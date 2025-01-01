- Login
CAccountInfo
CAccountInfo is a class for easy access to the currently opened trade account properties.
Description
CAccountInfo class provides easy access to the currently opened trade account properties.
Declaration
|
class CAccountInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CAccountInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Access to integer type properties
|
|
Gets the account number
|
Gets the trade mode
|
Gets the trade mode as a string
|
Gets the amount of given leverage
|
Gets the mode of stop out setting
|
Gets the mode of stop out setting as a string
|
Gets the flag of trade allowance
|
Gets the flag of automated trade allowance
|
Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders
|
Gets margin calculation mode
|
Gets margin calculation mode as a string
|
Access to double type properties
|
|
Gets the balance of account
|
Gets the amount of given credit
|
Gets the amount of current profit on account
|
Gets the amount of current equity on account
|
Gets the amount of reserved margin
|
Gets the amount of free margin
|
Gets the level of margin
|
Gets the level of margin for deposit
|
Gets the level of margin for Stop Out
|
Access to text properties
|
|
Gets the client name
|
Gets the trade server name
|
Gets the deposit currency name
|
Gets the company name that serves an account
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of specified integer type property
|
Gets the value of specified double type property
|
Gets the value of specified string type property
|
Additional methods
|
|
Gets the evaluated profit based on the parameters passed
|
Gets the amount of margin required to execute trade operation
|
Gets the amount of free margin left after execution of trade operation
|
Gets the maximal possible volume of trade operation