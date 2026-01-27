Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 6): Evolving RSI Calculations with Smoothing, Hue Shifts, and Multi-Timeframe Support

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 5), we developed a WaveTrend Crossover indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized a canvas for fog gradients, displayed signal bubbles to highlight key crossover events, and integrated risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit calculations, to enhance trading decisions. In Part 6, we create an advanced Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator featuring support for multiple RSI calculation methods—including classic, smoothed, and adaptive variants—various data smoothing techniques, dynamic color hue shifts for instant visual feedback, and multi-timeframe data processing with interpolation to align RSI readings across different periods. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a fully functional and customizable MQL5 indicator for versatile RSI analysis, supporting multiple calculation, smoothing, visualization, and timeframe options—let’s dive in!





Exploring RSI Variants, Smoothing Methods, and Dynamic Features

The normal Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and change of price movements to identify overbought or oversold conditions, typically oscillating between 0 and 100 with boundaries at 70 and 30. We will advance the RSI by adding variations, such as Cuttler's, Ehlers', Harris', quick, basic, RSX, and gradual styles, to adjust its calculations and emphasize different aspects, including smoothing and responsiveness to market momentum. Data smoothing will apply averaging techniques—basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear—to preprocess price inputs, such as close, open, high, low, or derived averages, thereby reducing noise and providing clearer signals.

Hue shifts will change the indicator's color based on conditions like direction changes, center crossings, or boundary crossings, providing visual cues for trend reversals or strength. Dynamic boundaries will adapt overbought and oversold levels based on recent RSI extremes over a specified length, while static ones will use fixed percentages, and multi-timeframe support will allow analysis across different periods with optional interpolation for smoother visuals.

Our plan is to configure user inputs for selecting RSI variants, data sources, smoothing approaches, hue conditions, and boundary settings, then compute the RSI curve with these options, draw boundaries and fillings, handle multi-timeframe data, and trigger notifications on hue changes. In brief, this creates a customizable RSI tool that adapts to various market conditions and user preferences for technical analysis, producing an advanced RSI indicator compared to the traditional indicator, as illustrated below.

We can see that at the end, we’ll get an adaptive RSI engine that can calculate momentum from any price representation, not just the close. It will dynamically smooth both the input data and the RSI itself, letting us switch between fast, slow, or cycle-aware behavior without changing the core logic. On top of that, it will self-adjust its boundaries and visual states, so overbought/oversold signals adapt to market conditions instead of staying fixed. Let's get to implementing this!





Implementation in MQL5

To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings, such as the number of buffers, plots, and individual line properties, such as the color, width, and label.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_label1 "RSI High/Low Area" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 C'209,243,209' , C'255,230,183' #property indicator_label2 "RSI Top Boundary" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label3 "RSI Center Line" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrSilver #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label4 "RSI Bottom Boundary" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label5 "RSI Curve" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrSilver , clrLimeGreen , clrOrange #property indicator_width5 2

We start the implementation by setting the indicator to display in a separate subwindow with "#property indicator_separate_window", keeping it distinct from the main chart for better clarity. Next, we allocate eight buffers for internal calculations using "#property indicator_buffers 8" and define five plots for visual elements with "#property indicator_plots 5". For the plots, we create a filled area for the RSI high/low regions colored in light green and orange tones, a dotted lime green line for the top boundary, a dotted silver center line, a dotted orange bottom boundary, and a colored RSI curve line that shifts between silver, lime green, and orange with a width of 2 for prominence. Next, we will define some input parameters to control the indicator.

enum DataSourceType { Data_ClosePrice, Data_OpenPrice, Data_HighPrice, Data_LowPrice, Data_MidPoint, Data_StandardPrice, Data_BalancedPrice, Data_OverallAverage, Data_MidBodyAverage, Data_DirectionAdjusted, Data_ExtremeAdjusted, Data_SmoothedClose, Data_SmoothedOpen, Data_SmoothedHigh, Data_SmoothedLow, Data_SmoothedMid, Data_SmoothedStandard, Data_SmoothedBalanced, Data_SmoothedOverall, Data_SmoothedMidBody, Data_SmoothedAdjusted, Data_SmoothedExtreme }; enum RsiVariant { Variant_CuttlerStyle, Variant_EhlersStyle, Variant_HarrisStyle, Variant_QuickStyle, Variant_BasicStyle, Variant_RsxStyle, Variant_GradualStyle }; enum HueShiftCondition { Hue_OnDirectionShift, Hue_OnCenterCrossing, Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing }; enum AveragingApproach { Avg_Basic, Avg_GrowthBased, Avg_EvenedOut, Avg_WeightedLinear }; input group "Chart and Calculation Settings" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES AnalysisTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int RsiLength = 14 ; input group "Data Source and Variant Options" ; input DataSourceType SourceData = Data_ClosePrice; input RsiVariant ChosenRsiVariant = Variant_BasicStyle; input int DataSmoothingLength = 0 ; input AveragingApproach DataSmoothingApproach = Avg_GrowthBased; input group "Hue Adjustment Settings" ; input HueShiftCondition HueAdjustmentOn = Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing; input group "Boundary Configuration" ; input int DynamicBoundaryLength = 50 ; input double TopBoundaryPercent = 80.0 ; input double BottomBoundaryPercent = 20.0 ; input group "Notification Preferences" ; input bool ActivateNotifications = false ; input bool NotifyOnActiveBar = true ; input bool InterpolateMultiFrame = true ;

