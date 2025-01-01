DocumentationSections
Custom Indicators Properties

The number of indicator buffers that can be used in a custom indicator is unlimited. But for each array, which is designated as the indicator buffer using the SetIndexBuffer() function, it's necessary to specify the data type that it will store. This may be one of the values of the ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE

ID

Description

INDICATOR_DATA

Data to draw

INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX

Color

INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS

Auxiliary buffers for intermediate calculations

A custom indicator has a lot of settings to provide convenient displaying. These settings are made through the assignment of corresponding indicator properties using functions IndicatorSetDouble(), IndicatorSetInteger() and IndicatorSetString(). Identifiers of indicator properties are listed in the ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY enumeration.

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID

Description

Property type

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

int

INDICATOR_HEIGHT

Fixed height of the indicator's window (the preprocessor command #property indicator_height)

int

INDICATOR_LEVELS

Number of levels in the indicator window

int

INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR

Color of the level line

color                      modifier = level number

INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE

Style of the level line

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  modifier = level number

INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH

Thickness of the level line

int                         modifier = level number

INDICATOR_FIXED_MINIMUM

Fixed minimum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function

bool

INDICATOR_FIXED_MAXIMUM

Fixed maximum for the indicator window. The property can only be written by the IndicatorSetInteger() function

bool

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID

Description

Property type

INDICATOR_MINIMUM

Minimum of the indicator window

double

INDICATOR_MAXIMUM

Maximum of the indicator window

double

INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE

Level value

double                    modifier = level number

ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_STRING

ID

Description

Property type

INDICATOR_SHORTNAME

Short indicator name

string

INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT

Level description

string                    modifier = level number

Examples:

//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   2
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrLightSeaGreen
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
//--- input parameters
extern int KPeriod=5;
extern int DPeriod=3;
extern int Slowing=3;
//--- indicator buffers
double MainBuffer[];
double SignalBuffer[];
double HighesBuffer[];
double LowesBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MainBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HighesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,LowesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- set levels
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,20);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,80);
//--- set maximum and minimum for subwindow 
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,0);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,100);
//--- sets first bar from which index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,KPeriod+Slowing-2);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,KPeriod+Slowing+DPeriod);
//--- set style STYLE_DOT for second line
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Stoch("+KPeriod+","+DPeriod+","+Slowing+")");
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Main");
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Signal");
//--- sets drawing line to empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//--- initialization done
  }

 