- Order
- Time
- TimeMsc
- DealType
- TypeDescription
- Entry
- EntryDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- Volume
- Price
- Commision
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
CDealInfo
CDealInfo is a class for easy access to the deal properties.
Description
CDealInfo class provides access to the deal properties.
Declaration
|
class CDealInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CDealInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Access to integer type properties
|
|
Gets the order by which the deal is executed
|
Gets the time of deal execution
|
Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
Gets the deal type
|
Gets the deal type as a string
|
Gets the deal direction
|
Gets the deal direction as a string
|
Gets the ID of expert, that executed the deal
|
Gets the ID of position, in which the deal was involved
|
Access to double type properties
|
|
Gets the volume of deal
|
Gets the deal price
|
Gets the amount of commission of the deal
|
Gets the amount of swap when position is closed
|
Gets the financial result of deal
|
Access to text properties
|
|
Gets the name of deal symbol
|
Gets the deal comment
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of specified integer type property
|
Gets the value of specified double type property
|
Gets value of specified string type property
|
Selection
|
|
Gets ticket/selects the deal
|
Selects the deal by index