We continue by defining enumerations to categorize user options and enhance configurability. The "DataSourceType" enum lists various price data sources, from basic ones like closing or opening prices to derived averages such as midpoint or balanced price, and includes smoothed versions for noise reduction. Next, the "RsiVariant" enum offers different RSI calculation styles, including basic, RSX, Cuttler, Ehlers, Harris, quick, and gradual, allowing selection of the desired computation method.

We also create the "HueShiftCondition" enum to determine when the RSI curve changes color, with options for direction shifts, center crossings, or boundary crossings. Additionally, the "AveragingApproach" enum specifies smoothing techniques like basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear for preprocessing data. For user inputs, we group them into sections starting with chart and calculation settings, where "AnalysisTimeframe" selects the timeframe and "RsiLength" sets the RSI period. We have added comments to make them easy to understand. This will give us the following window.

Next thing we will do is initialize the indicator, but let's first define some global variables we will use throughout the program.

double rsiCurveValues[], rsiHueValues[], areaFillTop[], areaFillBottom[], topBoundaryValues[], centerLineValues[], bottomBoundaryValues[], processedBarCounts[]; int multiFrameDataHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chosenTimeframe; #define MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS iCustom ( _Symbol , chosenTimeframe, __FILE__ , PERIOD_CURRENT , RsiLength, SourceData, ChosenRsiVariant, DataSmoothingLength, DataSmoothingApproach, HueAdjustmentOn, DynamicBoundaryLength, TopBoundaryPercent, BottomBoundaryPercent, ActivateNotifications, NotifyOnActiveBar, InterpolateMultiFrame) int timeframeCodes[] = { PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M2 , PERIOD_M3 , PERIOD_M4 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M6 , PERIOD_M10 , PERIOD_M12 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M20 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; string timeframeLabels[] = { "1 minute" , "2 minutes" , "3 minutes" , "4 minutes" , "5 minutes" , "6 minutes" , "10 minutes" , "12 minutes" , "15 minutes" , "20 minutes" , "30 minutes" , "1 hour" , "2 hours" , "3 hours" , "4 hours" , "6 hours" , "8 hours" , "12 hours" , "daily" , "weekly" , "monthly" }; string convertTimeframeToText( int code) { if (code == PERIOD_CURRENT ) code = _Period ; int pos; for (pos = 0 ; pos < ArraySize (timeframeCodes); pos++) if (code == timeframeCodes[pos]) break ; return (timeframeLabels[pos]); } string describeRsiVariant( int variant) { switch (variant) { case Variant_BasicStyle: return ( "RSI" ); case Variant_RsxStyle: return ( "RSX" ); case Variant_CuttlerStyle: return ( "Cuttler-style RSI" ); case Variant_HarrisStyle: return ( "Harris-style RSI" ); case Variant_QuickStyle: return ( "Quick RSI" ); case Variant_GradualStyle: return ( "Gradual RSI" ); case Variant_EhlersStyle: return ( "Ehlers-style smoothed RSI" ); default : return ( "" ); } }

Here, we declare global arrays for the indicator buffers, including "rsiCurveValues" for the main RSI line, "rsiHueValues" for color indices, "areaFillTop" and "areaFillBottom" for the filled areas, "topBoundaryValues", "centerLineValues", and "bottomBoundaryValues" for the boundary lines, plus "processedBarCounts" for tracking calculated bars. We also initialize "multiFrameDataHandle" to INVALID_HANDLE for managing multi-timeframe data and declare "chosenTimeframe" to store the selected timeframe. Using a preprocessor directive, we define "MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS" as a call to iCustom with the symbol, chosen timeframe, file name, and all input parameters to facilitate accessing data from different timeframes.

Next, we set up arrays "timeframeCodes" with predefined period constants like PERIOD_M1 to "PERIOD_MN1" and "timeframeLabels" with corresponding string descriptions for human-readable timeframe names. The "convertTimeframeToText" function translates a timeframe code to its label by first resolving "PERIOD_CURRENT" to the actual period, then looping through "timeframeCodes" to find a match and return the appropriate label from "timeframeLabels". Finally, the "describeRsiVariant" function uses a switch statement on the variant input to return a descriptive string for each RSI style, such as "RSI" for basic or "Ehlers-style smoothed RSI" for the Ehlers variant, defaulting to an empty string if unmatched. We can now use these helpers to initialize the indicator.

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , areaFillTop, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , areaFillBottom, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , topBoundaryValues, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , centerLineValues, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , bottomBoundaryValues, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , rsiCurveValues, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 , rsiHueValues, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 , processedBarCounts, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); chosenTimeframe = MathMax ( _Period , AnalysisTimeframe); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , convertTimeframeToText(chosenTimeframe) + " " + describeRsiVariant(ChosenRsiVariant) + " with Adjustment (" + ( string )RsiLength + "," + ( string )DataSmoothingLength + "," + ( string )DynamicBoundaryLength + ")" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we associate the allocated buffers with specific plot indices and data types. We link buffer 0 to "areaFillTop" as "INDICATOR_DATA" for the upper fill level, buffer 1 to "areaFillBottom" similarly for the lower fill, buffer 2 to "topBoundaryValues" for the upper boundary data, buffer 3 to "centerLineValues" for the midline, buffer 4 to "bottomBoundaryValues" for the lower boundary, buffer 5 to "rsiCurveValues" for the main RSI values, buffer 6 to "rsiHueValues" as INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX for color indexing, and buffer 7 to "processedBarCounts" as "INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS" for tracking processed bars. We then configure plot visibility using PlotIndexSetInteger, hiding the data for plots 0 and 1 to avoid displaying raw fill values, while showing plots 2, 3, and 4 for the boundaries and center line.

Next, we determine the "chosenTimeframe" by taking the maximum between the current chart period and the user-input "AnalysisTimeframe" to support multi-timeframe operations. We set the indicator's short name with IndicatorSetString by combining the timeframe text from "convertTimeframeToText", the RSI variant description from "describeRsiVariant", and a string of key parameters like "RsiLength", "DataSmoothingLength", and "DynamicBoundaryLength" for easy identification in the chart. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to indicate successful initialization. We can proceed to do our indicator calculations. We will start by determining the timeframe for the calculations as follows.

bool checkTimeframeValidity( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES frame, const datetime & timeStamps[]) { static bool alerted = false ; if (timeStamps[ 0 ] < SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , frame, SERIES_FIRSTDATE )) { datetime startDate, checkDate[]; if ( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , PERIOD_M1 , SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE , startDate)) if (startDate > 0 ) { CopyTime ( _Symbol , frame, timeStamps[ 0 ], 1 , checkDate); SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , frame, SERIES_FIRSTDATE , startDate); } if (startDate <= 0 || startDate > timeStamps[ 0 ]) { alerted = true ; return ( false ); } } if (alerted) { alerted = false ; } return ( true ); } int OnCalculate ( const int barTotal, const int prevProcessed, const datetime & timeStamps[], const double & opens[], const double & highs[], const double & lows[], const double & closes[], const long & volumeTicks[], const long & actualVolumes[], const int & spreadValues[]) { if ( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) < barTotal) return (- 1 ); if (chosenTimeframe != _Period ) { double interimData[]; datetime activeTimeStamp[], followingTimeStamp[]; if (!checkTimeframeValidity(chosenTimeframe, timeStamps)) return ( 0 ); if (multiFrameDataHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) multiFrameDataHandle = MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS; if (multiFrameDataHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (multiFrameDataHandle, 7 , 0 , 1 , interimData) == - 1 ) return ( 0 ); #define FRAME_RATIO PeriodSeconds (chosenTimeframe) / PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) int currentPos = MathMin ( MathMax (prevProcessed - 1 , 0 ), MathMax (barTotal - ( int )interimData[ 0 ] * FRAME_RATIO - 1 , 0 )); for (; currentPos < barTotal && ! _StopFlag ; currentPos++) { #define TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(_array, _pos) if ( CopyBuffer (multiFrameDataHandle, _pos, timeStamps[currentPos], 1 , interimData) == - 1 ) break ; _array[currentPos] = interimData[ 0 ] TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillTop, 0 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillBottom, 1 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(topBoundaryValues, 2 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(centerLineValues, 3 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(bottomBoundaryValues, 4 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(rsiCurveValues, 5 ); TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(rsiHueValues, 6 ); if (!InterpolateMultiFrame) continue ; CopyTime ( _Symbol , chosenTimeframe, timeStamps[currentPos], 1 , activeTimeStamp); if (currentPos < (barTotal - 1 )) { CopyTime ( _Symbol , chosenTimeframe, timeStamps[currentPos + 1 ], 1 , followingTimeStamp); if (activeTimeStamp[ 0 ] == followingTimeStamp[ 0 ]) continue ; } int stepsBack = 1 ; while ((currentPos - stepsBack) > 0 && timeStamps[currentPos - stepsBack] >= activeTimeStamp[ 0 ]) stepsBack++; for ( int stepsForward = 1 ; (currentPos - stepsForward) >= 0 && stepsForward < stepsBack; stepsForward++) { #define SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(_array) _array[currentPos - stepsForward] = _array[currentPos] + (_array[currentPos - stepsBack] - _array[currentPos]) * stepsForward / stepsBack SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillTop); SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillBottom); SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(topBoundaryValues); SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(bottomBoundaryValues); SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(centerLineValues); SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(rsiCurveValues); } } return (currentPos); } }

First, we create the "checkTimeframeValidity" function to verify if the selected timeframe has sufficient historical data available for the current timestamp. We use a static "alerted" flag to track if an invalid state has been noted. If the first timestamp is before the series start date obtained via SeriesInfoInteger with SERIES_FIRSTDATE, we fetch the terminal's first date using "SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE" and copy the timeframe's time with CopyTime to compare dates. If the start date is invalid or later than the timestamp, we set the alerted flag and return false; otherwise, we reset the flag if previously set and return true.

In the OnCalculate event handler, which processes indicator values on each new bar or data update, we first check if the available bars are less than the total requested using Bars, returning -1 if insufficient to signal recalculation needed. If the chosen timeframe differs from the current period, indicating multi-timeframe mode, we declare temporary arrays for data and timestamps, then call "checkTimeframeValidity" to ensure data availability, returning 0 if invalid.

We obtain the multi-frame handle if invalid using the predefined "MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS" macro, and return 0 if it fails. We copy the processed bar count from buffer 7 into "interimData" with CopyBuffer, also returning 0 on failure. We define "FRAME_RATIO" as the ratio of seconds between the chosen and current periods to scale bar positions. We calculate the starting "currentPos" using the minimum and maximum functions based on previously processed bars and the adjusted total.

We loop from "currentPos" to "barTotal", checking the stop flag, and define a "TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME" macro to copy each buffer's value from the multi-frame handle into the respective arrays like "areaFillTop", "areaFillBottom", boundaries, center line, "rsiCurveValues", and "rsiHueValues" at the current position via time-based "CopyBuffer", breaking on failure.

If multi-frame interpolation is enabled, we copy the active and following timestamps. We skip if it's the last bar or timestamps match, then count "stepsBack" to find the prior bar with an earlier timestamp. We loop forward from 1 to less than "stepsBack", defining a "SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME" macro to linearly interpolate values in the arrays between the current and back positions, applying it to smooth the fill areas, boundaries, center line, and RSI curve for seamless multi-timeframe display.

Finally, we return the updated "currentPos" to indicate processed bars. With the timeframe set, we can proceed to do the indicator computations. We will define helper functions to make the code organized and modular. Let's start with the function to compute the adjusted data averages for smoothing methods.

#define AVG_VARIANTS 1 #define AVG_ARRAY_X1 1 * AVG_VARIANTS #define AVG_ARRAY_X2 2 * AVG_VARIANTS double computeCustomAverage( int avgApproach, double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { switch (avgApproach) { case Avg_Basic: return (computeBasicAvg(inputVal, ( int )avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); case Avg_GrowthBased: return (computeGrowthAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); case Avg_EvenedOut: return (computeEvenedAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); case Avg_WeightedLinear: return (computeLinearAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); default : return (inputVal); } } double basicAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X2]; double computeBasicAvg( double inputVal, int avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if ( ArrayRange (basicAvgArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (basicAvgArray, barCnt); varIndex *= 2 ; int offset; basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 0 ] = inputVal; basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1 ] = inputVal; for (offset = 1 ; offset < avgLen && (pos - offset) >= 0 ; offset++) basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1 ] += basicAvgArray[pos - offset][varIndex + 0 ]; basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1 ] /= 1.0 * offset; return (basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1 ]); } double growthAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; double computeGrowthAvg( double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if ( ArrayRange (growthAvgArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (growthAvgArray, barCnt); growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; if (pos > 0 && avgLen > 1 ) growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = growthAvgArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex] + ( 2.0 / ( 1.0 + avgLen)) * (inputVal - growthAvgArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex]); return (growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex]); } double evenedAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; double computeEvenedAvg( double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if ( ArrayRange (evenedAvgArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (evenedAvgArray, barCnt); evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; if (pos > 1 && avgLen > 1 ) evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = evenedAvgArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex] + (inputVal - evenedAvgArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex]) / avgLen; return (evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex]); } double linearAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; double computeLinearAvg( double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if ( ArrayRange (linearAvgArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (linearAvgArray, barCnt); linearAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; if (avgLen <= 1 ) return (inputVal); double totalWeights = avgLen; double totalValues = avgLen * inputVal; for ( int offset = 1 ; offset < avgLen && (pos - offset) >= 0 ; offset++) { double currWeight = avgLen - offset; totalWeights += currWeight; totalValues += currWeight * linearAvgArray[pos - offset][varIndex]; } return (totalValues / totalWeights); }

We define constants with preprocessor directives: "AVG_VARIANTS" set to 1 for the number of averaging variants, "AVG_ARRAY_X1" as 1 times variants for single-column arrays, and "AVG_ARRAY_X2" as 2 times variants for dual-column arrays to support different smoothing needs. In the "computeCustomAverage" function, we use a switch statement on the "avgApproach" parameter to route to the appropriate averaging method—basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear—returning the computed average from the respective function, or simply the "inputVal" in the default case if no match.

