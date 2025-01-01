- Refresh
- RefreshRates
- Name
- Select
- IsSynchronized
- Volume
- VolumeHigh
- VolumeLow
- Time
- Spread
- SpreadFloat
- TicksBookDepth
- StopsLevel
- FreezeLevel
- Bid
- BidHigh
- BidLow
- Ask
- AskHigh
- AskLow
- Last
- LastHigh
- LastLow
- TradeCalcMode
- TradeCalcModeDescription
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- TradeExecution
- TradeExecutionDescription
- SwapMode
- SwapModeDescription
- SwapRollover3days
- SwapRollover3daysDescription
- MarginInitial
- MarginMaintenance
- MarginLong
- MarginShort
- MarginLimit
- MarginStop
- MarginStopLimit
- TradeTimeFlags
- TradeFillFlags
- Digits
- Point
- TickValue
- TickValueProfit
- TickValueLoss
- TickSize
- ContractSize
- LotsMin
- LotsMax
- LotsStep
- LotsLimit
- SwapLong
- SwapShort
- CurrencyBase
- CurrencyProfit
- CurrencyMargin
- Bank
- Description
- Path
- SessionDeals
- SessionBuyOrders
- SessionSellOrders
- SessionTurnover
- SessionInterest
- SessionBuyOrdersVolume
- SessionSellOrdersVolume
- SessionOpen
- SessionClose
- SessionAW
- SessionPriceSettlement
- SessionPriceLimitMin
- SessionPriceLimitMax
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- NormalizePrice
CSymbolInfo
CSymbolInfo is a class for easy access to the symbol properties.
Description
CSymbolInfo class provides access to the symbol properties.
Declaration
|
class CSymbolInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CSymbolInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Controlling
|
|
Refreshes the symbol data
|
Refreshes the symbol quotes
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets symbol name
|
Gets/sets the "Market Watch" symbol flag
|
Checks the symbol synchronization with server
|
Volumes
|
|
Gets the volume of last deal
|
Gets the maximal volume for a day
|
Gets the minimal volume for a day
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
Gets the time of last quote
|
Gets the amount of spread (in points)
|
Gets the flag of floating spread
|
Gets the depth of ticks saving
|
Levels
|
|
Gets the minimal indent for orders (in points)
|
Gets the distance of freezing trade operations (in points)
|
Bid prices
|
|
Gets the current Bid price
|
Gets the maximal Bid price for a day
|
Gets the minimal Bid price for a day
|
Ask prices
|
|
Gets the current Ask price
|
Gets the maximal Ask price for a day
|
Gets the minimal Ask price for a day
|
Prices
|
|
Gets the current Last price
|
Gets the maximal Last price for a day
|
Gets the minimal Last price for a day
|
Trade modes
|
|
Gets the mode of contract cost calculation
|
Gets the mode of contract cost calculation as a string
|
Gets the type of order execution
|
Gets the type of order execution as a string
|
Gets the trade execution mode
|
Gets the execution mode as a string
|
Swaps
|
|
Gets the swap calculation mode
|
Gets the swap calculation mode as a string
|
Gets the day of triple swap charge
|
Gets the day of triple swap charge as a string
|
Margins and flags
|
|
Gets the value of initial margin
|
Gets the value of maintenance margin
|
Gets the rate of margin charging for long positions
|
Gets the rate of margin charging for short positions
|
Gets the rate of margin charging for Limit orders
|
Gets the rate of margin charging for Stop orders
|
Gets the rate of margin charging for StopLimit orders
|
Gets the flags of allowed expiration modes
|
Gets the flags of allowed filling modes
|
Quantization
|
|
Gets the number of digits after period
|
Gets the value of one point
|
Gets the tick value (minimal change of price)
|
Gets the calculated tick price for a profitable position
|
Gets the calculated tick price for a losing position
|
Gets the minimal change of price
|
Contracts sizes
|
|
Gets the amount of trade contract
|
Gets the minimal volume to close a deal
|
Gets the maximal volume to close a deal
|
Gets the minimal step of volume change to close a deal
|
Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders (direction insensitive) for one symbol
|
Swaps sizes
|
|
Gets the value of long position swap
|
Gets the value of short position swap
|
Text properties
|
|
Gets the name of symbol base currency
|
Gets the profit currency name
|
Gets the margin currency name
|
Gets the name of current quote source
|
Gets the string description of symbol
|
Gets the path in symbols tree
|
Symbol properties
|
|
Gets the number of deals in the current session
|
Gets the number of Buy orders at the moment
|
Gets the number of Sell orders at the moment
|
Gets the summary of turnover of the current session
|
Gets the summary of open interest of the current session
|
Gets the current volume of Buy orders
|
Gets the current volume of Sell orders
|
Gets the open price of the current session
|
Gets the close price of the current session
|
Gets the average weighted price of the current session
|
Gets the settlement price of the current session
|
Gets the minimal price of the current session
|
Gets the maximal price of the current session
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of specified integer type property
|
Gets the value of specified double type property
|
Gets the value of specified string type property
|
Service functions
|
|
Returns the value of price, normalized using the symbol properties