Gets the time of position opening

Receives the time of position opening in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970

Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

Gets the position type

Gets the position type as a string

Gets the ID of expert, that opened the position

Gets the ID of position

Gets the volume of position

Gets the price of position opening

Gets the price of position's Stop Loss

Gets the price of position's Take Profit

Gets the current price by position symbol

Gets the amount of commission by position

Gets the amount of swap by position

Gets the amount of current profit by position

Gets the name of position symbol

Gets the comment of the position

Gets the value of specified integer type property