CList Class is a class of dynamic list of instances of the CObject class and its derived classes.

Description

Class CList provides the ability to work with a list of instances of CObject and its derived classes. The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.

There are some subtleties of working with the CList class. The class has a mechanism to control dynamic memory, so be careful when working with elements of the list.

Subtleties of the mechanism of memory management similar to those described in CArrayObj.

Declaration

class CList : public CObject

Title

#include <Arrays\List.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CList

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes FreeMode Gets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements FreeMode Sets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements Total Gets the number of elements in the list IsSorted Gets sorted list flag SortMode Gets the sorting mode Create methods CreateElement Creates a new list element Add methods Add Adds an element to the end of the list Insert Inserts an element to the specified position of the list Delete methods DetachCurrent Removes an element from the current position in the list without deleting it "physically" DeleteCurrent Removes the element from the current position in the list Delete Removes the element from the specified position in the list Clear Removes all list elements Navigation IndexOf Gets the index of the specified list element GetNodeAtIndex Gets an item with the specified index of the list GetFirstNode Gets the first element of the list GetPrevNode Gets the previous element of the list GetCurrentNode Gets the current list element GetNextNode Gets the next element in the list GetLastNode Gets the last element in the list Ordering methods Sort Sorts the list MoveToIndex Moves the current element in the list to the specified position Exchange Swaps two elements in the list Compare methods CompareList Compares the list with another one Search methods Search Searches for an element equal to the sample in sorted list Input/output virtual Save Saves list data in the file virtual Load Loads list data from the file virtual Type Gets the list type identifier