COrderInfo

COrderInfo is a class for easy access to the pending order properties.

Description

COrderInfo class provides access to the pending order properties.

Declaration

   class COrderInfo : public CObject

   #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      COrderInfo

Class methods by groups

Access to integer type properties

 

Ticket

Gets the ticket of an order, previously selected for access

TimeSetup

Gets the time of order placement

TimeSetupMsc

Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

OrderType

Gets the order type

OrderTypeDescription

Gets the order type as a string

State

Gets the order state

StateDescription

Gets the order state as a string

TimeExpiration

Gets the time of order expiration

TimeDone

Gets the time of order execution or cancellation

TimeDoneMsc

Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

TypeFilling

Gets the type of order execution by remainder

TypeFillingDescription

Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string

TypeTime

Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration

TypeTimeDescription

Gets the order type by expiration time as a string

Magic

Gets the ID of expert that placed the order

PositionId

Gets the ID of position

Access to double type properties

 

VolumeInitial

Gets the initial volume of order

VolumeCurrent

Gets the unfilled volume of order

PriceOpen

Gets the order price

StopLoss

Gets the order's Stop Loss

TakeProfit

Gets the order's Take Profit

PriceCurrent

Gets the current price by order symbol

PriceStopLimit

Gets the price of a Limit order

Access to text properties

 

Symbol

Gets the name of order symbol

Comment

Gets the order comment

Access to MQL5 API functions

 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property

InfoString

Gets value of specified string type property

State

 

StoreState

Saves the order parameters

CheckState

Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters

Selection

 

Select

Selects an order by ticket for further access to its properties

SelectByIndex

Selects an order by index for further access to its properties

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare