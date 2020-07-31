Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 40): Indicadores basados en la biblioteca - actualización de datos en tiempo real

Contenido

Concepto

En el artículo pasado, comenzamos a trabajar el funcionamiento de la biblioteca DoEasy dentro de los indicadores. Para este tipo de programas, necesitamos un enfoque un tanto distinto en cuanto a la construcción y la actualización de las series temporales, debido a ciertas peculiaridades del cálculo económico en los indicadores y a las limitaciones en la obtención de los datos del símbolo y periodo actuales en el gráfico del indicador iniciado en este mismo gráfico.

Ya hemos logrado implementar correctamente la solicitud y la carga de los datos históricos, y ahora necesitamos crear la funcionalidad para la actualización en tiempo real de todos los datos de todas las series temporales utilizadas en el indicador (vamos a considerar que el indicador es de periodo múltiple y obtiene los datos para trabajar con los marcos temporales del gráfico en el que está iniciado).

Al construir los datos del búfer de indicador, nos desplazábamos por un ciclo desde la barra con la profundidad de datos históricos establecida hasta la barra actual (cero). Lo más sencillo en esta situación era tomar los datos según el índice del ciclo, ya que estos datos ya habían sido creados en el objeto de serie temporal de la biblioteca, y nada nos impedía obtenerlos según el índice. Pero estas son solo tres construcciones de datos estáticos. Con los problemas de indexación según el número de la barra nos encontramos al intentar actualizar en tiempo real los datos en las listas de series temporales. Al añadir una nueva barra a una lista de serie temporal, esta nueva barra tiene el índice 0, ya que es precisamente la nueva barra la que se convierte en barra cero (actual), mientras que en todas las barras construidas anteriormente en la serie temporal, todos sus índices deberán aumentar en 1 unidad. De esta forma, cada vez que se abra una nueva barra en el gráfico, deberemos añadir esta barra recién aparecida a la lista de serie temporal y aumentar en una unidad el número de las demás barras en la lista de serie temporal actualizada.

Y esto es del todo irracional. Por eso, debemos rediseñar el enfoque sobre la indiexación de las barras en la lista y su obtención desde la misma para que se implemente de acuerdo con la hora de las barras en la serie temporal: la hora de apertura de cada barra en la lista de serie temporal permanecerá inalterable, y será precisamente la hora de la barra desde donde partiremos al invocar cualquiera de las barras en la colección de series temporales de la biblioteca. Aun así, dejaremos la indexación según el número de la barra, si bien no obtendremos este desde las propiedades de las barras: al solicitar una barra según el número de la serie temporal, calcularemos la hora de la barra según el índice solicitado, y ya según la hora calculada, obtendremos la barra necesaria de la lista de serie temporal para su posterior uso.



Mejorando las clases de las series temporales

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh de la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de barra, eliminamos la propiedad del índice de la barra:

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE,

En su lugar, trasladamos la propiedad "Hora de la barra" y reducimos en 1 el número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de barra (de 14 a 13):

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Por consiguiente, en la enumeración de los posibles criterios de clasificación de las barras, debemos eliminar exactamente de la misma forma la calsificación según el índice, y poner en su lugar la clasificación según la hora de la barra:

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };

Rediseñamos la clase CBar en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh para que trabaje con la hora de la barra.

Antes, el método SetSymbolPeriod() asignaba a un objeto de barra el símbolo, el periodo del gráfico y el índice indicados. Ahora, en lugar del índice, estableceremos la hora de la barra:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates);

También corregiremos la implementación del método:

void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); }

En el primer constructor paramétrico de la clase, en lugar del índice de la barra, transmitimos la hora de la barra, y, para obtener más información respecto al lugar desde donde se ha llamado el constructor de clase CBar, añadimos una variable con la que transmitiremos al constructor la descripción del método de clase en el que se llama la creación del objeto de barra:

CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

Asimismo, corregimos la implementación del constructor: en lugar del índice de la barra, ahora usamos su hora, concretamente, añadiremos a la variable que indica el método de clase desde el que se ha llamado el constructor un texto que describa el error de obtención de los datos históricos:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe, time , 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) -> " ,source ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=time; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); }

La adición de la variable source al mensaje mostrado sobre el error de obtención de datos históricos nos permitirá encontrar la clase y el método desde el que se ha realizado el intento de creación preciso (de un nuevo objeto de barra) cuya ejecución ha causado el error de obtención de la historia.

Ahora, el segundo constructor paramétrico también opera con la hora de la barra, en lugar de usar su índice:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, rates.time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (rates.time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=rates.time; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

En la sección pública de la clase, en el bloque de métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto de barra, renombramos el método Period() como Timeframe() y eliminamos el método Index() que retorna esta propiedad (ya quitada) de la barra:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); }

Ahora, el método Index() no retornará la propiedad inexistente del objeto de barra, sino el valor calculado según la hora de la barra:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe> PERIOD_CURRENT ? timeframe : this .Timeframe()), this .Time()); }

El método retorna el índice de la barra de la serie temporal actual para el marco temporal indicado en el parámetro de entrada del método calculado por la función iBarShift().

En el método que retorna la denominación breve del objeto de barra, llamamos ahora al método que acabamos de analizar con el valor PERIOD_CURRENT por defecto, lo cual retorna el índice para la serie temporal a la que pertenece el objeto de barra:



string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" + ( string ) this .Index() + "]" ); }

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo entero del objeto de barra, eliminamos el bloque que retorna la descripción del índice de la barra:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+

En su lugar, colocamos un bloque de código que retorna la hora de la barra (listado completo del método):

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); }

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizados los cambios en la clase del objeto de barra.

Si miramos atentamente la lista de clases de la biblioteca estándar, veremos que en la dirección MQL5\Include\Indicators\ hay dos archivos: Series.mqh y TimeSeries.mqh.

En la biblioteca, también tenemos los archivos de clase homónimos, y eso no es correcto. Vamos a renombrar nuestras dos clases: para ello, añadiremos a sus nombres y a los nombres de sus archivos la abreviatura DE (de DoEasy) y corregiremos su nombre en todos los lugares donde se encuentren las invocaciones a estos archivos y clases. Estos cambios han afectado a tres archivos: Series.mqh (renombrado ahora como SeriesDE.mqh y la clase CSeriesDE), TimeSeries.mqh (renombrado ahora como TimeSeriesDE.mqh y la clase CTimeSeriesDE) y TimeSeriesCollection.mqh (usa ambas clases renombradas). Vamos a analizar todos estos archivos y sus clases por orden.

El archivo Series.mqh ahora se guarda con el nuevo nombre \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh, y el nombre de la clase se ha convertido de la forma correspondiente:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private :

Por consiguiente, también el método que retorna el objeto de esta clase tiene un nuevo tipo de clase:

public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

El método público que retorna un objeto de barra según su índice, al igual que en la serie temporal GetBarBySeriesIndex, ahora ha sido renombrado simplemente como GetBar(). Asimismo, añadiremos otro método igual para retornar un objeto de barra según su hora de apertura en la serie temporal:

CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const datetime time); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

De esa forma, ahora tendremos dos métodos sobrecargados para retornar un objeto de barra: según la hora y según el índice.

Implementación del método para retornar un objeto de barra según su hora de apertura:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time ) { CBar *obj= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, time ,DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At( index ); return bar; }

Transmitimos al método la hora según la cual debemos encontrar y retornar el objeto de barra correspondiente.

Asimismo, creamos un objeto de barra temporal para la serie temporal actual con una propiedad de hora igual a la transmitida al método.

Establecemos la bandera de clasificación de la lista de objetos de barra según la hora y buscamos en la lista un objeto de barra con una propiedad de hora igual a la transmitida al método.

Como resultado de la búsqueda, se nos retornará el índice de la barra en la lista, si este es localizado, o bien -1, si no existiera.

Eliminamos el objeto de barra temporal y obtenemos la barra necesaria de la lista según el índice obtenido. Si el índice es inferior a cero, el método At() de la clase CArrayObj retornará NULL.

Retornamos del método, o bien el objeto de barra, si el objeto ha sido localizado según la hora, o bien NULL.



Implementación del método para retornar un objeto de barra según su índice:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const uint index ) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, index ); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetBar( time ); }

Transmitimos al método el índice de la barra buscada.

Usando la función iTime(), obtenemos la hora de la barra según el índice y retornamos el resultado del funcionamiento del método GetBar() (que analizamos anteriormente), encargado de retornar un objeto de barra según la hora obtenida.

En la sección pública de la clase, junto con los métodos que retornan las propiedades principales de una barra según su índice, declaramos los métodos que retornan estas mismas propiedades según la hora de la barra:

double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Open( const datetime time); double High( const datetime time); double Low( const datetime time); double Close( const datetime time); datetime Time( const datetime time); long TickVolume( const datetime time); long RealVolume( const datetime time); int Spread( const datetime time);

Un poco más tarde, analizaremos la implementación de los métodos declarados.

En ese mismo lugar —en la sección pública de la clase—, declaramos el método que permite registrar los datos indicados de un objeto de barra en la matriz transmitida al método:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SendEvent( void );

Supongamos que necesitamos registrar de una sola vez en un búfer de indicador los datos de una serie temporal. El objeto de barra puede contener multitud de propiedades diferentes, tanto de tipo entero, como de tipo real. Con la ayuda de este método, podemos registrar en la matriz cualquiera de las propiedades de tipo real del objeto de barra enumeradas. En este caso, además, todos los datos se registrarán en la matriz como en una matriz de serie temporal: los datos de la barra actual que se guardan en el objeto de serie temporal al final de la lista se registrarán en el índice cero de la matriz receptora, es decir, el registro se realizará de adelante hacia atrás.