We declare "basicAvgArray" as a multidimensional array sized with "AVG_ARRAY_X2". The "computeBasicAvg" function first checks and resizes the array to match "barCnt" if necessary, multiplies "varIndex" by 2 for column offsetting, stores the "inputVal" in the first column, initializes the average in the second column, then loops over prior positions up to "avgLen" to sum previous values, divides by the actual offset count, and returns the result.

Similarly, for growth-based averaging, we declare "growthAvgArray" with "AVG_ARRAY_X1", resize if needed in "computeGrowthAvg", set the value directly, and if beyond the first bar and "avgLen" exceeds 1, update it using a formula that adds a weighted difference from the prior value, mimicking an exponential smooth, before returning. For evened-out averaging, "evenedAvgArray" uses "AVG_ARRAY_X1", and "computeEvenedAvg" resizes, sets the value, then, if past the second bar and "avgLen" over 1, adjusts by adding the difference from prior divided by length for a simple incremental average, and returns it.

Finally, "linearAvgArray" also uses "AVG_ARRAY_X1", and "computeLinearAvg" resizes, sets the value, returns early if "avgLen" is 1 or less, otherwise initializes totals for weights and weighted values with the current, loops over priors to accumulate decreasing weights and corresponding values, and returns the total values divided by total weights for a linear weighted average. Next, we will need to feed the averaging function with a dataset. Here is how we define the dataset production.

#define DATA_VARIANTS 1 #define DATA_VARIANT_SIZE 4 double smoothedDataArray[][DATA_VARIANTS * DATA_VARIANT_SIZE]; double fetchChosenData( int dataType, const double & opens[], const double & closes[], const double & highs[], const double & lows[], int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if (dataType >= Data_SmoothedClose) { if ( ArrayRange (smoothedDataArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (smoothedDataArray, barCnt); varIndex *= DATA_VARIANT_SIZE; double smoothedOpen; if (pos > 0 ) smoothedOpen = (smoothedDataArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex + 2 ] + smoothedDataArray[pos - 1 ][varIndex + 3 ]) / 2.0 ; else smoothedOpen = (opens[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2 ; double smoothedClose = (opens[pos] + highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 4.0 ; double smoothedHigh = MathMax (highs[pos], MathMax (smoothedOpen, smoothedClose)); double smoothedLow = MathMin (lows[pos], MathMin (smoothedOpen, smoothedClose)); smoothedDataArray[pos][varIndex + 2 ] = smoothedOpen; smoothedDataArray[pos][varIndex + 3 ] = smoothedClose; switch (dataType) { case Data_SmoothedClose: return (smoothedClose); case Data_SmoothedOpen: return (smoothedOpen); case Data_SmoothedHigh: return (smoothedHigh); case Data_SmoothedLow: return (smoothedLow); case Data_SmoothedMid: return ((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow) / 2.0 ); case Data_SmoothedMidBody: return ((smoothedOpen + smoothedClose) / 2.0 ); case Data_SmoothedStandard: return ((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose) / 3.0 ); case Data_SmoothedBalanced: return ((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose + smoothedClose) / 4.0 ); case Data_SmoothedOverall: return ((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose + smoothedOpen) / 4.0 ); case Data_SmoothedAdjusted: if (smoothedClose > smoothedOpen) return ((smoothedHigh + smoothedClose) / 2.0 ); else return ((smoothedLow + smoothedClose) / 2.0 ); case Data_SmoothedExtreme: if (smoothedClose > smoothedOpen) return (smoothedHigh); if (smoothedClose < smoothedOpen) return (smoothedLow); return (smoothedClose); } } switch (dataType) { case Data_ClosePrice: return (closes[pos]); case Data_OpenPrice: return (opens[pos]); case Data_HighPrice: return (highs[pos]); case Data_LowPrice: return (lows[pos]); case Data_MidPoint: return ((highs[pos] + lows[pos]) / 2.0 ); case Data_MidBodyAverage: return ((opens[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0 ); case Data_StandardPrice: return ((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 3.0 ); case Data_BalancedPrice: return ((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos] + closes[pos]) / 4.0 ); case Data_OverallAverage: return ((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos] + opens[pos]) / 4.0 ); case Data_DirectionAdjusted: if (closes[pos] > opens[pos]) return ((highs[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0 ); else return ((lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0 ); case Data_ExtremeAdjusted: if (closes[pos] > opens[pos]) return (highs[pos]); if (closes[pos] < opens[pos]) return (lows[pos]); return (closes[pos]); } return ( 0 ); }

For the dataset production logic, we first define constants "DATA_VARIANTS" as 1 to indicate the number of data processing variants and "DATA_VARIANT_SIZE" as 4 to set the column width per variant in the array. We declare "smoothedDataArray" as a multidimensional array sized to store smoothed price data across bars. In the "fetchChosenData" function, we select and return the appropriate price value based on the "dataType" for the given bar position.

If it's a smoothed type starting from "Data_SmoothedClose", we resize the array to match "barCnt" if necessary, scale "varIndex" by the variant size, and compute "smoothedOpen" as the average of the prior bar's stored open and close if beyond the first bar, or the current open-close midpoint otherwise. We calculate "smoothedClose" as the four-point average of open, high, low, and close, then derive "smoothedHigh" as the maximum among high, smoothedOpen, and smoothedClose, and "smoothedLow" as the minimum among low, smoothedOpen, and smoothedClose. We store these smoothedOpen and smoothedClose in the array at offsets +2 and +3.

A switch statement then returns the specific smoothed value based on "dataType", such as the midpoint for "Data_SmoothedMid", the three-point average for "Data_SmoothedStandard", or direction-based adjustments like high-close average if close exceeds open for "Data_SmoothedAdjusted", or the extreme high/low/close for "Data_SmoothedExtreme". For non-smoothed types, another switch returns direct values like close for "Data_ClosePrice", or computed averages such as the high-low midpoint for "Data_MidPoint", the typical price for "Data_StandardPrice", or direction-adjusted prices similar to the smoothed cases but using raw data. If no type matches, we return 0 as a fallback. In the OnCalculate event handler, we can now call the functions to do the initial data computations.

int beginPos = ( int ) MathMax (prevProcessed - 1 , 0 ); for (; beginPos < barTotal && ! _StopFlag ; beginPos++) { double adjustedData = computeCustomAverage(DataSmoothingApproach, fetchChosenData(SourceData, opens, closes, highs, lows, beginPos, barTotal), DataSmoothingLength, beginPos, barTotal); } return (beginPos);

Here, we continue the OnCalculate event handler for single-timeframe mode by setting "beginPos" to the maximum of "prevProcessed" minus 1 or 0, ensuring we start from the last processed bar or the beginning if none were processed. We loop over bars from "beginPos" to less than "barTotal", checking the _StopFlag to allow interruption, and for each bar, compute "adjustedData" by first fetching the selected price via "fetchChosenData" using the "SourceData" type and the current bar's OHLC arrays, then applying the chosen smoothing with "computeCustomAverage" based on "DataSmoothingApproach" and "DataSmoothingLength". After the loop, we return "beginPos" to report the number of processed bars. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the heavy lifting of the indicator has been done. What we need to do next is compute the RSI values using the respective variants to give the final indicator heavy lifting for the curves.

#define RSI_VARIANTS 1 double rsiComputeArray[][RSI_VARIANTS * 13 ]; #define DATA_SHIFT_POS 0 #define DATA_SHIFTS_POS 3 #define SHIFT_POS 1 #define ABS_SHIFT_POS 2 #define RSI_COMPUTE_POS 1 #define RS_COMPUTE_POS 1 double computeRsiValue( int rsiVariant, double currData, double rsiLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0 ) { if ( ArrayRange (rsiComputeArray, 0 ) != barCnt) ArrayResize (rsiComputeArray, barCnt); int arrayOffset = varIndex * 13 ; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] = currData; switch (rsiVariant) { case Variant_BasicStyle: { double factorAlpha = 1.0 / MathMax (rsiLen, 1 ); if (pos < rsiLen) { int cnt; double totalAbsShifts = 0 ; for (cnt = 0 ; cnt < rsiLen && (pos - cnt - 1 ) >= 0 ; cnt++) totalAbsShifts += MathAbs (rsiComputeArray[pos - cnt][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - cnt - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]); rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] = (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[ 0 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]) / MathMax (cnt, 1 ); rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] = totalAbsShifts / MathMax (cnt, 1 ); } else { double dataShift = rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] + factorAlpha * (dataShift - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS]); rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] + factorAlpha * ( MathAbs (dataShift) - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS]); } return ( 50.0 * (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] / MathMax (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS], DBL_MIN ) + 1 )); } case Variant_GradualStyle: { double posSum = 0 , negSum = 0 ; for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < ( int )rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1 ) >= 0 ; offset++) { double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; if (dataDiff > 0 ) posSum += dataDiff; else negSum -= dataDiff; } if (pos < 1 ) rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 50 ; else rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] + ( 1 / MathMax (rsiLen, 1 )) * ( 100 * posSum / MathMax (posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN ) - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); return (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); } case Variant_QuickStyle: { double posSum = 0 , negSum = 0 ; for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < ( int )rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1 ) >= 0 ; offset++) { double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; if (dataDiff > 0 ) posSum += dataDiff; else negSum -= dataDiff; } return ( 100 * posSum / MathMax (posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN )); } case Variant_EhlersStyle: { double posSum = 0 , negSum = 0 ; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS] = (pos > 2 ) ? (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] + 2.0 * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] + rsiComputeArray[pos - 2 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]) / 4.0 : currData; for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < ( int )rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1 ) >= 0 ; offset++) { double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS]; if (dataDiff > 0 ) posSum += dataDiff; else negSum -= dataDiff; } return ( 50 * (posSum - negSum) / MathMax (posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN ) + 50 ); } case Variant_CuttlerStyle: { double posSum = 0 ; double negSum = 0 ; for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < ( int )rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1 ) >= 0 ; offset++) { double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1 ][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; if (dataDiff > 0 ) posSum += dataDiff; else negSum -= dataDiff; } rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 100.0 - 100.0 / ( 1.0 + posSum / MathMax (negSum, DBL_MIN )); return (rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); } case Variant_HarrisStyle: { double avgPos = 0 , avgNeg = 0 , posCnt = 0 , negCnt = 0 ; for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < ( int )rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1 ) >= 0 ; offset++) { double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][varIndex + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1 ][varIndex + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; if (dataDiff > 0 ) { avgPos += dataDiff; posCnt++; } else { avgNeg -= dataDiff; negCnt++; } } if (posCnt != 0 ) avgPos /= posCnt; if (negCnt != 0 ) avgNeg /= negCnt; rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 100 - 100 / ( 1.0 + (avgPos / MathMax (avgNeg, DBL_MIN ))); return (rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); } case Variant_RsxStyle: { double kgVal = 3.0 / ( 2.0 + rsiLen), hgVal = 1.0 - kgVal; if (pos < rsiLen) { for ( int offset = 1 ; offset < 13 ; offset++) rsiComputeArray[pos][offset + arrayOffset] = 0 ; return ( 50 ); } double motion = rsiComputeArray[pos][DATA_SHIFT_POS + arrayOffset] - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][DATA_SHIFT_POS + arrayOffset]; double absMotion = MathAbs (motion); for ( int offset = 0 ; offset < 3 ; offset++) { int subOffset = offset * 2 ; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1 ] = kgVal * motion + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1 ]; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2 ] = kgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1 ] + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2 ]; motion = 1.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1 ] - 0.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2 ]; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7 ] = kgVal * absMotion + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7 ]; rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8 ] = kgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7 ] + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1 ][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8 ]; absMotion = 1.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7 ] - 0.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8 ]; } return ( MathMax ( MathMin ((motion / MathMax (absMotion, DBL_MIN ) + 1.0 ) * 50.0 , 100.00 ), 0.00 )); } } return ( 0 ); }

Here, we define "RSI_VARIANTS" as 1 to specify the number of RSI computation variants and declare "rsiComputeArray" as a multidimensional array with 13 columns per variant to store intermediate calculations across bars. We set position constants like "DATA_SHIFT_POS" at 0 for current data, "SHIFT_POS" at 1 for net change, "ABS_SHIFT_POS" at 2 for absolute change, "DATA_SHIFTS_POS" at 3 for smoothed shifts in some variants, and "RSI_COMPUTE_POS" (aliased to 1) for stored RSI values.

In the "computeRsiValue" function, we resize "rsiComputeArray" to match "barCnt" if needed, calculate an "arrayOffset" by multiplying "varIndex" by 13, and store "currData" at the data shift position for the current bar. We use a switch on "rsiVariant" to compute the RSI differently. For basic style, we calculate an alpha factor as 1 over "rsiLen", and for initial bars less than the length, sum absolute shifts and set average net and abs shifts; otherwise, update them exponentially with the current data shift, returning 50 times (net over abs plus 1).

For the gradual style, we sum positive and negative differences over the period, set the initial to 50, then incrementally update the prior RSI with a weighted adjustment based on the relative strength, and return it. For quick style, we similarly sum positive and negative differences, returning 100 times positives over total. For Ehlers' style, we smooth the data with a four-point average if beyond bar 2, sum diffs on the smoothed values, and return 50 plus 50 times net over total.

For Cuttler style, we sum positives and negative differences, compute 100 minus 100 over (1 plus positives/negatives), store, and return it. For the Harris style, we accumulate and count positives and negatives separately, average them if counts exist, then compute a similar formula to Cuttler but with averages, store, and return. For RSX style, we compute gain factors kg and hg, zero array offsets for initial bars under length and return 50; otherwise, calculate motion and absolute motion, apply double EMA-like updates in a loop for three passes on both, and return clamped 50 times (motion over abs plus 1) between 0 and 100. If no variant matches, we return 0. We can now call this function in our loop to calculate the RSI data.

for (; beginPos < barTotal && ! _StopFlag ; beginPos++) { double adjustedData = computeCustomAverage(DataSmoothingApproach, fetchChosenData(SourceData, opens, closes, highs, lows, beginPos, barTotal), DataSmoothingLength, beginPos, barTotal); rsiCurveValues[beginPos] = computeRsiValue(ChosenRsiVariant, adjustedData, RsiLength, beginPos, barTotal); if (DynamicBoundaryLength <= 1 ) { topBoundaryValues[beginPos] = TopBoundaryPercent; bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] = BottomBoundaryPercent; centerLineValues[beginPos] = (topBoundaryValues[beginPos] + bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) / 2 ; } else { double lowestVal = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; double highestVal = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; for ( int offset = 1 ; offset < DynamicBoundaryLength && beginPos - offset >= 0 ; offset++) { lowestVal = MathMin (rsiCurveValues[beginPos - offset], lowestVal); highestVal = MathMax (rsiCurveValues[beginPos - offset], highestVal); } double valRange = highestVal - lowestVal; topBoundaryValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + TopBoundaryPercent * valRange / 100.0 ; bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + BottomBoundaryPercent * valRange / 100.0 ; centerLineValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + 0.5 * valRange; } switch (HueAdjustmentOn) { case Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing: rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > topBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? 2 : 0 ; break ; case Hue_OnCenterCrossing: rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > centerLineValues[beginPos]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < centerLineValues[beginPos]) ? 2 : 0 ; break ; default : rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (beginPos > 0 ) ? (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > rsiCurveValues[beginPos - 1 ]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < rsiCurveValues[beginPos - 1 ]) ? 2 : 0 : 0 ; } areaFillTop[beginPos] = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; areaFillBottom[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > topBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? topBoundaryValues[beginPos] : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] : rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; } processedBarCounts[barTotal - 1 ] = MathMax (barTotal - prevProcessed + 1 , 1 );

We continue within the loop over bars in the single-timeframe mode of the "OnCalculate" event handler by computing the RSI value for each bar. After obtaining the "adjustedData" from smoothing, we pass it to "computeRsiValue" along with the selected "ChosenRsiVariant", "RsiLength", and bar details, storing the result in "rsiCurveValues" at the current position. Next, we determine the boundary levels: if "DynamicBoundaryLength" is 1 or less, indicating static boundaries, we set "topBoundaryValues" to "TopBoundaryPercent", "bottomBoundaryValues" to "BottomBoundaryPercent", and "centerLineValues" to their midpoint average.

For dynamic boundaries when the length exceeds 1, we initialize the lowest and highest values with the current RSI, then loop over prior bars up to the length to update the min and max using the MathMin and MathMax functions. We calculate the range as highest minus lowest, then set the top boundary as lowest plus the top percentage of the range, the bottom as lowest plus the bottom percentage, and the center as lowest plus half the range. We then set the color index in "rsiHueValues" based on "HueAdjustmentOn": for boundary crossing, assign 1 if RSI exceeds top, 2 if below bottom, else 0; for center crossing, similar but relative to the center line; by default, compare to the prior RSI for direction—1 for rising, 2 for falling, 0 otherwise, with 0 for the first bar. Finally, we configure the fill areas by setting "areaFillTop" to the current RSI value, and "areaFillBottom" to the top boundary if RSI is overbought, bottom boundary if oversold, or the RSI itself otherwise.

After the loop, we update "processedBarCounts" at the last bar index to the maximum of bars processed this call, plus 1 or just 1, tracking the computation extent. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the indicator is initialized, calculated, and plotted successfully. What remains is processing the alerts. We will simply house the logic in a function and call it in the event handler for processing.

void processAlertTriggers( const datetime & timeStamps[], double & hueTrends[], int barTotal) { if (!ActivateNotifications) return ; int notifyIndex = barTotal - 1 ; if (!NotifyOnActiveBar) notifyIndex = barTotal - 2 ; datetime notifyStamp = timeStamps[notifyIndex]; if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] != hueTrends[notifyIndex - 1 ]) { if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] == 1 ) triggerNotification(notifyStamp, "rising" ); if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] == 2 ) triggerNotification(notifyStamp, "falling" ); } } void triggerNotification( datetime stamp, string trend) { static string prevTrend = "none" ; static datetime prevStamp; if (prevTrend != trend || prevStamp != stamp) { prevTrend = trend; prevStamp = stamp; string notifyText = convertTimeframeToText( _Period ) + " " + _Symbol + " at " + TimeToString ( TimeLocal (), TIME_SECONDS ) + describeRsiVariant(ChosenRsiVariant) + " trend shifted to " + trend; Alert (notifyText); } }

Here, we add the "processAlertTriggers" function to handle notifications based on hue changes in the RSI curve. If "ActivateNotifications" is false, we exit early. We set the "notifyIndex" to the last bar or the one before if "NotifyOnActiveBar" is false to avoid alerting on incomplete bars, then retrieve the timestamp at that index. We check if the hue value at "notifyIndex" differs from the prior one, and if so, call "triggerNotification" with the timestamp and "rising" for hue 1 or "falling" for hue 2.

In the "triggerNotification" function, we use static variables to track the previous trend and timestamp. If the current trend or stamp differs from the stored ones, we update them, format a notification text using "convertTimeframeToText" for the period, the symbol, local time via TimeToString, the RSI variant description, and the trend shift message, then send it with the Alert function. When we call it in the event handler, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we calculate the indicator, map the plots, and activate the alert system when enabled, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed an improved version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator in MQL5 that supports multiple calculation variants, customizable data sources with smoothing approaches, and dynamic boundaries for overbought and oversold levels. We incorporated hue shifts for color-coded visuals, optional notifications for trend changes, and multi-timeframe data handling with interpolation for broader analysis. With this dynamic RSI indicator, you’re equipped to enhance your technical analysis, ready for further customization in your trading journey. Happy trading!