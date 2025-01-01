Custom Indicators Properties

The number of indicator buffers that can be used in a custom indicator is unlimited. But for each array, which is designated as the indicator buffer using the SetIndexBuffer() function, it's necessary to specify the data type that it will store. This may be one of the values of the ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE

ID Description INDICATOR_DATA Data to draw INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX Color INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations

A custom indicator has a lot of settings to provide convenient displaying. These settings are made through the assignment of corresponding indicator properties using functions IndicatorSetDouble(), IndicatorSetInteger() and IndicatorSetString(). Identifiers of indicator properties are listed in the ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY enumeration.

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID Description Property type INDICATOR_DIGITS Accuracy of drawing of indicator values int INDICATOR_HEIGHT Fixed height of the indicator's window (the preprocessor command #property indicator_height) int INDICATOR_LEVELS Number of levels in the indicator window int INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR Color of the level line color modifier = level number INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE Style of the level line ENUM_LINE_STYLE modifier = level number INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH Thickness of the level line int modifier = level number INDICATOR_FIXED_MINIMUM Fixed minimum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function bool INDICATOR_FIXED_MAXIMUM Fixed maximum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function bool

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID Description Property type INDICATOR_MINIMUM Minimum of the indicator window double INDICATOR_MAXIMUM Maximum of the indicator window double INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE Level value double modifier = level number

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_STRING

ID Description Property type INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Short indicator name string INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT Level description string modifier = level number