Veamos su implementación:

bool CSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; if (:: ArrayIsDynamic (array) && :: ArraySize (array)!=total) if (:: ArrayResize (array,total, this .m_required)== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(i); n=total- 1 -i; array[n]=(bar== NULL ? empty : (bar.GetProperty(property)> 0 && bar.GetProperty(property)< EMPTY_VALUE ? bar.GetProperty(property) : empty)); } return true ; }

Como podemos ver, aquí se calcula el índice de la matriz receptora de tal forma que el último valor de la matriz fuente se encuentre en la celda cero de la matriz receptora. De esta forma, nuestra lista de serie temporal (la propiedad solicitada de la barra) se registrará en la matriz (por ejemplo, el búfer de indicador) en el orden de numeración en el gráfico del símbolo, mientras que los objetos de barra en la lista de series temporales se ubicarán en orden inverso: la barra con la última hora (barra actual) se ubicará al final de la lista. Esto nos permitirá copiar rápidamente en el búfer de indicador las propiedades de todas las barras de la lista de series temporales, en el caso de que el marco temporal de la serie temporal copiada coincida con el marco temporal del gráfico para el cual copiamos la serie temporal en el búfer con la ayuda de este método.



En ambos constructores de clase, establecemos la bandera de clasificación de la lista de serie temporal según la hora de las barras:

CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); }

En el método para crear la lista de series temporales, cambiamos el tipo de clasificación, usando la clasificación según la hora, en lugar de la clasificación según el índice y completamos el texto mostrado al cometer errores de creación del objeto de barra y su adición a la lista de serie temporal:

int CSeriesDE::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ,( uint ) this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

El método de actualización de la lista y los datos de la serie temporal también lo hemos mejorado un poco:



void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar() , DFUN_ERR_LINE ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Aquí, la clasificación de la lista también se ha establecido según la hora. Al crear un nuevo objeto de barra, transmitimos al constructor de clase la hora de la barra desde el objeto "Nueva barra", ya que añadimos una nueva barra a la lista solo en el momento en que se determina el hecho de la apertura de una nueva barra, y en el objeto "Nueva barra" ya se encuentra la hora de apertura de esta barra, que precisamente transmitimos al constructor. Y para completar, transmitimos al constructor la descripción del método en el que se crea el nuevo objeto de barra. Si el objeto de barra se crea de forma errónea, desde el constructor del objeto se mostrará un mensaje en el diario, en el que se escribirá el método CSeriesDE::Refresh y la línea de código desde la que se ha llamado el constructor de la clase CBar.

Para obtener con toda certeza de la lista de serie temporal la última barra (actual), la localizaremos según la hora máxima de todos los objetos de barra que se hallan en la lista de serie temporal. Para ello, primero encontraremos el índice del objeto de barra con la hora máxima con la ayuda del método FindBarMax() de la clase CSelect, y ya según el índice obtenido, tomaremos de la lista la última barra: ella será la actual. Si por algún motivo no obtenemos el índice de la barra actual, el valor del índice será -1, mientras que al obtener un elemento de la lista con el método At(), si se da un índice negativo, se nos retornará el valor NULL, y si verdaderamente es tal, simplemente saldremos del método.



Métodos para retornar las propiedades descritas de un objeto de barra según la hora:

double CSeriesDE::Open( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::High( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Low( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Close( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeriesDE::Time( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeriesDE::TickVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeriesDE::RealVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeriesDE::Spread( const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar( time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Todos están construidos de la misma forma:

obtenemos el objeto de barra de la lista de serie temporal según la hora y retornamos el valor de la propiedad correspondiente teniendo en cuenta el error de obtención del objeto de barra.



El método de creación y envío del evento "Nueva barra" al gráfico del programa de control también ha sido mejorado, considerando que necesitamos obtener el objeto de barra actual según la hora:

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, bar.Time() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); }

Aquí, exactamente de la misma forma que en el método Refresh(), obtenemos el objeto de barra actual de la lista de serie temporal; después, transmitimos la hora de esta barra al parámetro lparam al enviar el evento de usuario al gráfico del programa de control.

Ya hemos terminado con la clase de serie temporal. Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase de todas las series temporales de un símbolo.

Como ya hemos mencionado antes, esta clase CTimeSerirs puede entrar en conflicto con la clase homónima de la biblioteca estándar. Por eso, ya la hemos renombrado como CTimeSerirsDE. Por consiguiente, dentro del listado de la clase, hemos sustituido todas las entradas de la línea "CTimeSerirs" por la línea "CTimeSerirsDE", y también todas las entradas de la línea "CSerirs" por la línea "CSerirsDE"; no vamos a analizar estos cambios aquí. Tan solo, como ejemplo:

#include "SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para copiar en la matriz transmitida la propiedad de tipo real indicada de las barras de la serie temporal indicada:



bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesDE( void ){;} CTimeSeriesDE( const string symbol); };

Este método ya lo hemos visto antes, al mejorar la clase CSeriesDE. Vamos a analizar la implementación del método:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

Aquí, todo es sencillo: primero obtenemos la serie temporal necesaria según el marco temporal indicado, y después retornamos el resultado de la llamada de este método desde el objeto de serie temporal obtenido.



En el método que retorna el índice de la serie temporal en la lista de todas las series temporales del símbolo según el marco temporal, introducimos la comprobación del marco temporal indicado para la búsqueda:

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,( timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

Al crear un objeto temporal para la búsqueda, comprobamos el valor introducido del marco temporal, y si se ha introducido el valor CURRENT_PERIOD, para la búsqueda usaremos el marco temporal actual.

En el método de actualización de la lista de serie temporal indicada, al añadir un nuevo evento a la lista de eventos, usaremos la hora de apertura de la nueva barra de la estructura data_calculate como valor del parámetro lparam:



void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, series_obj.Time( data_calculate.rates.time ) ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Ya hemos terminado con la clase CTimeSeriesDE. Vamos a pasar a la clase del objeto de colección de los objetos de todas las series temporales de todos los símbolos CTimeSeriesCollection.

En estos momentos, hemos renombrado dos clases: CSeriesDE y CTimeSerirsDE. Por consiguiente, dentro del listado de la clase CTimeSeriesCollection, sustituimos todas las entradas de la línea "CTimeSerirs" por la línea "CTimeSerirsDE", y todas las entradas de la línea "CSerirs" por la línea "CSerirsDE".

No vamos a analizar aquí estas sustituciones. Tan solo, como ejemplo:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los tres nuevos métodos:

un método que retorna el objeto de barra de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado según la hora de apertura de la barra,

y dos métodos que retornan el objeto de barra de la serie temporal que se corresponde con la hora de apertura de esta barra en otra serie temporal según el índice de la barra y la hora de la barra:



CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT );

Asimismo, declaramos en la sección pública otros dos métodos: el método para actualizar todas las series temporales del símbolo indicado y el método que copia en una matriz la propiedad double indicada de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado:



void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

Implementación del método que retorna el objeto de barra de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado de la posición indicada según la hora:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime bar_time ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return series.GetBar( bar_time ); }

Al método se transmiten el símbolo y el marco temporal de la serie temporal de la que debemos obtener la barra con la hora de apertura indicada.

Obtenemos el objeto de serie temporal con el símbolo y marco temporal indicados y retornamos el objeto de barra tomado de la serie temporal obtenida según la hora de la barra.

Si no hemos logrado obtener la barra, retornamos NULL.

Implementación del método que retorna el objeto de barra de la primera serie temporal según el índice que se corresponde con la hora de apertura de la barra en la segunda serie temporal:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first , const int index , const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar( symbol_first , timeframe_first , index ); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second, bar_first.Time() ); return bar_second; }

Al método se transmiten el símbolo y el marco temporal del primer gráfico, el índice de la barra en el primer gráfico, y el símbolo y el periodo del segundo gráfico.

Obtenemos el primer objeto de barra de la serie temporal del primer símbolo-periodo según el índice establecido,

y obtenemos y retornamos el segundo objeto de barra del segundo símbolo-periodosegún la hora de la primera barra obtenida.



El método permite obtener la posición de la barra indicada según el índice en el primer símbolo-periodo indicado del gráfico, que coincida según la hora de apertura con la posición de la barra en el segundo símbolo-periodo indicado del gráfico.

¿Y qué nos da eso? Podemos, por ejemplo, marcar con rapidez en el gráfico М15 todas las barras Н1.

Basta con transmitir al método el símbolo actual, el period del gráfico М15, la posición de la barra según su índice en el gráfico (supongamos, el índice del ciclo de cálculo del indicador), el símbolo actual y el periodo Н1. Y el método retornará el objeto de barra del gráfico del símbolo actual y el periodo Н1, cuya hora de apertura incluye la hora de apertura de la primera barra indicada.



Implementación del método que retorna el objeto de barra de la primera serie temporal según la hora que se corresponde con la hora de apertura de la barra en la segunda serie temporal:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar(symbol_first,timeframe_first,first_bar_time); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second,bar_first.Time()); return bar_second; }

El método es idéntico al método de obtención del objeto de barra según su índice, que acabamos de analizar. Aquí, en lugar del índice de la barra en la serie temporal, se indica su hora de apertura en la primera serie temporal indicada.

Como podemos notar, a ambos métodos se transmiten no solo los periodos de los dos gráficos, sino también sus símbolos. Y esto significa que estos métodos pueden retornar el objeto de barra de cualquier símbolo-periodo que se corresponda con el objeto de barra del primer símbolo-periodo con su posición indicada en la serie temporal. Esto permite confrontar fácilmente dos barras de cualquier símbolo-periodo para comparar cualquiera de sus propiedades del objeto de barra.

Vamos a añadir al método de actualización de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado la comprobación de "símbolo ajeno":



void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if ( symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

¿Y para qué necesitamos esta propiedad? La cosa es que nosotros actualizamos en el temporizador de la biblioteca todas las series temporales que no pertenecen al símbolo-periodo actual. Y la actualización de las series temporales que pertenecen al símbolo en el que está iniciado el programa se debe realizar desde el manejador del evento Start, NewTick o Calculate del programa. Por eso, para no comprobar en el temporizador el evento de un nuevo tick para el símbolo actual (la serie temporal del símbolo actual ya se actualiza según el tick), vamos a comparar si el símbolo de la serie temporal coincide con su símbolo actual y a comprobar el evento de serie temporal "nuevo tick" solo si la serie temporal pertenece al símbolo actual.

Implementación del método para actualizar todas las series temporales del símbolo indicado:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Aquí, cada línea de la lógica va acompañada de comentarios al código, por lo que, esperamos, todo resultará comprensible para el lector.

Implementación del método que registra los datos indicados de tipo entero de la barra del objeto de serie temporal indicado en la matriz transmitida al método:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

Ya analizamos anteriormente el funcionamiento del método, al mejorar la clase CSeriesDE.

Aquí, nos limitaremos a obtener el objeto de serie temporal necesario según el símbolo y periodo indicados, y retornar el resultado de la llamada del método homónimo de la serie temporal obtenida.



Ya hemos terminado con la clase de colecciones de series temporales.

Ahora, debemos proporcionar acceso a los nuevos métodos creados desde los programas que funcionan usando como base la biblioteca. Y será el objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine el que nos ofrezca este acceso.

Abrimos el archivo en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh y sustituimos en él todas las entradas de la línea "CSerirs" por la línea "CSerirsDE", y todas las entradas de la línea "CTimeSerirs" por la línea "CTimeSerirsDE".



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la variable de miembro de clase para guardar el nombre del programa:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

En el constructor de la clase, asignamos a esta variable el valor del nombre del programa:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); ...

En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos un método que retorna el objeto de barra de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado de la posición indicada según la hora de la barra,

dos métodos que retornan el objeto de barra de la primera serie temporal que se corresponde con la hora de apertura de la barra en la segunda serie temporal según el índice y según la hora,

un método para actualizar todas las series temporales del símbolo indicado,

los métodos que retornan las propiedades básicas de la barra según la hora,

un método para copiar en la matriz la propiedad double de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado y

un método que retorna el nombre del programa que funciona usando como base la biblioteca.



CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,index,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,time,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } bool SeriesIsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh ( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } CTimeSeriesDE *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);}

...

string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; }

Todos los métodos implementados en el cuerpo de la clase devuelven el resultado de la llamada de los métodos homónimos de la colección de series temporales TimeSeriesCollection, que hemos analizado anteriormente.



Implementación de los métodos que retornan las propiedades básicas de las barras según la hora:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Aquí, todo es simple:

obtenemos el objeto de barra de la clase de colección de series temporales mediante el método GetBar() -indicando el símbolo y el periodo de la serie temporal- y la hora de apertura de la barra solicitada en este serie temporal, y retornamos el valor de la propiedad existente de la barra obtenida teniendo en cuenta el error de obtención de la barra de la serie temporal.



En el manejador del evento NewTick del símbolo actual, añadimos la actualización de todas las series temporales del símbolo actual:



void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

Esto nos permitirá realizar la actualización justo después de intentar sincronizar todos las series temporales utilizadas del símbolo actual en los asesores: de esta forma, no tendremos que esperar la actualización de las series temporales del símbolo actual en el temporizador de la biblioteca, ya que esto a veces provoca que los datos se desincronicen, cuando la actualización de los datos en el temporizador se llama después de llegar un nuevo tick en el símbolo actual.

En el manejador del evento Calculate del símbolo actual, añadimos la actualización de todas las series temporales del símbolo actual después de sincronizar todas las series temporales:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) { return 0 ; } this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

Aquí, existe una diferencia respecto al manejador OnTick(): hasta que no se sincronicen todas las series temporales del símbolo actual, el método retornará cero, lo cual, a su vez, comunicará al manejador OnCalculate() del indicador la necesidad de recalcular por completo los datos históricos.

Por consiguiente, el método que sincroniza los datos de todas las series temporales ahora debe retornar valores booleanos:

bool CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData(required,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); return true ; } } return false ; } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); return true ; } return false ; }

Por el momento, hemos terminado con la clase CEngine.

Ahora, vamos a intentar comprobar cómo funciona todo esto en los indicadores. Ya que estamos usando varias series temporales distintas en un solo indicador, y que tenemos la posibilidad de obtener datos de una sola barra que se correspondan con los datos de otra barra con una hora que entre en los límites de la primera barra, pero con otras series temporales, lo primero que viene a la cabeza es crear un indicador que muestre en el gráfico actual las líneas de las barras OHLC de otros marcos temporales.



Creación y prueba del indicador multiperiodo

Para realizar la prueba, tomaremos el indicador que creamos en el artículo anterior

y lo guardaremos en la carpeta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part40\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart40.mq5.



¿Cómo lo haremos? Podemos utilizar 21 series temporales, según el número de periodos estándar representados del gráfico. En los ajustes, encontraremos la selección estándar de marcos temporales para la biblioteca, mientras que en el gráfico mostraremos los marcos que se corresponden con los marcos temporales utilizados que se han seleccionado en los ajustes. Para no poner demasiadas trabas en los ajustes del indicador y, por consiguiente, en el código, y ocuparnos con solvencia de los búferes de indicador, simplemente vincularemos los búferes de indicador a cada uno de los periodos del gráfico ya disponibles en el terminal con la ayuda de una matriz de estructuras.

Activaremos/desactivaremos la visibilidad de la línea de búfer y sus datos en la ventana de datos del indicador activando/desactivando el botón correspondiente. Para cada marco temporal, se designarán dos búferes: uno de dibujado, y otro de cálculo. En el búfer de cálculo, podremos guardar los datos intermedios de la serie temporal que le corresponde. No obstante, en nuestra ejecución no usaremos búfer de cálculo. Y para no registrar los 42 búferes (21 de dibujado y 21 de cálculo), hemos creado una estructura en la que se guardarán los parámetros para cada uno de los marcos temporales:

Una matriz que se asigna al búfer de indicador de dibujado

Una matriz que se asigna al búfer de indicador de cálculo

Un identificador de búfer (el marco temporal de la serie temporal cuyos datos mostrará el búfer)

Un índice del búfer de indicador conectado con la matriz del búfer de dibujado

Un índice del búfer de indicador conectado con la matriz del búfer de cálculo

Una bandera de uso del búfer en el indicador (botón pulsado/no pulsado)

Una bandera de representación del búfer en el indicador antes de la activación/desactivación de la representación del búfer con un botón en el gráfico



La elección de usar o no cada uno de los marcos temporales, y, por consiguiente, la serie temporal seleccionada/no seleccionada, la implemetaremos en los ajustes del indicador. Con los botones del gráfico, construidos de acuerdo con las series temporales utilizadas, activaremos/desactivaremos la representación de los búferes de indicador correspondientes en el gráfico. Necesitamos la bandera de representación del búfer en el indicador antes de la activación/desactivación de su representación con un botón para tomar la decisión sobre la eliminación o la representación de los datos del búfer en el gráfico solo en el momento en que se pulsa el botón correspondiente.



Vamos a escribir todos los parámetros de cada búfer de indicador (podríamos establecerlos de forma programática, pero así será más rápido):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 43 #property indicator_plots 21 #property indicator_label1 " M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 " M2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 " M3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGray #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 " M4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrGray #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 " M5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGray #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 " M6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_label7 " M10" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color7 clrGray #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_label8 " M12" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color8 clrGray #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_label9 " M15" #property indicator_type9 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color9 clrGray #property indicator_style9 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width9 1 #property indicator_label10 " M20" #property indicator_type10 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color10 clrGray #property indicator_style10 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width10 1 #property indicator_label11 " M30" #property indicator_type11 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color11 clrGray #property indicator_style11 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width11 1 #property indicator_label12 " H1" #property indicator_type12 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color12 clrGray #property indicator_style12 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width12 1 #property indicator_label13 " H2" #property indicator_type13 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color13 clrGray #property indicator_style13 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width13 1 #property indicator_label14 " H3" #property indicator_type14 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color14 clrGray #property indicator_style14 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width14 1 #property indicator_label15 " H4" #property indicator_type15 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color15 clrGray #property indicator_style15 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width15 1 #property indicator_label16 " H6" #property indicator_type16 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color16 clrGray #property indicator_style16 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width16 1 #property indicator_label17 " H8" #property indicator_type17 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color17 clrGray #property indicator_style17 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width17 1 #property indicator_label18 " H12" #property indicator_type18 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color18 clrGray #property indicator_style18 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width18 1 #property indicator_label19 " D1" #property indicator_type19 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color19 clrGray #property indicator_style19 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width19 1 #property indicator_label20 " W1" #property indicator_type20 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color20 clrGray #property indicator_style20 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width20 1 #property indicator_label21 " MN1" #property indicator_type21 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color21 clrGray #property indicator_style21 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width21 1

Como podemos ver, hemos establecido el número total de búferes en 43, mientras que hay 21 búferes de dibujado. Dado que hemos acordado añadir un búfer de cálculo a cada uno de los búferes dibujados, tendremos 21+21=42. ¿Y de dónde sale el búfer sobrante? Y lo necesitamos para guardar los datos sobre la hora de la matriz time[] OnCalculate(). Dado que en ciertas funciones necesitaremos la hora de la barra según el índice, mientras que la matriz time[] solo existe en el ámbito del manejador OnCalculate(), la solución más simple consistirá en disponer de los datos de tiempo de cada barra del marco temporal actual: es decir, guardar la matriz time[] en uno de los búferes de cálculo del indicador. Precisamente para ello, hemos establecido un búfer adicional.



En el indicador, tendremos la posibilidad de representar los cuatro precios de la barra: Open, High, Low y Close. El objeto de barra tiene más propiedades de tipo real:

El precio de apertura de la barra (Open)



El mayor precio en el periodo de la barra (High)



El menor precio en el periodo de la barra (Low)



El precio de cierre de la barra (Close)



El tamaño de la vela

El tamaño del cuerpo de la vela

La parte superior del cuerpo de la vela

La parte inferior del cuerpo de la vela

El tamaño de la sombra superior de la vela

El tamaño de la sombra inferior de la vela

Por ese motivo, no podemos usar en los ajustes el valor de esta enumeración (ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE); así que crearemos otra enumeración en la que escribiremos las propiedades necesarias, equiparadas a las propiedades de la enumeración de propiedades de tipo real del objeto de barra ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE, que se podrán seleccionar en los ajustes de representación. Asimismo, estableceremos una macrosustitución con el número total de periodos disponibles del gráfico:

enum ENUM_BAR_PRICE { BAR_PRICE_OPEN = BAR_PROP_OPEN, BAR_PRICE_HIGH = BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PRICE_LOW = BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PRICE_CLOSE = BAR_PROP_CLOSE, }; #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 )

Ahora, vamos a crear la estructura de datos del búfer dibujado y del búfer de cálculo asignados a la serie temporal (periodo del gráfico):

struct SDataBuffer { private : int m_buff_id; int m_buff_data_index; int m_buff_tmp_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Data[]; double Temp[]; void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_buff_data_index=index; this .m_buff_tmp_index=index+PERIODS_TOTAL; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_buff_id=id; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowData( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexDataBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_data_index; } int IndexTempBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_tmp_index; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_buff_id; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( "Buffer[" , this .IndexDataBuffer(), "], ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), " (" ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .ID()), "), temp buffer index: " ,( string ) this .IndexTempBuffer(), ", used: " , this .IsUsed() ); }

Esta estructura guardará todos los datos para trabajar con un marco temporal. A cada uno de los marcos temporales del indicador se le asignará su propia estructura de este tipo. Y la solución óptima para conseguirlo, será crear una matriz de estas estructuras. La implementaremos en el bloque encargado de determinar los búferes de indicador.

Vamos a escribir los parámetros de entrada del indicador:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_BAR_PRICE InpBarPrice = BAR_PRICE_OPEN; sinput bool InpShowBarTimes = false ; sinput uint InpControlBar = 1 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Aquí, todo resulta bastante estandarizado, como en todos los asesores e indicadores de prueba que implementamos en cada artículo. Dado que hoy vamos a poner a prueba el trabajo solo con el símbolo actual, comentaremos en los ajustes del símbolo los modificadores sinput que indican que la variable es un parámetro de entrada del indicador (el modificador sinputindica la prohibición de la optimización de los parámetros). De esta forma, no podremos seleccionar estos parámetros en los ajustes, debido a que no se encontrarán allí, y a la variable InpModeUsedSymbols se le asignará el valor SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, que permite trabajar solo con el símbolo actual.

La variable InpShowBarTimes permite activar/desactivar la representación de comentarios en el gráfico: la representación de la correspondencia de la barra en el periodo actual del gráfico respecto a la barra con la misma hora en los gráficos de las series temporales simuladas. Por otro lado, la variable InpControlBar sirve para indicar el número de barra cuyo valor se podrá controlar en los comentarios en el gráfico.



Y, finalmente, escribiremos los búferes de indicador y las variables globales:

SDataBuffer Buffers[PERIODS_TOTAL]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Como podemos ver, hemos establecido la matriz de estructuras -que hemos analizado anteriormente- como definición de los búferes de indicador. Al inicializar el indicador, asignaremos los datos a las propiedades de la estructura y vincularemos las matrices de la estructura a los búferes de indicador. Aquí mismo, se determina el búfer de cálculo para guardar y transmitir la hora a las funciones del indicador.

Las variables globales del indicador están comentadas, por lo que, a nuestro parecer, no requieren de explicaciones adicionales.

En el manejador OnInit() del indicador, primero creamos un panel con iconos que se correspondan con los marcos temporales que hemos seleccionado en los ajustes para el trabajo; a continuación, asignamos todos los búferes de indicador y establecemos todos los parámetros de los búferes de indicador para las estructuras ubicadas en la matriz de estructuras de los búferes de indicador:

int OnInit () { prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer (i,Buffers[i].Data); PlotIndexSetDouble (i, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetString (i, PLOT_LABEL , "Buffer " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Data, true ); bool state= false ; string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)== 0 ) { string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv, false ); state= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv); } Buffers[i].SetID(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetIndex(i); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state); Buffers[i].SetShowData(state); ButtonState(name,state); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexTempBuffer(),Buffers[i].Temp, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Temp, true ); } SetIndexBuffer (PERIODS_TOTAL* 2 ,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aquí, hemos comentado todas las líneas de código del ciclo en el que tiene lugar la vinculación de los búferes de indicador con el índice del ciclo según la matriz de estructuras, así como el establecimiento de los demás parámetros de cada estructura guardada en la siguiente celda de la matriz de estructuras. Si al lector le surge alguna duda al respecto, podrá formularla en los comentarios al artículo.

Funciones para trabajar con los botones:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); uint w= 30 ,h= 20 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string butt_name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_periods[i]; if (!ButtonCreate(butt_name,x+(w+ 1 )*i,y,w,h,array_used_periods[i], clrGray )) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),array_used_periods[i]); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool SetGlobalVariable( const string gv_name, const double value) { if ( StringLen (gv_name)> 63 ) return false ; return ( GlobalVariableSet (gv_name,value)> 0 ); } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } bool ButtonState( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); return ButtonState(name); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) SetGlobalVariable(name_gv,state); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, 5 )); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); ButtonState(button_name,state); Buffers[buffer_index].SetUsed(state); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffer(buffer_index); BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowData(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

Todas estas funciones son bastante sencillas y comprensibles, además de tener algunas de sus líneas comentadas, por lo que no creemos que planteen mayores dificultades.

Vamos a echar un vistazo al manejador OnCalculate() del indicador:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (InpShowBarTimes) { string txt= "" ; int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[i]); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,timeframe); if (series== NULL || !Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) continue ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar(InpControlBar); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; string t1=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string t2=TimeframeDescription(bar.Timeframe()); string t3=( string )InpControlBar; string t4= TimeToString (bar.Time()); string t5=( string )bar.Index(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string tn=TextByLanguage ( "Бар на " +t1+ ", соответствующий бару " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] со временеи открытия " +t4+ ", расположен на баре " +t5, "The bar on " +t1+ ", corresponding to the " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] bar since the opening time of " +t4+ ", is located on bar " +t5 ); txt+=tn+ "

" ; } Comment (txt); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Si el parámetro "Show bar time comments" (variable InpShowBarTimes) en los ajustes ha sido establecido en true, este bloque de código mostrará en el gráfico la información sobre la barra indicada en la variable InpControlBar ("ControlBar") en el gráfico actual acerca de la correspondencia de dicha barra con la barra en los marcos temporales de todas las series temporales utilizadas.

Si el valor limit calculado es superior a la unidad (lo cual indicará la necesidad de redibujar toda la historia, dado que han surgido cambios en la misma), estableceremos un limit igual al inicio de la historia en el gráfico actual y llamaremos a la función de inicialización de todos los búferes de indicador.

El indicador se calcula partiendo del valor limit (en condiciones normales, su valor es 1 (nueva barra), o cero, es decir, se calcula la barra actual) hasta cero.

En el ciclo principal de cálculo del indicador, rellenamos el búfer de cálculo de la hora desde la matriz time[] (necesitamos el búfer de tiempo en otras funciones del indicador donde es necesario obtener la hora según el índice, pero la matriz time[] no está disponible), y llamamos a la función de cálculo de la barra para todos los búferes de indicador utilizados.

Funciones de inicialización de los búferes de indicador:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int draw_type= DRAW_NONE ; bool show_data= false ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) { draw_type= DRAW_LINE ; show_data= true ; } PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,show_data); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Temp, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); return true ; } bool InitBuffer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return InitBuffer(IndexBuffer(timeframe)); } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) if (!InitBuffer(i)) continue ; }

Función para calcular una barra establecida de todos los búferes de indicador utilizados (para los cuales el botón está pulsado):

void CalculateSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, const int index, const datetime time) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].ID()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, NULL ,series.Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; double value=bar.GetProperty(property); SetBufferData(i,value,index,bar); } }

Función para registrar el valor de una propiedad del objeto de barra en el búfer de indicador según varios índices de las barras en el gráfico actual:

void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const double value, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n= iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Data[n]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); n--; } else Buffers[buffer_index].Data[index]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Para representar correctamente los datos de una barra de otro marco temporal en el gráfico actual, deberemos encontrar el comienzo del periodo de la vela (barra) indicada en el gráfico actual, y luego rellenar todos los índices del búfer en el gráfico actual con el valor de la barra en otro periodo. De eso precisamente se encarga esta función.

Al pulsar los botones de activación de algún marco temporal, deberemos, o bien rellenar el búfer representado correspondiente con un valor vacío (si el botón no está pulsado), o bien recalcular por completo todos los datos del búfer indicado por el botón (si este está pulsado). La función de inicialización del búfer se encarga del borrado de datos; en cambio, del rellenado del propio búfer con los datos de la serie temporal indicada, se encarga la siguiente función:

void BufferFill( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; if (!Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) return ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[buffer_index].ID()); if (series== NULL ) return ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].ID()== Period ()) series.CopyToBufferAsSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else for ( int i=rates_data.rates_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ();i--) CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,( datetime )BufferTime[i]); }

Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Queremos destacar que este indicador de prueba ha sido desarrollado en MQL5. En MQL4, el indicador también funciona sin correcciones adicionales, aunque no correctamente al cien por cien: al pulsar el botón correspondiente, el periodo actual del gráfico no se representa, pero comienza a representarse al activar otro marco temporal más. Si en los ajustes establecemos periodos de gráficos que no sean estándar para MetaTrader 4, el indicador siempre esperará su sincronización.

Tampoco se representan correctamente los datos en la ventana de datos del terminal: se muestran absolutamente todos los búferes de indicador, incluso los de cálculo, lo cual es natural, ya que no todas las funciones de MQL5 funcionan en MQL4, y deberemos sustuirlas por análogos en MQL4.

Por si fuera poco, el indicador no siempre procesa correctamente en MetaTrader 5 los cambios en los datos históricos, lo cual es igualmente natural, ya que solo estamos ante una versión de prueba para comprobar el trabajo en el modo de periodo múltiple; todos los defectos mencionados serán paulatinamente corregidos en los próximos artículos. Y solo cuando todo funcione correctamente en MetaTrader 5, corregiremos el funcionamiento de la biblioteca en los indicadores en MetaTrader 4.

Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico en el terminal:





Podemos ver que en el gráfico М15, el búfer de datos con М5 muestra los precios de cierre de las barras М5 en un tercio de las velas del gráfico actual, lo cual es lógico, ya que en una barra de М15 tenemos tres barras de М5, y precisamente el precio de cierre de la barra М5 se representa en la barra М15.



Vamos a inicializar el indicador en el simulador con el parámetro establecido de representación de datos de las series temporales en el periodo actual del gráfico:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando el tema del trabajo con los objetos de series temporales de la biblioteca en los indicadores.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

