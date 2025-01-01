- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
CPositionInfo
CPositionInfo is a class for easy access to the open position properties.
Description
CPositionInfo class provides easy access to the open position properties.
Declaration
|
class CPositionInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CPositionInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Access to integer type properties
|
|
Gets the time of position opening
|
Receives the time of position opening in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970
|
Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
Gets the position type
|
Gets the position type as a string
|
Gets the ID of expert, that opened the position
|
Gets the ID of position
|
Access to double type properties
|
|
Gets the volume of position
|
Gets the price of position opening
|
Gets the price of position's Stop Loss
|
Gets the price of position's Take Profit
|
Gets the current price by position symbol
|
Gets the amount of commission by position
|
Gets the amount of swap by position
|
Gets the amount of current profit by position
|
Access to text properties
|
|
Gets the name of position symbol
|
Gets the comment of the position
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of specified integer type property
|
Gets the value of specified double type property
|
Gets the value of specified string type property
|
Selection
|
|
Selects the position
|
Selects the position by index
|
Selects a position with the specified symbol name and magic number
|
Selects the position by ticket
|
State
|
|
Saves the position parameters
|
Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters