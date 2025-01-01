DocumentationSections
CAccountInfo

CAccountInfo is a class for easy access to the currently opened trade account properties.

Description

Declaration

   class CAccountInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CAccountInfo

Class methods by groups

Access to integer type properties

 

Login

Gets the account number

TradeMode

Gets the trade mode

TradeModeDescription

Gets the trade mode as a string

Leverage

Gets the amount of given leverage

StopoutMode

Gets the mode of stop out setting

StopoutModeDescription

Gets the mode of stop out setting as a string

TradeAllowed

Gets the flag of trade allowance

TradeExpert

Gets the flag of automated trade allowance

LimitOrders

Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders

MarginMode

Gets margin calculation mode

MarginModeDescription

Gets margin calculation mode as a string

Access to double type properties

 

Balance

Gets the balance of account

Credit

Gets the amount of given credit

Profit

Gets the amount of current profit on account

Equity

Gets the amount of current equity on account

Margin

Gets the amount of reserved margin

FreeMargin

Gets the amount of free margin

MarginLevel

Gets the level of margin

MarginCall

Gets the level of margin for deposit

MarginStopOut

Gets the level of margin for Stop Out

Access to text properties

 

Name

Gets the client name

Server

Gets the trade server name

Currency

Gets the deposit currency name

Company

Gets the company name that serves an account

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property

Additional methods

 

OrderProfitCheck

Gets the evaluated profit based on the parameters passed

MarginCheck

Gets the amount of margin required to execute trade operation

FreeMarginCheck

Gets the amount of free margin left after execution of trade operation

MaxLotCheck

Gets the maximal possible volume of trade operation

Methods inherited from class CObject

