CTerminalInfo

CTerminalInfo is a class for simplified access to the properties of mql5 program environment.

Description

Declaration

   class CTerminalInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\TerminalInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CTerminalInfo

Class methods by groups

Methods for access to the properties of integer type

 

Build

Gets the build number of the client terminal

IsConnected

Gets the information about connection to trade server

IsDLLsAllowed

Gets the information about permission of DLL usage

IsTradeAllowed

Gets the information about permission to trade

IsEmailEnabled

Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings

IsFtpEnabled

Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings

MaxBars

Gets the information about maximum number of bars on chart

CodePage

Gets the information about the code page of the language in the client terminal

CPUCores

Gets the information about the CPU cores

MemoryPhysical

Gets the information about the physical memory (in Mb)

MemoryTotal

Gets the information about the total memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

MemoryAvailable

Gets the information about the free memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

MemoryUsed

Gets the information about the memory used by the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

IsX64

Gets the information about the type of the client terminal

OpenCLSupport

Gets the information about the version of OpenCL supported by video card

DiskSpace

Gets the information about free disk space (in Mb)

Methods for access to the properties of string type

 

Language

Gets the language of the client terminal

Name

Gets the name of the client terminal

Company

Gets the company name of the client terminal

Path

Gets the folder of the client terminal

DataPath

Gets the data folder of the client terminal

CommonDataPath

Gets the common data folder of all client terminals, installed on the computer

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of the property of integer type

InfoString

Gets the value of property of string type

Methods inherited from class CObject

