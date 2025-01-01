Login Gets the account number

TradeMode Gets the trade mode

TradeModeDescription Gets the trade mode as a string

Leverage Gets the amount of given leverage

StopoutMode Gets the mode of stop out setting

StopoutModeDescription Gets the mode of stop out setting as a string

TradeAllowed Gets the flag of trade allowance

TradeExpert Gets the flag of automated trade allowance

LimitOrders Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders

MarginMode Gets margin calculation mode

MarginModeDescription Gets margin calculation mode as a string

Access to double type properties

Balance Gets the balance of account

Credit Gets the amount of given credit

Profit Gets the amount of current profit on account

Equity Gets the amount of current equity on account

Margin Gets the amount of reserved margin

FreeMargin Gets the amount of free margin

MarginLevel Gets the level of margin

MarginCall Gets the level of margin for deposit

MarginStopOut Gets the level of margin for Stop Out

Access to text properties

Name Gets the client name

Server Gets the trade server name

Currency Gets the deposit currency name

Company Gets the company name that serves an account

Access to MQL5 API functions

InfoInteger Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString Gets the value of specified string type property

Additional methods

OrderProfitCheck Gets the evaluated profit based on the parameters passed

MarginCheck Gets the amount of margin required to execute trade operation

FreeMarginCheck Gets the amount of free margin left after execution of trade operation