MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayIntType 

Type

Gets the array type identifier.

virtual int  Type() const

Return Value

Array type identifier (for CArrayInt - 82).

Example:

//--- example for CArrayInt::Type()
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- get array type
   int type=array.Type();
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }