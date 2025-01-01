DocumentationSections
CDealInfo

CDealInfo is a class for easy access to the deal properties.

Description

Declaration

   class CDealInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CDealInfo

Class methods by groups

Access to integer type properties

 

Order

Gets the order by which the deal is executed

Time

Gets the time of deal execution

TimeMsc

Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

DealType

Gets the deal type

TypeDescription

Gets the deal type as a string

Entry

Gets the deal direction

EntryDescription

Gets the deal direction as a string

Magic

Gets the ID of expert, that executed the deal

PositionId

Gets the ID of position, in which the deal was involved

Access to double type properties

 

Volume

Gets the volume of deal

Price

Gets the deal price

Commision

Gets the amount of commission of the deal

Swap

Gets the amount of swap when position is closed

Profit

Gets the financial result of deal

Access to text properties

 

Symbol

Gets the name of deal symbol

Comment

Gets the deal comment

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets value of specified string type property

Selection

 

Ticket

Gets ticket/selects the deal

SelectByIndex

Selects the deal by index

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare