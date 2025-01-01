DocumentationSections
CPositionInfo is a class for easy access to the open position properties.

Description

Declaration

   class CPositionInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CPositionInfo

Class methods by groups

Access to integer type properties

 

Time

Gets the time of position opening

TimeMsc

Receives the time of position opening in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

TimeUpdate

Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970

TimeUpdateMsc

Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

PositionType

Gets the position type

TypeDescription

Gets the position type as a string

Magic

Gets the ID of expert, that opened the position

Identifier

Gets the ID of position

Access to double type properties

 

Volume

Gets the volume of position

PriceOpen

Gets the price of position opening

StopLoss

Gets the price of position's Stop Loss

TakeProfit

Gets the price of position's Take Profit

PriceCurrent

Gets the current price by position symbol

Commission

Gets the amount of commission by position

Swap

Gets the amount of swap by position

Profit

Gets the amount of current profit by position

Access to text properties

 

Symbol

Gets the name of position symbol

Comment

Gets the comment of the position

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property

Selection

 

Select

Selects the position

SelectByIndex

Selects the position by index

SelectByMagic

Selects a position with the specified symbol name and magic number

SelectByTicket

Selects the position by ticket

State

 

StoreState

Saves the position parameters

CheckState

Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare