Gets the time of order placement

Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

Gets the order type

Gets the order type as a string

Gets the order state

Gets the order state as a string

Gets the time of order expiration

Gets the time of order execution or cancellation

Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

Gets the type of order execution by remainder

Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string

Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration

Gets the order type by expiration time as a string

Gets the ID of expert that placed the order

Gets the ID of position

Gets the initial volume of order

Gets the unfilled volume of order

Gets the order price

Gets the order's Stop Loss

Gets the order's Take Profit

Gets the current price by order symbol

Gets the price of a Limit order

Gets the order symbol

Gets the order comment