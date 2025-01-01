DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCSymbolInfo 

CSymbolInfo

CSymbolInfo is a class for easy access to the symbol properties.

Description

CSymbolInfo class provides access to the symbol properties.

Declaration

   class CSymbolInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CSymbolInfo

Class methods by groups

Controlling

 

Refresh

Refreshes the symbol data

RefreshRates

Refreshes the symbol quotes

Properties

 

Name

Gets/sets symbol name

Select

Gets/sets the "Market Watch" symbol flag

IsSynchronized

Checks the symbol synchronization with server

Volumes

 

Volume

Gets the volume of last deal

VolumeHigh

Gets the maximal volume for a day

VolumeLow

Gets the minimal volume for a day

Miscellaneous

 

Time

Gets the time of last quote

Spread

Gets the amount of spread (in points)

SpreadFloat

Gets the flag of floating spread

TicksBookDepth

Gets the depth of ticks saving

Levels

 

StopsLevel

Gets the minimal indent for orders (in points)

FreezeLevel

Gets the distance of freezing trade operations (in points)

Bid prices

 

Bid

Gets the current Bid price

BidHigh

Gets the maximal Bid price for a day

BidLow

Gets the minimal Bid price for a day

Ask prices

 

Ask

Gets the current Ask price

AskHigh

Gets the maximal Ask price for a day

AskLow

Gets the minimal Ask price for a day

Prices

 

Last

Gets the current Last price

LastHigh

Gets the maximal Last price for a day

LastLow

Gets the minimal Last price for a day

Trade modes

 

TradeCalcMode

Gets the mode of contract cost calculation

TradeCalcModeDescription

Gets the mode of contract cost calculation as a string

TradeMode

Gets the type of order execution

TradeModeDescription

Gets the type of order execution as a string

TradeExecution

Gets the trade execution mode

TradeExecutionDescription

Gets the execution mode as a string

Swaps

 

SwapMode

Gets the swap calculation mode

SwapModeDescription

Gets the swap calculation mode as a string

SwapRollover3days

Gets the day of triple swap charge

SwapRollover3daysDescription

Gets the day of triple swap charge as a string

Margins and flags

 

MarginInitial

Gets the value of initial margin

MarginMaintenance

Gets the value of maintenance margin

MarginLong

Gets the rate of margin charging for long positions

MarginShort

Gets the rate of margin charging for short positions

MarginLimit

Gets the rate of margin charging for Limit orders

MarginStop

Gets the rate of margin charging for Stop orders

MarginStopLimit

Gets the rate of margin charging for StopLimit orders

TradeTimeFlags

Gets the flags of allowed expiration modes

TradeFillFlags

Gets the flags of allowed filling modes

Quantization

 

Digits

Gets the number of digits after period

Point

Gets the value of one point

TickValue

Gets the tick value (minimal change of price)

TickValueProfit

Gets the calculated tick price for a profitable position

TickValueLoss

Gets the calculated tick price for a losing position

TickSize

Gets the minimal change of price

Contracts sizes

 

ContractSize

Gets the amount of trade contract

LotsMin

Gets the minimal volume to close a deal

LotsMax

Gets the maximal volume to close a deal

LotsStep

Gets the minimal step of volume change to close a deal

LotsLimit

Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders (direction insensitive) for one symbol

Swaps sizes

 

SwapLong

Gets the value of long position swap

SwapShort

Gets the value of short position swap

Text properties

 

CurrencyBase

Gets the name of symbol base currency

CurrencyProfit

Gets the profit currency name

CurrencyMargin

Gets the margin currency name

Bank

Gets the name of current quote source

Description

Gets the string description of symbol

Path

Gets the path in symbols tree

Symbol properties

 

SessionDeals

Gets the number of deals in the current session

SessionBuyOrders

Gets the number of Buy orders at the moment

SessionSellOrders

Gets the number of Sell orders at the moment

SessionTurnover

Gets the summary of turnover of the current session

SessionInterest

Gets the summary of open interest of the current session

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

Gets the current volume of Buy orders

SessionSellOrdersVolume

Gets the current volume of Sell orders

SessionOpen

Gets the open price of the current session

SessionClose

Gets the close price of the current session

SessionAW

Gets the average weighted price of the current session

SessionPriceSettlement

Gets the settlement price of the current session

SessionPriceLimitMin

Gets the minimal price of the current session

SessionPriceLimitMax

Gets the maximal price of the current session

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property

Service functions

 

NormalizePrice

Returns the value of price, normalized using the symbol properties

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare