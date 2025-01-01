DocumentationSections
CList Class is a class of dynamic list of instances of the CObject class and its derived classes.

Description

Class CList provides the ability to work with a list of instances of CObject and its derived classes. The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.

There are some subtleties of working with the CList class. The class has a mechanism to control dynamic memory, so be careful when working with elements of the list.

Subtleties of the mechanism of memory management similar to those described in CArrayObj.

Declaration

   class CList : public CObject

Title

   #include <Arrays\List.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CList

Class Methods by Groups

FreeMode

Gets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements

FreeMode

Sets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements

Total

Gets the number of elements in the list

IsSorted

Gets sorted list flag

SortMode

Gets the sorting mode

CreateElement

Creates a new list element

Add

Adds an element to the end of the list

Insert

Inserts an element to the specified position of the list

DetachCurrent

Removes an element from the current position in the list without deleting it "physically"

DeleteCurrent

Removes the element from the current position in the list

Delete

Removes the element from the specified position in the list

Clear

Removes all list elements

IndexOf

Gets the index of the specified list element

GetNodeAtIndex

Gets an item with the specified index of the list

GetFirstNode

Gets the first element of the list

GetPrevNode

Gets the previous element of the list

GetCurrentNode

Gets the current list element

GetNextNode

Gets the next element in the list

GetLastNode

Gets the last element in the list

Sort

Sorts the list

MoveToIndex

Moves the current element in the list to the specified position

Exchange

Swaps two elements in the list

CompareList

Compares the list with another one

Search

Searches for an element equal to the sample in sorted list

virtual Save

Saves list data in the file

virtual Load

Loads list data from the file

virtual Type

Gets the list type identifier

Methods inherited from class CObject

