的なバーオブジェクトを作成し、timeプロパティをメソッドに渡されたものと同じにします。

バーオブジェクトのリストを時間で並び替えるフラグを設定して、timeプロパティがメソッドに渡されたものと同じであるバーオブジェクトをリストで検索します 。

検索により、リスト内のバーインデックスが返されます。失敗した場合は-1が返されます。

一時的なバーオブジェクトを削除して取得したインデックスによってリストから必要なバーを取得します。インデックスがゼロ未満の場合、CArrayObjクラスのAt()メソッドはNULLを返します。

オブジェクトが時間までに見つかった場合は、メソッドからオブジェクトバーを返すか、NULLを介します。



以下は、インデックスによってバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドの実装です。

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const uint index ) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, index ); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetBar( time ); }

メソッドは必要なバーインデックスを受け取ります。

iTime()関数を使用して、インデックスでバー時間を取得し、上述のGetBar()メソッド操作の結果を返します。これは、バーオブジェクトを取得した時間によって返します。

publicクラスセクションで、インデックスによってメインバーのプロパティを返すメソッドと共に、バーの時間によって同じプロパティを返すメソッドを宣言します。

double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Open( const datetime time); double High( const datetime time); double Low( const datetime time); double Close( const datetime time); datetime Time( const datetime time); long TickVolume( const datetime time); long RealVolume( const datetime time); int Spread( const datetime time);

宣言されたメソッドの実装は後で検討されます。

同じパブリッククラスセクションで、メソッドに渡された配列に、指定され多時系列オブジェクトデータを書き込むことを許可するメソッドを宣言します。

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SendEvent( void );

時系列データを指標バッファーに一度に書き込む必要があるとします。バーオブジェクトには、整数と実数の両方のさまざまなプロパティを含めることができます。このメソッドを使用して、任意のバーオブジェクトの実数プロパティを配列に書き込むことができます。すべてのデータは、時系列配列に書き込む場合と同じ方法で配列に書き込まれます。リストの最後にある時系列オブジェクトに格納されている現在のバーデータは、受信者配列のゼロインデックスに書き込まれます。つまり、書き込みは逆方向に行われます。



実装を見てみましょう。

bool CSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; if (:: ArrayIsDynamic (array) && :: ArraySize (array)!=total) if (:: ArrayResize (array,total, this .m_required)== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(i); n=total- 1 -i; array[n]=(bar== NULL ? empty : (bar.GetProperty(property)> 0 && bar.GetProperty(property)< EMPTY_VALUE ? bar.GetProperty(property) : empty)); } return true ; }

ご覧のとおり、受信者配列のインデックスは、ソース配列の最後の値が受信者配列のゼロセルに入るように計算されています。したがって、時系列リスト(要求されたバープロパティ)は、銘柄チャート上のバーの番号順に配列(指標バッファなど)に書き込まれますが、時系列リストのバーオブジェクトは逆の順序で配置され、最新の時刻(現在のバー)はリストの最後にあります。これにより、コピーされた時系列の時間枠がチャートの時間枠と一致する場合、時系列リストから指数バッファーにすべてのバーのプロパティをすばやくコピーできます。チャートの時間枠に対して、メソッドを使用して時系列をバッファにコピーします。



両方のクラスコンストラクタで、時系列リストをバー時間で並び替えるフラグを設定します。

CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); }

時系列リストを作成する方法では、インデックスによる並べ替えを時間による並べ替えに置き換え、バーオブジェクト作成エラーの場合に表示されるテキストおよび時系列リストに追加する際に発生したエラーを補完します。

int CSeriesDE::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ,( uint ) this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

リストと時系列データを更新する方法も少し更新されました。



void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar() , DFUN_ERR_LINE ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

ここでは、リストの並び替えも時間によって設定されるようになっています。新しいバーオブジェクトを作成するとき、新しいバーを開くことを定義するときにのみ新しいバーをリストに追加するので、「新しいバー」オブジェクトからクラスコンストラクタにバー時間を渡します 。「新しいバー」オブジェクトにはすでにバーが開いた時間を含みます。それをコンストラクタに渡します。さらに、新しいバーオブジェクトが作成されるメソッドの説明をコンストラクタに渡します。新しいバーオブジェクトが作成できなかった場合、メッセージはCSeriesDE::RefreshメソッドとCBarクラスコンストラクタの呼び出し元のコード文字列を含むコンストラクタから操作ログに送信されます。

時系列リストから最新(現在)のバーを取得するには、時系列リスト内のすべてのバーオブジェクトの最大時間でそれを見つけます。これを行うには、まずCSelectクラスのFindBarMax()メソッドを使用して、最大時間のバーオブジェクトインデックスを見つけます。取得したインデックスを使用して、リストから最後のバーを取り出します。そのバーが現在のバーになります。何らかの理由で現在のバーインデックスを取得できない場合、インデックス値は-1になります。負のインデックスの場合にAt()メソッドを使用してリスト要素を受信するとNULLを取得します。実際にnullの場合は、更新メソッドを終了してください。



以下は、時間によってメインバーオブジェクトのプロパティを返すメソッドです。

double CSeriesDE::Open( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::High( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Low( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Close( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeriesDE::Time( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeriesDE::TickVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeriesDE::RealVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeriesDE::Spread( const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar( time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

すべてが同じように機能します。

timeseriesリストからバーオブジェクトを時間ごとに取得し、バーオブジェクトの受信エラーを考慮して適切なプロパティの値を返します。



制御プログラムチャートで「新しいバー」イベントを作成して送信するメソッドも、現在のバーオブジェクトを時間までに取得する必要性を考慮して改善されています。

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, bar.Time() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); }

Refresh()メソッドと同様に、ここでは時系列リストから現在のバーオブジェクトを取得し、カスタムイベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信するときにバーの時間をlparamパラメータに渡します。

これで時系列クラスは完成です。次に、単一の銘柄のすべての時系列のクラスを改善しましょう。

前述のように、CTimeSerirsクラスは、標準ライブラリの同名クラスとの競合を引き起こす可能性があります。そのため、名前をCTimeSerirsDEに変更しました。クラスリスト内で、CTimeSerirs文字列のすべてのインスタンスをCTimeSerirsDEおよびCSerirsからCSerirsDEに置き換えました。詳細な説明を掘り下げるかわりに、次の簡単な例を検討します。

#include "SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private :

クラスのpublicセクションで、指定された時系列のバーの指定された実数プロパティを渡された配列にコピーするメソッドを宣言します。



bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesDE( void ){;} CTimeSeriesDE( const string symbol); };

CSeriesDEクラスを改善しながら、このメソッドを上記で検討しました。メソッドを実装しましょう。

bool CTimeSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

ここではすべてが単純です。まず、指定された時間枠で必要な時系列を取得し、次に取得した時系列オブジェクトからメソッド呼び出しの結果を返します。



時系列インデックスを返すメソッドのすべての銘柄時系列のリストで、検索用に指定された時間枠の検証を実装します。

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,( timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

検索用の一時オブジェクトを作成するときは、指定された時間枠を確認し、それがCURRENT_PERIODの場合は、検索に現在の時間枠を使用してください。

指定された時系列リストを更新する方法では、イベントリストに新しいイベントを追加するときに、data_calculate構造体からの新しいバーの開始時間をlparamパラメータ値として使用します。



void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, series_obj.Time( data_calculate.rates.time ) ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

これでCTimeSeriesDEクラスは完成です。すべての銘柄のすべての時系列のオブジェクトのコレクションオブジェクトのCRime SeriesCollectionクラスに移動します。

現在、名前変更された2つのクラス(CSeriesDEとCTimeSerirsDE)があります。CTimeSeriesCollectionクラスのコード内で、CTimeSerirs文字列のすべてのインスタンスをCTimeSerirsDEに、CSerirsをCSerirsDEに置き換えます。

詳細な説明を掘り下げるかわりに、次の簡単な例を検討します。

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

クラスのpublicセクションで、3つの新しいメソッドを宣言します。

これらは、指定された銘柄の指定された時系列のバーオブジェクトをバーの開始時間によって返すメソッド別の時系列のバーの開始時間に対応する単一のタイムシリーズのバーオブジェクトをバーインデックスとバー時間で返す2つのメソッドです。



CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT );

また、publicセクションでさらに2つのメソッドを宣言します。これらは、指定した銘柄のすべての時系列を更新するメソッドと、指定した銘柄の指定した時系列の指定したdoubleプロパティを配列にコピーするメソッドです。



void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

指定されたポジションの指定された銘柄の指定された時系列のバーオブジェクトを時間によって返すメソッドを実装します。

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime bar_time ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return series.GetBar( bar_time ); }

このメソッドは、時系列の銘柄と時間枠を渡します。そこから、指定された開始時間のバーを取得する必要があります。

指定された銘柄と時間枠を持つ時系列オブジェクトを取得し、 取得された時系列から取得したバーオブジェクトをバー時間で返します。

バーが取得できなかった場合はNULLを返します。

2番目の時系列のバーの開始時間に対応するインデックスによって、最初の時系列のバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドを実装します。

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first , const int index , const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar( symbol_first , timeframe_first , index ); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second, bar_first.Time() ); return bar_second; }

このメソッドは、最初のチャートの銘柄と時間枠、最初のチャートのバーインデックス、2番目のチャートの銘柄と期間を受け取ります。

指定されたインデックスによって最初の銘柄期間の時系列から最初のバーオブジェクトを取得し、最初に取得されたバーの時間までに2番目の銘柄期間の2番目のバーオブジェクトを取得して返します。



このメソッドでは、指定された最初のチャート銘柄期間のインデックスで指定されたバーのポジションを、2番目に指定されたチャート期間銘柄のバーのポジションと開始時間で一致させることができます。

メリットは何でしょうか。例として、M15チャート上のすべてのН1バーにすばやくマークを付けることができます。

現在の銘柄、М15チャート期間、チャート上のインデックスによるバーのポジション(たとえば、指標計算ループインデックス)によるバーの位置、現在の銘柄、およびН1期間をメソッドに渡すだけです。 このメソッドは、現在の銘柄チャートとН1期間からバーオブジェクトを返します。その期間には、最初に指定されたバーを開いた時間が含まれます。



2番目の時系列のバーの開始時間に対応する時間で、最初の時系列のバーオブジェクトを返すメソッドを実装します。

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar(symbol_first,timeframe_first,first_bar_time); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second,bar_first.Time()); return bar_second; }

このメソッドは、上で説明したインデックスによってバーオブジェクトを受け取る方法に似ています。ここでは、時系列のバーインデックスの代わりに、指定された最初の時系列に開始時刻が設定されます。

お気づきかもしれませんが、どちらのメソッドも両方のチャートの期間と記号を受け取ります。これは、メソッドが、時系列で指定されたポジションにある最初の期間銘柄のバーオブジェクトに対応する任意の期間銘柄からバーオブジェクトを取得できることを意味します。これにより、任意の期間銘柄の2つのバーを簡単に照合して、任意のバーオブジェクトプロパティで比較できます。

指定された銘柄の指定された時系列を更新するメソッドに「非ネイティブ銘柄」に対する確認を追加します。



void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if ( symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

このプロパティが何故必要なのかと言えば、ライブラリタイマーの現在の期間銘柄に属していないすべての時系列を更新します。プログラムが起動される銘柄に属する時系列は、プログラムのStart、NewTick、またはCalculateイベントハンドラーから更新する必要があります。タイマーの現在の銘柄の新しいティックイベントを回避するには(現在の銘柄時系列はティックによって更新されます)、時系列銘柄が現在の銘柄と一致するかどうかを確認し、時系列が現在の銘柄に属さない場合にのみ「新しいティック」時系列イベントを確認します 。

指定された銘柄のすべての時系列を更新するメソッドを実装します。

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

メソッドロジックの各文字列はコードコメントに記述されているので、ここですべてが明確になることを願っています。

メソッドに渡された配列に、指定された時系列オブジェクトの指定された実際のバーデータを書き込むメソッドを実装します。

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

CSeriesDEクラスを改善しながら、メソッドを上記で検討しました。

ここでは、単純に指定された銘柄と期間によって必要な時系列オブジェクトを取得し、取得した時系列の同じ名前のメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。

これで、時系列コレクションクラスの作業は完了です。

次に、ライブラリベースのプログラムから新しく作成されたメソッドへのアクセスを提供する必要があります。このようなアクセスは、CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトによって提供されます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhを開いて、CSerirs文字列のすべてのインスタンスをCSerirsDEに、CTimeSerirsをCTimeSerirsDEに置き換えます。



クラスのprivateセクションで、プログラム名を格納するためのクラスメンバー変数を宣言します。

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

クラスコンストラクタで、変数にプログラム名を割り当てます。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); ...

クラスのpublicセクションで、指定されたポジションの指定された銘柄の指定された時系列のバーオブジェクトをバー時間で返すメソッド、

インデックスと時間によって、2番目の時系列のバーの開始時間に対応する1番目の時系列のバーオブジェクトを返す2つのメソッド、

指定された銘柄のすべての時系列を更新するメソッド、

時間によってバーの基本プロパティを返すメソッド、

指定された銘柄の指定された時系列の指定されたdoubleプロパティを配列にコピーするメソッド、

ライブラリベースのプログラムの名前を返すメソッドを追加します。



CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,index,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,time,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } bool SeriesIsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh ( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } CTimeSeriesDE *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);}

...

string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; }

クラス本体で実装が設定されているすべてのメソッドは、上記で検討したTimeSeriesCollection時系列のコレクションの同じ名前のメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。



時間によってバーの基本プロパティを返すメソッドを実装します。

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

ここではすべてが簡単です。

時系列銘柄と期間、および時系列で要求されたバーを開いた時間を指定してGetBar()メソッドを使用して時系列コレクションクラスからバーオブジェクトを取得し 、受信エラーを考慮して、 取得されたバーの適切なプロパティの値を返します。



現在の銘柄のNewTickイベントハンドラに現在の銘柄のすべての時系列の更新を追加します。



void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

同期試行の直後に、EA内の現在の銘柄に適用されたすべての時系列を更新できるようになります。それにより、ライブラリタイマーで現在の銘柄の時系列の更新を待つ必要がなくなり、新しいティックが現在の銘柄に到着した後にタイマーのデータ更新が呼び出されると、データの非同期が発生することがあります。

現在の銘柄のCalculateイベントハンドラにすべての時系列を同期した後、現在の銘柄のすべての時系列の更新を追加します。

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) { return 0 ; } this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

OnTick()ハンドラとの違いは次のとおりです。現在の銘柄に適用されたすべての時系列が同期されるまで、メソッドはゼロを返します。これにより、OnCalculate()ハンドラに履歴データを完全に再計算する必要性に関する指標が通知されます。

したがって、すべての時系列のデータを同期するメソッドは、ブール値を返すはずです。

bool CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData(required,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); return true ; } } return false ; } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); return true ; } return false ; }

これで、CEngineクラスが完成しました。

次に、これらすべてが指標でどのように機能するかを確認します。単一の指標でいくつかの異なる時系列を使用し、他の時系列から最初のバーの境界内にある別のバーのデータに対応する単一のバーデータを取得できるため、最初に頭に浮かぶのは、 現在のチャートに他の時間枠からのバーのOHLCラインを表示する指標を作成することです。



複数期間指標の作成とテスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part40\ TestDoEasyPart40.mq5として保存します。



標準の利用可能なチャート期間の数で21時系列を使用できます。設定には、使用される時間枠の標準セットが備わっていますが、チャートには、設定で選択された使用される時間枠に対応するボタンが表示されます。指標バッファ用の過剰なコードを回避するには、構造体配列を使用して、ターミナルに存在する各チャート期間にバッファを割り当てるだけです。

チャートのバッファラインと指標データウィンドウでのそのデータの可視性は、適切なボタンを有効/無効にすることで有効/無効になります。2つのバッファ(描画および計算)が各時間枠に割り当てられます。計算されたバッファにより、対応する時系列の中間データを保存できます。ただし、現在の実装では、計算されたバッファは使用されません。42のすべてのバッファ(21が描画され、21が計算されたバッファ)の書き込みを回避するために、各時間枠のパラメータを格納する構造を作成します。

描画された指標バッファによって割り当てられた配列

計算された指標バッファによって割り当てられた配列

バッファーID(データがバッファーによって表示される時系列の時系列)

描画されたバッファ配列に関連する指標バッファーのインデックス

計算されたバッファ配列に関連する指標バッファーのインデックス

指標でバッファを使用するフラグ(ボタンが押されている/押されていない)

チャートボタンによるバッファ表示を有効/無効にする前に指標にバッファを表示するフラグ



指標の設定により、各時間枠を使用する必要があるかどうか、したがって、どの時系列を選択するかを決定できます。選択した時系列に従ってプロットされたチャートボタンを使用すると、チャート上の対応する指標バッファの表示を有効または無効にできます。ボタンによって表示が有効/無効になるまで指標にバッファを表示するフラグにより、適切なボタンが押されたときにのみ、チャート上のバッファデータの削除または表示を決定できます。



各指標バッファのすべてのパラメータを設定します(プログラムで設定することもできますが、現在の方法の方が高速です)。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 43 #property indicator_plots 21 #property indicator_label1 " M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 " M2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 " M3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGray #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 " M4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrGray #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 " M5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGray #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 " M6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_label7 " M10" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color7 clrGray #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_label8 " M12" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color8 clrGray #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_label9 " M15" #property indicator_type9 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color9 clrGray #property indicator_style9 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width9 1 #property indicator_label10 " M20" #property indicator_type10 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color10 clrGray #property indicator_style10 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width10 1 #property indicator_label11 " M30" #property indicator_type11 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color11 clrGray #property indicator_style11 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width11 1 #property indicator_label12 " H1" #property indicator_type12 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color12 clrGray #property indicator_style12 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width12 1 #property indicator_label13 " H2" #property indicator_type13 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color13 clrGray #property indicator_style13 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width13 1 #property indicator_label14 " H3" #property indicator_type14 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color14 clrGray #property indicator_style14 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width14 1 #property indicator_label15 " H4" #property indicator_type15 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color15 clrGray #property indicator_style15 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width15 1 #property indicator_label16 " H6" #property indicator_type16 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color16 clrGray #property indicator_style16 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width16 1 #property indicator_label17 " H8" #property indicator_type17 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color17 clrGray #property indicator_style17 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width17 1 #property indicator_label18 " H12" #property indicator_type18 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color18 clrGray #property indicator_style18 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width18 1 #property indicator_label19 " D1" #property indicator_type19 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color19 clrGray #property indicator_style19 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width19 1 #property indicator_label20 " W1" #property indicator_type20 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color20 clrGray #property indicator_style20 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width20 1 #property indicator_label21 " MN1" #property indicator_type21 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color21 clrGray #property indicator_style21 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width21 1

ご覧のとおり、バッファの数は43に設定されており、描画されたバッファの数は21に設定されています。描画された各バッファに1つの計算されたバッファを追加することにしたので、結果は21 + 21 = 42になります。余分なバッファはどこから来るのでしょうか。これは、time[] OnCalculate()配列から時間通りにデータを格納するために必要です。time[]配列がOnCalculate()ハンドラの可視性スコープ内にのみ存在する一方、一部の関数はインデックスによるバーの時間を必要とするため、現在の時間枠の各バーの時間データを持つ最も簡単な解決策は、time[]配列を指標の計算されたバッファの1つに保存することです。これが、もう1つのバッファを設定した理由です。



この指標は、始値、高値、安値、終値の4つのバー価格を表示する機能を提供します。バーオブジェクトには、他の実数プロパティがあります。

バーの始め値(Open)



バー期間の最高値(High)



バー期間の最安値(Low)



バー決済価格(Close)



ローソク足サイズ

ローソク足実体サイズ

ローソク足実体の上限

ローソク足実体の下限

ローソク足上髭サイズ

ローソク足下髭サイズ

したがって、設定で列挙値(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)を使用することはできません。表示の設定で選択できるENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLEバーオブジェクトの実際のプロパティの列挙プロパティと一致する必要なプロパティを備えた別の列挙を作成して、使用可能なチャート期間の合計量でマクロ置換を設定します。

enum ENUM_BAR_PRICE { BAR_PRICE_OPEN = BAR_PROP_OPEN, BAR_PRICE_HIGH = BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PRICE_LOW = BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PRICE_CLOSE = BAR_PROP_CLOSE, }; #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 )

次に、1つの時系列(チャート期間)に割り当てられた1つの描画バッファと1つの計算バッファのデータ構造を作成します。

struct SDataBuffer { private : int m_buff_id; int m_buff_data_index; int m_buff_tmp_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Data[]; double Temp[]; void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_buff_data_index=index; this .m_buff_tmp_index=index+PERIODS_TOTAL; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_buff_id=id; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowData( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexDataBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_data_index; } int IndexTempBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_tmp_index; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_buff_id; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( "Buffer[" , this .IndexDataBuffer(), "], ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), " (" ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .ID()), "), temp buffer index: " ,( string ) this .IndexTempBuffer(), ", used: " , this .IsUsed() ); }

構造は、単一の時間枠で作業するためのすべてのデータを格納することです。使用される指標の各時間枠に個別の構造体が割り当てられます。適切な構造体の配列は、そのための最も最適なソリューションです。指標バッファを定義するためのブロックで作成しましょう。

指標の入力を書き込みます。

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_BAR_PRICE InpBarPrice = BAR_PRICE_OPEN; sinput bool InpShowBarTimes = false ; sinput uint InpControlBar = 1 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

これはすべて、各記事に提供するテストEAと指標に似ています。単一の銘柄での作業をテストするので、銘柄設定のsinput修飾子をコメントアウトして、変数が指標入力であることを示します(sinput修飾子は、変数のパラメータ最適化が無効であることを示します)。したがって、SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT値がInpModeUsedSymbols変数に割り当てられている間、これらのパラメータを設定で選択することはできません。現在の銘柄でのみ機能します。

InpShowBarTimes変数は、チャートのコメントの表示/非表示を許可します。テストされた時系列のチャート上の同じ時刻のバーと一致する現在のチャート期間にバーを表示します。InpControlBar変数は、チャートのコメントを介して値を追跡できるバーのインデックスを指定するために使用されます。



最後に、指標バッファとグローバル変数を記述します。

SDataBuffer Buffers[PERIODS_TOTAL]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

ご覧のとおり、上記の構造体配列を指標バッファの定義として設定しました。指標を初期化するとき、データを構造体配列に割り当て、構造体配列を指標バッファにバインドします。時間を保存して指標関数に渡すためにここで計算されたバッファが定義されます。

指標のグローバル変数はコメントされており、かなり理解しやすいと思います。

指標のOnInit()ハンドラで、まず、設定で選択された時間枠に対応するボタンを備えたパネルを作成します。 次に、すべての指標バッファーを割り当て、すべての指標バッファパラメータを指標バッファ構造体の配列にある構造体に設定します。

int OnInit () { prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer (i,Buffers[i].Data); PlotIndexSetDouble (i, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetString (i, PLOT_LABEL , "Buffer " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Data, true ); bool state= false ; string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)== 0 ) { string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv, false ); state= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv); } Buffers[i].SetID(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetIndex(i); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state); Buffers[i].SetShowData(state); ButtonState(name,state); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexTempBuffer(),Buffers[i].Temp, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Temp, true ); } SetIndexBuffer (PERIODS_TOTAL* 2 ,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

ここでは、構造体配列によって指標バッファがループインデックスにバインドされ、残りのパラメータが各構造体配列セルに格納されている各構造体に設定されているループのすべての文字列についてコメントしました。ご不明な点がございましたら、コメントでお気軽にお問い合わせください。

以下はボタン関数です。

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); uint w= 30 ,h= 20 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string butt_name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_periods[i]; if (!ButtonCreate(butt_name,x+(w+ 1 )*i,y,w,h,array_used_periods[i], clrGray )) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),array_used_periods[i]); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool SetGlobalVariable( const string gv_name, const double value) { if ( StringLen (gv_name)> 63 ) return false ; return ( GlobalVariableSet (gv_name,value)> 0 ); } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } bool ButtonState( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); return ButtonState(name); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) SetGlobalVariable(name_gv,state); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, 5 )); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); ButtonState(button_name,state); Buffers[buffer_index].SetUsed(state); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffer(buffer_index); BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowData(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

これらの関数はすべて非常にシンプルで単純ですが、一部の文字列はコメント化されています。

指標のOnCalculate()ハンドラを見てみましょう。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (InpShowBarTimes) { string txt= "" ; int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[i]); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,timeframe); if (series== NULL || !Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) continue ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar(InpControlBar); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; string t1=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string t2=TimeframeDescription(bar.Timeframe()); string t3=( string )InpControlBar; string t4= TimeToString (bar.Time()); string t5=( string )bar.Index(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string tn=TextByLanguage ( "Бар на " +t1+ ", соответствующий бару " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] со временеи открытия " +t4+ ", расположен на баре " +t5, "The bar on " +t1+ ", corresponding to the " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] bar since the opening time of " +t4+ ", is located on bar " +t5 ); txt+=tn+ "

" ; } Comment (txt); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

「バーの時間コメントを表示」パラメータ(InpShowBarTimes変数)がtrueに設定されている場合、コードブロックは、InpControlBar ("ControlBar") 変数で指定された現在のチャートのバーにデータを表示し、それが使用されているすべてのタイムシリーズの時間枠のバーに一致することを示します。

