CList
CList Class is a class of dynamic list of instances of the CObject class and its derived classes.
Description
Class CList provides the ability to work with a list of instances of CObject and its derived classes. The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.
There are some subtleties of working with the CList class. The class has a mechanism to control dynamic memory, so be careful when working with elements of the list.
Subtleties of the mechanism of memory management similar to those described in CArrayObj.
Declaration
|
class CList : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Arrays\List.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CList
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Gets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements
|
Sets the flag of memory management when deleting list elements
|
Gets the number of elements in the list
|
Gets sorted list flag
|
Gets the sorting mode
|
Create methods
|
|
Creates a new list element
|
Add methods
|
|
Adds an element to the end of the list
|
Inserts an element to the specified position of the list
|
Delete methods
|
|
Removes an element from the current position in the list without deleting it "physically"
|
Removes the element from the current position in the list
|
Removes the element from the specified position in the list
|
Removes all list elements
|
Navigation
|
|
Gets the index of the specified list element
|
Gets an item with the specified index of the list
|
Gets the first element of the list
|
Gets the previous element of the list
|
Gets the current list element
|
Gets the next element in the list
|
Gets the last element in the list
|
Ordering methods
|
|
Sorts the list
|
Moves the current element in the list to the specified position
|
Swaps two elements in the list
|
Compare methods
|
|
Compares the list with another one
|
Search methods
|
|
Searches for an element equal to the sample in sorted list
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Save
|
Saves list data in the file
|
virtual Load
|
Loads list data from the file
|
virtual Type
|
Gets the list type identifier
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare