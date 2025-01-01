- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
COrderInfo
COrderInfo is a class for easy access to the pending order properties.
Description
COrderInfo class provides access to the pending order properties.
Declaration
|
class COrderInfo : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
COrderInfo
Class methods by groups
|
Access to integer type properties
|
|
Gets the ticket of an order, previously selected for access
|
Gets the time of order placement
|
Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
Gets the order type
|
Gets the order type as a string
|
Gets the order state
|
Gets the order state as a string
|
Gets the time of order expiration
|
Gets the time of order execution or cancellation
|
Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
|
Gets the type of order execution by remainder
|
Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string
|
Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration
|
Gets the order type by expiration time as a string
|
Gets the ID of expert that placed the order
|
Gets the ID of position
|
Access to double type properties
|
|
Gets the initial volume of order
|
Gets the unfilled volume of order
|
Gets the order price
|
Gets the order's Stop Loss
|
Gets the order's Take Profit
|
Gets the current price by order symbol
|
Gets the price of a Limit order
|
Access to text properties
|
|
Gets the name of order symbol
|
Gets the order comment
|
Access to MQL5 API functions
|
|
Gets the value of specified integer type property
|
Gets the value of specified double type property
|
Gets value of specified string type property
|
State
|
|
Saves the order parameters
|
Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters
|
Selection
|
|
Selects an order by ticket for further access to its properties
|
Selects an order by index for further access to its properties