- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
CTerminalInfo
CTerminalInfo is a class for simplified access to the properties of mql5 program environment.
Description
CTerminalInfo class provides access to the properties of mql5 program environment.
Declaration
|
class CTerminalInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\TerminalInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CTerminalInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Methods for access to the properties of integer type
|
|
Gets the build number of the client terminal
|
Gets the information about connection to trade server
|
Gets the information about permission of DLL usage
|
Gets the information about permission to trade
|
Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings
|
Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings
|
Gets the information about maximum number of bars on chart
|
Gets the information about the code page of the language in the client terminal
|
Gets the information about the CPU cores
|
Gets the information about the physical memory (in Mb)
|
Gets the information about the total memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)
|
Gets the information about the free memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)
|
Gets the information about the memory used by the terminal/agent process (in Mb)
|
Gets the information about the type of the client terminal
|
Gets the information about the version of OpenCL supported by video card
|
Gets the information about free disk space (in Mb)
|
Methods for access to the properties of string type
|
|
Gets the language of the client terminal
|
Gets the name of the client terminal
|
Gets the company name of the client terminal
|
Gets the folder of the client terminal
|
Gets the data folder of the client terminal
|
Gets the common data folder of all client terminals, installed on the computer
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of the property of integer type
|
Gets the value of property of string type