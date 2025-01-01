- Price Constants
Custom Indicators Properties
The number of indicator buffers that can be used in a custom indicator is unlimited. But for each array, which is designated as the indicator buffer using the SetIndexBuffer() function, it's necessary to specify the data type that it will store. This may be one of the values of the ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE enumeration.
|
ID
|
Description
|
INDICATOR_DATA
|
Data to draw
|
INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX
|
Color
|
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
|
Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations
A custom indicator has a lot of settings to provide convenient displaying. These settings are made through the assignment of corresponding indicator properties using functions IndicatorSetDouble(), IndicatorSetInteger() and IndicatorSetString(). Identifiers of indicator properties are listed in the ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY enumeration.
ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER
|
ID
|
Description
|
Property type
|
INDICATOR_DIGITS
|
Accuracy of drawing of indicator values
|
int
|
INDICATOR_HEIGHT
|
Fixed height of the indicator's window (the preprocessor command #property indicator_height)
|
int
|
INDICATOR_LEVELS
|
Number of levels in the indicator window
|
int
|
INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR
|
Color of the level line
|
color modifier = level number
|
INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE
|
Style of the level line
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE modifier = level number
|
INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH
|
Thickness of the level line
|
int modifier = level number
|
INDICATOR_FIXED_MINIMUM
|
Fixed minimum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function
|
bool
|
INDICATOR_FIXED_MAXIMUM
|
Fixed maximum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function
|
bool
ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_DOUBLE
|
ID
|
Description
|
Property type
|
INDICATOR_MINIMUM
|
Minimum of the indicator window
|
double
|
INDICATOR_MAXIMUM
|
Maximum of the indicator window
|
double
|
INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE
|
Level value
|
double modifier = level number
ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_STRING
|
ID
|
Description
|
Property type
|
INDICATOR_SHORTNAME
|
Short indicator name
|
string
|
INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT
|
Level description
|
string modifier = level number
Examples:
|
//--- indicator settings