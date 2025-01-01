Refresh Refreshes the symbol data

RefreshRates Refreshes the symbol quotes

Properties

Name Gets/sets symbol name

Select Gets/sets the "Market Watch" symbol flag

IsSynchronized Checks the symbol synchronization with server

Volumes

Volume Gets the volume of last deal

VolumeHigh Gets the maximal volume for a day

VolumeLow Gets the minimal volume for a day

Miscellaneous

Time Gets the time of last quote

Spread Gets the amount of spread (in points)

SpreadFloat Gets the flag of floating spread

TicksBookDepth Gets the depth of ticks saving

Levels

StopsLevel Gets the minimal indent for orders (in points)

FreezeLevel Gets the distance of freezing trade operations (in points)

Bid prices

Bid Gets the current Bid price

BidHigh Gets the maximal Bid price for a day

BidLow Gets the minimal Bid price for a day

Ask prices

Ask Gets the current Ask price

AskHigh Gets the maximal Ask price for a day

AskLow Gets the minimal Ask price for a day

Prices

Last Gets the current Last price

LastHigh Gets the maximal Last price for a day

LastLow Gets the minimal Last price for a day

Trade modes

TradeCalcMode Gets the mode of contract cost calculation

TradeCalcModeDescription Gets the mode of contract cost calculation as a string

TradeMode Gets the type of order execution

TradeModeDescription Gets the type of order execution as a string

TradeExecution Gets the trade execution mode

TradeExecutionDescription Gets the execution mode as a string

Swaps

SwapMode Gets the swap calculation mode

SwapModeDescription Gets the swap calculation mode as a string

SwapRollover3days Gets the day of triple swap charge

SwapRollover3daysDescription Gets the day of triple swap charge as a string

Margins and flags

MarginInitial Gets the value of initial margin

MarginMaintenance Gets the value of maintenance margin

MarginLong Gets the rate of margin charging for long positions

MarginShort Gets the rate of margin charging for short positions

MarginLimit Gets the rate of margin charging for Limit orders

MarginStop Gets the rate of margin charging for Stop orders

MarginStopLimit Gets the rate of margin charging for StopLimit orders

TradeTimeFlags Gets the flags of allowed expiration modes

TradeFillFlags Gets the flags of allowed filling modes

Quantization

Digits Gets the number of digits after period

Point Gets the value of one point

TickValue Gets the tick value (minimal change of price)

TickValueProfit Gets the calculated tick price for a profitable position

TickValueLoss Gets the calculated tick price for a losing position

TickSize Gets the minimal change of price

Contracts sizes

ContractSize Gets the amount of trade contract

LotsMin Gets the minimal volume to close a deal

LotsMax Gets the maximal volume to close a deal

LotsStep Gets the minimal step of volume change to close a deal

LotsLimit Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders (direction insensitive) for one symbol

Swaps sizes

SwapLong Gets the value of long position swap

SwapShort Gets the value of short position swap

Text properties

CurrencyBase Gets the name of symbol base currency

CurrencyProfit Gets the profit currency name

CurrencyMargin Gets the margin currency name

Bank Gets the name of current quote source

Description Gets the string description of symbol

Path Gets the path in symbols tree

Symbol properties

SessionDeals Gets the number of deals in the current session

SessionBuyOrders Gets the number of Buy orders at the moment

SessionSellOrders Gets the number of Sell orders at the moment

SessionTurnover Gets the summary of turnover of the current session

SessionInterest Gets the summary of open interest of the current session

SessionBuyOrdersVolume Gets the current volume of Buy orders

SessionSellOrdersVolume Gets the current volume of Sell orders

SessionOpen Gets the open price of the current session

SessionClose Gets the close price of the current session

SessionAW Gets the average weighted price of the current session

SessionPriceSettlement Gets the settlement price of the current session

SessionPriceLimitMin Gets the minimal price of the current session

SessionPriceLimitMax Gets the maximal price of the current session

Access to MQL5 API functions

InfoInteger Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString Gets the value of specified string type property

Service functions