計算されたlimit値が1を超える場合(履歴の変更により履歴全体を再描画する必要があることを意味)、limit を現在のチャートの履歴の開始に等しく設定し、すべての指標バッファを初期化する関数を呼び出します。

指標は、limit値(通常の状態では、1(新しいバー)またはゼロ(現在のバーを計算)からゼロまで計算されます。

指標のメイン計算ループで、time[]配列から計算された時間バッファを入力し(time[]配列が利用できない場合はインデックスによって時間を取得する他の指標関数には時間バッファが必要です)、使用されているすべてのインジケーターバッファーの単一のバーを計算する関数を呼び出します。

以下は、指標バッファを初期化する関数です。

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int draw_type= DRAW_NONE ; bool show_data= false ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) { draw_type= DRAW_LINE ; show_data= true ; } PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,show_data); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Temp, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); return true ; } bool InitBuffer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return InitBuffer(IndexBuffer(timeframe)); } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) if (!InitBuffer(i)) continue ; }

以下は、使用されているすべての指標バッファの単一の指定されたバーを計算する関数です(ボタンの押下)。

void CalculateSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, const int index, const datetime time) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].ID()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, NULL ,series.Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; double value=bar.GetProperty(property); SetBufferData(i,value,index,bar); } }

以下は、現在のチャートのいくつかのバーインデックスによってバーオブジェクトプロパティを指標バッファに書き込む関数です。

void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const double value, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n= iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Data[n]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); n--; } else Buffers[buffer_index].Data[index]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

現在のチャートの別の時間枠からのバーデータを正しく表示するには、現在のチャートで指定されたローソク足(バー)期間の開始を見つけ、現在のチャートのすべてのバッファインデックスに別の期間のバーの値を入力します。これが関数の機能です。

時間枠をアクティブにするボタンを押すとき、適切な表示されたバッファに空の値を入力する(ボタンが離された場合)、または、ボタンで示されたバッファのすべてのデータを完全に再計算する必要があります(ボタンが押された場合)。バッファ初期化関数はデータを削除しますが、次の関数は指定された時系列データでバッファを埋めます。

void BufferFill( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; if (!Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) return ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[buffer_index].ID()); if (series== NULL ) return ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].ID()== Period ()) series.CopyToBufferAsSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else for ( int i=rates_data.rates_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ();i--) CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,( datetime )BufferTime[i]); }

完全な指標コードは、以下に添付されているファイルで提供されます。

このテスト指標はMQL5で開発されたことに留意してください。MQL4でも機能しますが、通常の方法では機能しません。適切なボタンを押すと、現在のチャート期間は表示されません。 さらに別の時間枠をアクティブにしたときにのみ表示されます。MetaTrader 4設定で非標準のチャート期間を設定すると、指標は同期を無限に待ちます。

また、一部のデータがターミナルデータウィンドウに誤って表示されます。すべての指標バッファが表示されます(計算されたものを含む)。これは、すべてのMQL5関数がMQL4で機能するわけではなく、対応するMQL4に置き換える必要があるためです。

さらに、指標はテスト目的で、つまり複数期間モードでの動作を確認するために作成されているため、MetaTrader 5の履歴データの変更も誤って処理する可能性があります。検出されたすべてのバグは、後続の記事で徐々に修正されます。ライブラリは、MetaTrader 5ですべての欠点が解消されてからMetaTrader 4指標に合わせて調整されます。

指標をコンパイルし、チャートで起動します。





ご覧のように、М15では、М5のデータバッファは、現在のチャートローソク足の3分の1の1つにおけるМ5バーの終値を示しています。これは、1つのМ15バーに3つのМ5バーが含まれており、M5バーの終値がМ15バーに表示されるので理解できます。



現在のチャート期間に時系列データを表示するパラメータを有効にして、テスターで指標を起動します。









次の段階

次回の記事では、指標でライブラリ時系列オブジェクトを処理する作業を続けます。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第35部): バーオブジェクトと銘柄の時系列リスト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第36部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第37部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクトDoEasyライブラリの時系列(第38部): 時系列コレクション-リアルタイムの更新とプログラムからのデータへのアクセス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第39部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - データイベントと時系列イベントの準備s





