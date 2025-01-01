DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfo 

CHistoryOrderInfo

CHistoryOrderInfo is a class for easy access to the history order properties.

Description

CHistoryOrderInfo class provides easy access to the history order properties.

Declaration

   class CHistoryOrderInfo : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CHistoryOrderInfo

Class methods by groups

Access to integer type properties

 

TimeSetup

Gets the time of order placement

TimeSetupMsc

Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

OrderType

Gets the order type

OrderTypeDescription

Gets the order type as a string

State

Gets the order state

StateDescription

Gets the order state as a string

TimeExpiration

Gets the time of order expiration

TimeDone

Gets the time of order execution or cancellation

TimeDoneMsc

Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

TypeFilling

Gets the type of order execution by remainder

TypeFillingDescription

Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string

TypeTime

Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration

TypeTimeDescription

Gets the order type by expiration time as a string

Magic

Gets the ID of expert that placed the order

PositionId

Gets the ID of position

Access to double type properties

 

VolumeInitial

Gets the initial volume of order

VolumeCurrent

Gets the unfilled volume of order

PriceOpen

Gets the order price

StopLoss

Gets the order's Stop Loss

TakeProfit

Gets the order's Take Profit

PriceCurrent

Gets the current price by order symbol

PriceStopLimit

Gets the price of a Limit order

Access to text properties

 

Symbol

Gets the order symbol

Comment

Gets the order comment

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets value of specified string type property

Selection

 

Ticket

Gets the ticket/selects the order

SelectByIndex

Selects the order by index

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare