Methods for access to the properties of integer type

Build Gets the build number of the client terminal

IsConnected Gets the information about connection to trade server

IsDLLsAllowed Gets the information about permission of DLL usage

IsTradeAllowed Gets the information about permission to trade

IsEmailEnabled Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings

IsFtpEnabled Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings

MaxBars Gets the information about maximum number of bars on chart

CodePage Gets the information about the code page of the language in the client terminal

CPUCores Gets the information about the CPU cores

MemoryPhysical Gets the information about the physical memory (in Mb)

MemoryTotal Gets the information about the total memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

MemoryAvailable Gets the information about the free memory available for the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

MemoryUsed Gets the information about the memory used by the terminal/agent process (in Mb)

IsX64 Gets the information about the type of the client terminal

OpenCLSupport Gets the information about the version of OpenCL supported by video card

DiskSpace Gets the information about free disk space (in Mb)

Methods for access to the properties of string type

Language Gets the language of the client terminal

Name Gets the name of the client terminal

Company Gets the company name of the client terminal

Path Gets the folder of the client terminal

DataPath Gets the data folder of the client terminal

CommonDataPath Gets the common data folder of all client terminals, installed on the computer

Access to MQL5 API functions

InfoInteger Gets the value of the property of integer type