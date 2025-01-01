Ticket Gets the ticket of an order, previously selected for access

TimeSetup Gets the time of order placement

TimeSetupMsc Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

OrderType Gets the order type

OrderTypeDescription Gets the order type as a string

State Gets the order state

StateDescription Gets the order state as a string

TimeExpiration Gets the time of order expiration

TimeDone Gets the time of order execution or cancellation

TimeDoneMsc Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

TypeFilling Gets the type of order execution by remainder

TypeFillingDescription Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string

TypeTime Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration

TypeTimeDescription Gets the order type by expiration time as a string

Magic Gets the ID of expert that placed the order

PositionId Gets the ID of position

Access to double type properties

VolumeInitial Gets the initial volume of order

VolumeCurrent Gets the unfilled volume of order

PriceOpen Gets the order price

StopLoss Gets the order's Stop Loss

TakeProfit Gets the order's Take Profit

PriceCurrent Gets the current price by order symbol

PriceStopLimit Gets the price of a Limit order

Access to text properties

Symbol Gets the name of order symbol

Comment Gets the order comment

Access to MQL5 API functions

InfoInteger Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString Gets value of specified string type property

State

StoreState Saves the order parameters

CheckState Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters

Selection

Select Selects an order by ticket for further access to its properties