Trade Operations in MQL5 - It's Easy

Almost all traders come to market to make money but some traders also enjoy the process itself. However, it is not only manual trading that can provide you with an exciting experience. Automated trading systems development can also be quite absorbing. Creating a trading robot can be as interesting as reading a good mystery novel.

When developing a trading algorithm, we have to deal with plenty of technical issues including the most important ones:

What to trade? When to trade? How to trade?



We need to answer the first question to choose the most suitable symbol. Our choice can be affected by many factors including the ability to automate our trading system for the market. The second question involves elaboration of the trading rules clearly indicating deals' direction, as well as entry and exit points. The third question seems to be relatively simple: how to buy and sell using some definite programming language?



In this article we will consider how to implement trade operations in algorithmic trading using MQL5 language.







MQL5 Features for Algo Trading

MQL5 is a trading strategies' programming language having plenty of trade functions for working with orders, positions and trade requests. Thus, making algo trading robots in MQL5 is the least labor-consuming task for a developer.



MQL5 features allow you to make a trade request and send it to a server using OrderSend() or OrderSendAsync() functions, receive its processing result, view the trading history, examine contract specification for a symbol, handle a trade event, as well as receive other necessary data.

Besides, MQL5 can be used for writing custom technical indicators and applying already implemented ones, drawing any marks and objects on a chart, developing custom user interface, etc. Implementation examples can be seen in multiple articles.



Trade Operations: Easy As ABC!

There are several basic types of trade operations that can be necessary for your trading robot:

buying/selling at the current price, placing a pending order for buying/selling according to a certain condition, modifying/deleting a pending order, closing/adding to/reducing/reversing a position.



All these operations are performed using OrderSend() function. There is also an asynchronous version called OrderSendAsync(). All variety of trade operations is described by MqlTradeRequest structure containing a trade request description. Therefore, only correct filling of MqlTradeRequest structure and handling request execution results can be challenging when dealing with trade operations.

According to your trading system, you can buy or sell at market price (BUY or SELL), as well as place a pending buy/sell order at some distance from the current market price:

BUY STOP, SELL STOP - buying or selling in case of a specified level breakout (worse than the current price);



BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT - buying or selling in case a specified level is reached (better than the current price);

BUY STOP LIMIT, SELL STOP LIMIT - setting BUY LIMIT or SELL LIMIT in case a specified price is reached.



These standard order types correspond to ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.









You may need to modify or delete a pending order. This can also be done using OrderSend()/OrderSendAsync() functions. Modifying an open position is also quite an easy process, as it is performed using the same trade operations.

If you think trade operations to be complex and intricate, it is about time that you change your mind. We will show not only how to code buys and sells in MQL5 quickly and easily but also how to work with a trade account and symbols' properties. Trade classes will help us in this undertaking.







Check Your Trading Account with CAccountInfo

The first thing you need to know when launching your trading robot is what trading account will be used for its operation. Since we are writing a training code, we will implement a check for the case when Expert Advisor has been launched on a real account.

CAccountInfo class is used for working with an account. We will add AccountInfo.mqh file inclusion and declare the variable of the class - account:

#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> int OnInit () { CAccountInfo account; long login=account.Login(); Print ( "Login=" ,login); ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE account_type=account.TradeMode(); if (account_type== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ) { MessageBox ( "Trading on a real account is forbidden, disabling" , "The Expert Advisor has been launched on a real account!" ); return (- 1 ); } Print ( "Account type: " , EnumToString (account_type)); if (account.TradeAllowed()) Print ( "Trading on this account is allowed" ); else Print ( "Trading on this account is forbidden: you may have entered using the Investor password" ); if (account.TradeExpert()) Print ( "Automated trading on this account is allowed" ); else Print ( "Automated trading using Expert Advisors and scripts on this account is forbidden" ); int orders_limit=account.LimitOrders(); if (orders_limit!= 0 ) Print ( "Maximum permissible amount of active pending orders: " ,orders_limit); Print (account.Company(), ": server " ,account.Server()); Print ( "Balance=" ,account.Balance(), " Profit=" ,account.Profit(), " Equity=" ,account.Equity()); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

As we can see from the above code, plenty of useful data can be received using account variable in OnInit() function. You can add this code to your Expert Advisor to examine the logs easily when analyzing its operation.

Results of an Expert Advisor launched on the Automated Trading Championship 2012 account are shown below.









Receiving S ymbol Settings with CSymbolInfo

We now have the data on the account but we also need to know the properties of the symbol we are going to trade before performing the necessary operations. CSymbolInfo class with great number of methods is designed for these purposes. We will show only a small part of the methods in the below example.

#include<Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> int OnInit () { CSymbolInfo symbol_info; symbol_info.Name( _Symbol ); symbol_info.RefreshRates(); Print (symbol_info.Name(), " (" ,symbol_info.Description(), ")" , " Bid=" ,symbol_info.Bid(), " Ask=" ,symbol_info.Ask()); Print ( "StopsLevel=" ,symbol_info.StopsLevel(), " pips, FreezeLevel=" , symbol_info.FreezeLevel(), " pips" ); Print ( "Digits=" ,symbol_info. Digits (), ", Point=" , DoubleToString (symbol_info. Point (),symbol_info. Digits ())); Print ( "SpreadFloat=" ,symbol_info.SpreadFloat(), ", Spread(current)=" , symbol_info.Spread(), " pips" ); Print ( "Limitations for trade operations: " , EnumToString (symbol_info.TradeMode()), " (" ,symbol_info.TradeModeDescription(), ")" ); Print ( "Trades execution mode: " , EnumToString (symbol_info.TradeExecution()), " (" ,symbol_info.TradeExecutionDescription(), ")" ); Print ( "Contract price calculation: " , EnumToString (symbol_info.TradeCalcMode()), " (" ,symbol_info.TradeCalcModeDescription(), ")" ); Print ( "Standard contract size: " ,symbol_info.ContractSize(), " (" ,symbol_info.CurrencyBase(), ")" ); Print ( "Volume info: LotsMin=" ,symbol_info.LotsMin(), " LotsMax=" ,symbol_info.LotsMax(), " LotsStep=" ,symbol_info.LotsStep()); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

EURUSD properties at the Automated Trading Championship are shown below. Now we are ready to perform trade operations.











CTrade - Convenient Class for Trade Operations



Trading in MQL5 is performed only by two functions - OrderSend() and OrderSendAsync(). In fact, these are two implementations of one function. OrderSend() sends a trade request and waits for its execution result, while asynchronous OrderSendAsync() just sends a request allowing the application to continue its operation without waiting for a trading server's response. Thus, it is really easy to trade in MQL5, as you use only one function for all trade operations.



So, what is the challenge? Both functions receive MqlTradeRequest structure containing more than a dozen of fields as the first parameter. Not all fields should be necessarily filled. The set of necessary ones depends on a trade operation type. Incorrect value or blank field that is necessary to be filled will result in an error and the request will not be sent to a server. 5 of these fields require correct values from predefined enumerations.

Such a large number of fields is necessary for describing lots of order properties in one trade request. The orders may change depending on execution policy, expiration time and some other parameters. But you do not have to learn all these subtleties. Just use ready-made CTrade class. That is how the class can be used in your trading robot:

#include<Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; int OnInit () { int MagicNumber= 123456 ; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); int deviation= 10 ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(deviation); trade.SetTypeFilling( ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); trade.LogLevel( 1 ); trade.SetAsyncMode( true ); return ( 0 ); }

Now let's see how CTrade helps in trade operations.

Buying/selling at the current price

Trading strategies often provide the possibility to buy or sell at the current price right now. In this case, CTrade asks only to specify a necessary trade operation volume. All other parameters (open price and symbol name, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, order comments) are optional.

if (!trade.Buy( 0.1 )) { Print ( "Buy() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "Buy() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

By default, CTrade will use the symbol name of the chart it has been launched on if the symbol name is not specified. It is convenient for simple strategies. For multicurrency strategies you should always explicitly specify the symbol, for which the trade operation will be performed.

if (!trade.Buy( 0.1 , "GBPUSD" )) { Print ( "Buy() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "Buy() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

All order parameters may be specified: Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, open price and comments.



double volume= 0.1 ; string symbol= "GBPUSD" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double bid= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double SL=bid- 1000 *point; SL= NormalizeDouble (SL,digits); double TP=bid+ 1000 *point; TP= NormalizeDouble (TP,digits); double open_price= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); string comment= StringFormat ( "Buy %s %G lots at %s, SL=%s TP=%s" , symbol,volume, DoubleToString (open_price,digits), DoubleToString (SL,digits), DoubleToString (TP,digits)); if (!trade.Buy(volume,symbol,open_price,SL,TP,comment)) { Print ( "Buy() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "Buy() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

As we have already said, Magic Number and permissible slippage were set when initializing Ctrade copy. Therefore, they are not required. However, they can also be set before each trade operation if necessary.



Placing a limit order

The appropriate BuyLimit() or SellLimit() class method is used for sending a limit order. The shortened version (when only an open price and a volume are specified) will be appropriate in most cases. Open price for Buy Limit should be lower than the current price, while it should be higher for Sell Limit. These orders are used to enter the market at the best price and are usually most suitable for the strategies expecting the price bounce from the support line. The symbol, at which an Expert Advisor has been launched, is used in that case:



string symbol= "GBPUSD" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double ask= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double price= 1000 *point; price= NormalizeDouble (price,digits); if (!trade.BuyLimit( 0.1 ,price)) { Print ( "BuyLimit() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "BuyLimit() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

More detailed version with specifying all parameters can also be used: SL/TP levels, expiration time, symbol name and comments to the order.



double volume= 0.1 ; string symbol= "GBPUSD" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double ask= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double price= 1000 *point; price= NormalizeDouble (price,digits); int SL_pips= 300 ; int TP_pips= 500 ; double SL=price-SL_pips*point; SL= NormalizeDouble (SL,digits); double TP=price+TP_pips*point; TP= NormalizeDouble (TP,digits); datetime expiration= TimeTradeServer ()+ PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); string comment= StringFormat ( "Buy Limit %s %G lots at %s, SL=%s TP=%s" , symbol,volume, DoubleToString (price,digits), DoubleToString (SL,digits), DoubleToString (TP,digits)); if (!trade.BuyLimit(volume,price,symbol,SL,TP, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,expiration,comment)) { Print ( "BuyLimit() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "BuyLimit() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

Your task in the second version is to indicate SL and TP levels correctly. It should be noted that Take Profit level must be higher than open price when buying, while Stop Loss level must be lower than open price. The reverse situation is for Sell Limit orders. You can easily know about your error when testing an Expert Advisor on historical data. In such cases CTrade class automatically displays messages (unless you have called LogLevel function).



Placing a stop order

Similar BuyStop() and SellStop() methods are used to send a stop order. Open price for Buy Stop should be higher than the current price, while it should be lower for Sell Stop. Stop orders are used in strategies that enter the market during a resistance level breakout, as well as for cutting losses. Simple version:

string symbol= "USDJPY" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double ask= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double price= 1000 *point; price= NormalizeDouble (price,digits); if (!trade.BuyStop( 0.1 ,price)) { Print ( "BuyStop() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "BuyStop() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

More detailed version when the maximum amount of parameters for Buy Stop pending order should be specified:



double volume= 0.1 ; string symbol= "USDJPY" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double ask= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double price= 1000 *point; price= NormalizeDouble (price,digits); int SL_pips= 300 ; int TP_pips= 500 ; double SL=price-SL_pips*point; SL= NormalizeDouble (SL,digits); double TP=price+TP_pips*point; TP= NormalizeDouble (TP,digits); datetime expiration= TimeTradeServer ()+ PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); string comment= StringFormat ( "Buy Stop %s %G lots at %s, SL=%s TP=%s" , symbol,volume, DoubleToString (price,digits), DoubleToString (SL,digits), DoubleToString (TP,digits)); if (!trade.BuyStop(volume,price,symbol,SL,TP, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,expiration,comment)) { Print ( "BuyStop() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "BuyStop() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

The appropriate CTrade class method is used to send Sell Stop order. Specifying the prices correctly is of critical importance here.



Working with positions

You can use position opening methods instead of Buy() and Sell() ones but you will have to specify more details in this case:



int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double SL= NormalizeDouble (price- 1000 *point,digits); double TP= NormalizeDouble (price+ 1000 *point,digits); string comment= "Buy " + _Symbol + " 0.1 at " + DoubleToString (price,digits); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0.1 ,price,SL,TP,comment)) { Print ( "PositionOpen() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "PositionOpen() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

You need to specify only a symbol name, the rest will be done by CTrade class.



if (!trade.PositionClose( _Symbol )) { Print ( "PositionClose() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

Only Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are available for modifying an open position. This is done using PositionModify() method

int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double SL= NormalizeDouble (price- 1000 *point,digits); double TP= NormalizeDouble (price+ 1000 *point,digits); if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,SL,TP)) { Print ( "Метод PositionModify() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "PositionModify() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

Modifying and deleting an order

OrderModify() method has been implemented in CTrade class to change pending order's parameters. All required parameters should be submitted to this method.



ulong ticket= 1234556 ; string symbol= "EURUSD" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double price= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double SL= NormalizeDouble (price- 1000 *point,digits); double TP= NormalizeDouble (price+ 1000 *point,digits); datetime expiration= TimeTradeServer ()+ PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,SL,TP, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,expiration)) { Print ( "OrderModify() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "OrderModify() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

You should receive the ticket of the order that should be changed. Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit levels should be specified depending on its type. Besides, the new open price shpuld also be correct relative to the current price.

You should know a ticket of an order to delete it:



ulong ticket= 1234556 ; if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "OrderDelete() method failed. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), ". Code description: " ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print ( "OrderDelete() method executed successfully. Return code=" ,trade.ResultRetcode(), " (" ,trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(), ")" ); }

The class also contains the multipurpose OrderOpen() method, which can set pending orders of any type. Unlike specialized BuyLimit, BuyStop, SellLimit and SellStop methods, it requires to specify more essential parameters. Perhaps, you will find it more convenient.



What Else Should Be Solved?

So, we have answered two out of three questions. You have chosen the symbol for your strategy and we have shown you how to code buy and sell operations, as well as pending orders in a trading robot easily. But Trade Classes section has some more useful tools for MQL5 developers:



COrderInfo - for working with orders;



CHistoryOrderInfo - for working with executed orders in trading history;



CPositionInfo - for working with positions;



CDealInfo - for working with deals;

CTerminalInfo - to receive data on the terminal (this one is very interesting).



With these classes, you can focus your attention on the trading side of your strategy minimizing all technical issues. Besides, CTrade class can be used to examine trade requests. After some practice you will be able to use it to create your custom classes with necessary logics of handling trade requests execution results.



The last question is how to receive trading signals and how to code that in MQL5. Most newcomers in algo trading start from studying simple standard trading systems, for example, the ones based on moving averages' crossing. To do this, you should first learn to work with technical indicators creating and using them in your trading robot.



We recommend that you read the articles from Indicators and Examples->Indicators sections beginning from the earliest ones. That will allow you to move from the most simple to the most complex matters. If you want to quickly receive an idea about how to use indicators, see MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors.











Make Complicated Things Simple



In any undertaking the first difficulties gradually turn into the most simple issues you have to deal with. The methods of trading robots' development offered here are meant mainly for newcomers though many experienced developers may also find something new and useful.

MQL5 language provides not only limitless opportunities for algo trading but also allows everyone to implement them in the most simple and fast way. Use trade classes from the Standard Library to save time for more important things, for example, for searching the answer to the eternal question of all traders - what is a trend and how can it be found in real time.



Soon you will see that developing a trading robot in MQL5 is much easier than learning a foreign language or following a trend!

