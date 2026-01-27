Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 6): Evolving RSI Calculations with Smoothing, Hue Shifts, and Multi-Timeframe Support
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 5), we developed a WaveTrend Crossover indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized a canvas for fog gradients, displayed signal bubbles to highlight key crossover events, and integrated risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit calculations, to enhance trading decisions. In Part 6, we create an advanced Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator featuring support for multiple RSI calculation methods—including classic, smoothed, and adaptive variants—various data smoothing techniques, dynamic color hue shifts for instant visual feedback, and multi-timeframe data processing with interpolation to align RSI readings across different periods. We will cover the following topics:
- Exploring RSI Variants, Smoothing Methods, and Dynamic Features
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a fully functional and customizable MQL5 indicator for versatile RSI analysis, supporting multiple calculation, smoothing, visualization, and timeframe options—let’s dive in!
Exploring RSI Variants, Smoothing Methods, and Dynamic Features
The normal Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and change of price movements to identify overbought or oversold conditions, typically oscillating between 0 and 100 with boundaries at 70 and 30. We will advance the RSI by adding variations, such as Cuttler's, Ehlers', Harris', quick, basic, RSX, and gradual styles, to adjust its calculations and emphasize different aspects, including smoothing and responsiveness to market momentum. Data smoothing will apply averaging techniques—basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear—to preprocess price inputs, such as close, open, high, low, or derived averages, thereby reducing noise and providing clearer signals.
Hue shifts will change the indicator's color based on conditions like direction changes, center crossings, or boundary crossings, providing visual cues for trend reversals or strength. Dynamic boundaries will adapt overbought and oversold levels based on recent RSI extremes over a specified length, while static ones will use fixed percentages, and multi-timeframe support will allow analysis across different periods with optional interpolation for smoother visuals.
Our plan is to configure user inputs for selecting RSI variants, data sources, smoothing approaches, hue conditions, and boundary settings, then compute the RSI curve with these options, draw boundaries and fillings, handle multi-timeframe data, and trigger notifications on hue changes. In brief, this creates a customizable RSI tool that adapts to various market conditions and user preferences for technical analysis, producing an advanced RSI indicator compared to the traditional indicator, as illustrated below.
We can see that at the end, we’ll get an adaptive RSI engine that can calculate momentum from any price representation, not just the close. It will dynamically smooth both the input data and the RSI itself, letting us switch between fast, slow, or cycle-aware behavior without changing the core logic. On top of that, it will self-adjust its boundaries and visual states, so overbought/oversold signals adapt to market conditions instead of staying fixed. Let's get to implementing this!
Implementation in MQL5
To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings, such as the number of buffers, plots, and individual line properties, such as the color, width, and label.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Multi-Method RSI with Smoothing.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_label1 "RSI High/Low Area" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 C'209,243,209',C'255,230,183' #property indicator_label2 "RSI Top Boundary" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label3 "RSI Center Line" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrSilver #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label4 "RSI Bottom Boundary" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label5 "RSI Curve" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrSilver,clrLimeGreen,clrOrange #property indicator_width5 2
We start the implementation by setting the indicator to display in a separate subwindow with "#property indicator_separate_window", keeping it distinct from the main chart for better clarity. Next, we allocate eight buffers for internal calculations using "#property indicator_buffers 8" and define five plots for visual elements with "#property indicator_plots 5". For the plots, we create a filled area for the RSI high/low regions colored in light green and orange tones, a dotted lime green line for the top boundary, a dotted silver center line, a dotted orange bottom boundary, and a colored RSI curve line that shifts between silver, lime green, and orange with a width of 2 for prominence. Next, we will define some input parameters to control the indicator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum DataSourceType { Data_ClosePrice, // Use closing price Data_OpenPrice, // Use opening price Data_HighPrice, // Use highest price Data_LowPrice, // Use lowest price Data_MidPoint, // Use midpoint price Data_StandardPrice, // Use standard price Data_BalancedPrice, // Use balanced price Data_OverallAverage, // Use overall average price Data_MidBodyAverage, // Use mid-body average Data_DirectionAdjusted, // Use direction-adjusted price Data_ExtremeAdjusted, // Use extreme-adjusted price Data_SmoothedClose, // Use smoothed close Data_SmoothedOpen, // Use smoothed open Data_SmoothedHigh, // Use smoothed high Data_SmoothedLow, // Use smoothed low Data_SmoothedMid, // Use smoothed midpoint Data_SmoothedStandard,// Use smoothed standard Data_SmoothedBalanced,// Use smoothed balanced Data_SmoothedOverall, // Use smoothed overall Data_SmoothedMidBody, // Use smoothed mid-body Data_SmoothedAdjusted,// Use smoothed adjusted Data_SmoothedExtreme // Use smoothed extreme }; enum RsiVariant { Variant_CuttlerStyle, // Cuttler-style RSI Variant_EhlersStyle, // Ehlers-style smoothed RSI Variant_HarrisStyle, // Harris-style RSI Variant_QuickStyle, // Quick RSI Variant_BasicStyle, // Basic RSI Variant_RsxStyle, // RSX-style Variant_GradualStyle // Gradual RSI }; enum HueShiftCondition { Hue_OnDirectionShift, // Shift hue on direction change Hue_OnCenterCrossing, // Shift hue on center crossing Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing // Shift hue on boundary crossing }; enum AveragingApproach { Avg_Basic, // Basic averaging Avg_GrowthBased, // Growth-based averaging Avg_EvenedOut, // Evened-out averaging Avg_WeightedLinear // Weighted linear averaging }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "Chart and Calculation Settings"; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES AnalysisTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Choose timeframe for data analysis input int RsiLength = 14; // Length for RSI computation input group "Data Source and Variant Options"; input DataSourceType SourceData = Data_ClosePrice; // Select data source for calculations input RsiVariant ChosenRsiVariant = Variant_BasicStyle; // Select RSI computation variant input int DataSmoothingLength = 0; // Smoothing length for data (0 or 1 disables) input AveragingApproach DataSmoothingApproach = Avg_GrowthBased; // Approach for data smoothing input group "Hue Adjustment Settings"; input HueShiftCondition HueAdjustmentOn = Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing; // Condition for hue adjustment input group "Boundary Configuration"; input int DynamicBoundaryLength = 50; // Length for dynamic boundaries (1 or less for static) input double TopBoundaryPercent = 80.0; // Top boundary percentage input double BottomBoundaryPercent = 20.0; // Bottom boundary percentage input group "Notification Preferences"; input bool ActivateNotifications = false; // Activate notifications? input bool NotifyOnActiveBar = true; // Notify on active bar? input bool InterpolateMultiFrame = true; // Smooth multi-frame data?
We continue by defining enumerations to categorize user options and enhance configurability. The "DataSourceType" enum lists various price data sources, from basic ones like closing or opening prices to derived averages such as midpoint or balanced price, and includes smoothed versions for noise reduction. Next, the "RsiVariant" enum offers different RSI calculation styles, including basic, RSX, Cuttler, Ehlers, Harris, quick, and gradual, allowing selection of the desired computation method.
We also create the "HueShiftCondition" enum to determine when the RSI curve changes color, with options for direction shifts, center crossings, or boundary crossings. Additionally, the "AveragingApproach" enum specifies smoothing techniques like basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear for preprocessing data. For user inputs, we group them into sections starting with chart and calculation settings, where "AnalysisTimeframe" selects the timeframe and "RsiLength" sets the RSI period. We have added comments to make them easy to understand. This will give us the following window.
Next thing we will do is initialize the indicator, but let's first define some global variables we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double rsiCurveValues[], rsiHueValues[], areaFillTop[], areaFillBottom[], topBoundaryValues[], centerLineValues[], bottomBoundaryValues[], processedBarCounts[]; //--- Declare buffers int multiFrameDataHandle = INVALID_HANDLE; //--- Initialize multi-frame handle ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chosenTimeframe; //--- Declare chosen timeframe #define MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS iCustom(_Symbol, chosenTimeframe, __FILE__, PERIOD_CURRENT, RsiLength, SourceData, ChosenRsiVariant, DataSmoothingLength, DataSmoothingApproach, HueAdjustmentOn, DynamicBoundaryLength, TopBoundaryPercent, BottomBoundaryPercent, ActivateNotifications, NotifyOnActiveBar, InterpolateMultiFrame) //--- Define multi-frame access int timeframeCodes[] = {PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M2, PERIOD_M3, PERIOD_M4, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M6, PERIOD_M10, PERIOD_M12, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M20, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H2, PERIOD_H3, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_H6, PERIOD_H8, PERIOD_H12, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1}; //--- Define timeframe codes string timeframeLabels[] = {"1 minute", "2 minutes", "3 minutes", "4 minutes", "5 minutes", "6 minutes", "10 minutes", "12 minutes", "15 minutes", "20 minutes", "30 minutes", "1 hour", "2 hours", "3 hours", "4 hours", "6 hours", "8 hours", "12 hours", "daily", "weekly", "monthly"}; //--- Define timeframe labels //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert timeframe to text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string convertTimeframeToText(int code) { if (code == PERIOD_CURRENT) //--- Check current code = _Period; //--- Set period int pos; //--- Declare pos for (pos = 0; pos < ArraySize(timeframeCodes); pos++) //--- Loop codes if (code == timeframeCodes[pos]) break; //--- Break on match return(timeframeLabels[pos]); //--- Return label } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Describe RSI variant | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string describeRsiVariant(int variant) { switch (variant) { //--- Switch variant case Variant_BasicStyle: //--- Handle basic return("RSI"); //--- Return RSI case Variant_RsxStyle: //--- Handle RSX return("RSX"); //--- Return RSX case Variant_CuttlerStyle: //--- Handle Cuttler return("Cuttler-style RSI"); //--- Return Cuttler case Variant_HarrisStyle: //--- Handle Harris return("Harris-style RSI"); //--- Return Harris case Variant_QuickStyle: //--- Handle Quick return("Quick RSI"); //--- Return Quick case Variant_GradualStyle: //--- Handle Gradual return("Gradual RSI"); //--- Return Gradual case Variant_EhlersStyle: //--- Handle Ehlers return("Ehlers-style smoothed RSI"); //--- Return Ehlers default: //--- Handle default return(""); //--- Return empty } }
Here, we declare global arrays for the indicator buffers, including "rsiCurveValues" for the main RSI line, "rsiHueValues" for color indices, "areaFillTop" and "areaFillBottom" for the filled areas, "topBoundaryValues", "centerLineValues", and "bottomBoundaryValues" for the boundary lines, plus "processedBarCounts" for tracking calculated bars. We also initialize "multiFrameDataHandle" to INVALID_HANDLE for managing multi-timeframe data and declare "chosenTimeframe" to store the selected timeframe. Using a preprocessor directive, we define "MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS" as a call to iCustom with the symbol, chosen timeframe, file name, and all input parameters to facilitate accessing data from different timeframes.
Next, we set up arrays "timeframeCodes" with predefined period constants like PERIOD_M1 to "PERIOD_MN1" and "timeframeLabels" with corresponding string descriptions for human-readable timeframe names. The "convertTimeframeToText" function translates a timeframe code to its label by first resolving "PERIOD_CURRENT" to the actual period, then looping through "timeframeCodes" to find a match and return the appropriate label from "timeframeLabels". Finally, the "describeRsiVariant" function uses a switch statement on the variant input to return a descriptive string for each RSI style, such as "RSI" for basic or "Ehlers-style smoothed RSI" for the Ehlers variant, defaulting to an empty string if unmatched. We can now use these helpers to initialize the indicator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0, areaFillTop, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set top fill buffer SetIndexBuffer(1, areaFillBottom, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set bottom fill buffer SetIndexBuffer(2, topBoundaryValues, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set top boundary buffer SetIndexBuffer(3, centerLineValues, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set center line buffer SetIndexBuffer(4, bottomBoundaryValues, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set bottom boundary buffer SetIndexBuffer(5, rsiCurveValues, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set RSI curve buffer SetIndexBuffer(6, rsiHueValues, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Set hue buffer SetIndexBuffer(7, processedBarCounts, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- Set processed counts buffer PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, false); //--- Hide filling data PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, false); //--- Hide bottom data PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, true); //--- Show top boundary PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, true); //--- Show center line PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, true); //--- Show bottom boundary chosenTimeframe = MathMax(_Period, AnalysisTimeframe); //--- Set chosen timeframe IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, convertTimeframeToText(chosenTimeframe) + " " + describeRsiVariant(ChosenRsiVariant) + " with Adjustment (" + (string)RsiLength + "," + (string)DataSmoothingLength + "," + (string)DynamicBoundaryLength + ")"); //--- Set short name return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success }
In the OnInit event handler, we associate the allocated buffers with specific plot indices and data types. We link buffer 0 to "areaFillTop" as "INDICATOR_DATA" for the upper fill level, buffer 1 to "areaFillBottom" similarly for the lower fill, buffer 2 to "topBoundaryValues" for the upper boundary data, buffer 3 to "centerLineValues" for the midline, buffer 4 to "bottomBoundaryValues" for the lower boundary, buffer 5 to "rsiCurveValues" for the main RSI values, buffer 6 to "rsiHueValues" as INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX for color indexing, and buffer 7 to "processedBarCounts" as "INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS" for tracking processed bars. We then configure plot visibility using PlotIndexSetInteger, hiding the data for plots 0 and 1 to avoid displaying raw fill values, while showing plots 2, 3, and 4 for the boundaries and center line.
Next, we determine the "chosenTimeframe" by taking the maximum between the current chart period and the user-input "AnalysisTimeframe" to support multi-timeframe operations. We set the indicator's short name with IndicatorSetString by combining the timeframe text from "convertTimeframeToText", the RSI variant description from "describeRsiVariant", and a string of key parameters like "RsiLength", "DataSmoothingLength", and "DynamicBoundaryLength" for easy identification in the chart. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to indicate successful initialization. We can proceed to do our indicator calculations. We will start by determining the timeframe for the calculations as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check timeframe validity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkTimeframeValidity(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES frame, const datetime& timeStamps[]) { static bool alerted = false; //--- Set alerted flag if (timeStamps[0] < SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol, frame, SERIES_FIRSTDATE)) { //--- Check first date datetime startDate, checkDate[]; //--- Declare dates if (SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol, PERIOD_M1, SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE, startDate)) //--- Get terminal date if (startDate > 0) { //--- Check date CopyTime(_Symbol, frame, timeStamps[0], 1, checkDate); //--- Copy time SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol, frame, SERIES_FIRSTDATE, startDate); //--- Get series date } if (startDate <= 0 || startDate > timeStamps[0]) { //--- Check invalid alerted = true; //--- Set alerted return(false); //--- Return false } } if (alerted) { //--- Check alerted alerted = false; //--- Reset alerted } return(true); //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int barTotal, const int prevProcessed, const datetime& timeStamps[], const double& opens[], const double& highs[], const double& lows[], const double& closes[], const long& volumeTicks[], const long& actualVolumes[], const int& spreadValues[]) { if (Bars(_Symbol, _Period) < barTotal) return(-1); //--- Check insufficient bars if (chosenTimeframe != _Period) { //--- Check multi-frame double interimData[]; //--- Declare interim data datetime activeTimeStamp[], followingTimeStamp[]; //--- Declare timestamps if (!checkTimeframeValidity(chosenTimeframe, timeStamps)) return(0); //--- Check validity if (multiFrameDataHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) multiFrameDataHandle = MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS; //--- Get handle if (multiFrameDataHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) return(0); //--- Check handle if (CopyBuffer(multiFrameDataHandle, 7, 0, 1, interimData) == -1) return(0); //--- Copy processed #define FRAME_RATIO PeriodSeconds(chosenTimeframe) / PeriodSeconds(_Period) //--- Define frame ratio int currentPos = MathMin(MathMax(prevProcessed - 1, 0), MathMax(barTotal - (int)interimData[0] * FRAME_RATIO - 1, 0)); //--- Compute pos for (; currentPos < barTotal && !_StopFlag; currentPos++) { //--- Loop positions #define TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(_array, _pos) if (CopyBuffer(multiFrameDataHandle, _pos, timeStamps[currentPos], 1, interimData) == -1) break; _array[currentPos] = interimData[0] //--- Define transfer TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillTop, 0); //--- Transfer top fill TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillBottom, 1); //--- Transfer bottom fill TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(topBoundaryValues, 2); //--- Transfer top boundary TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(centerLineValues, 3); //--- Transfer center line TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(bottomBoundaryValues, 4); //--- Transfer bottom boundary TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(rsiCurveValues, 5); //--- Transfer RSI curve TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME(rsiHueValues, 6); //--- Transfer hue if (!InterpolateMultiFrame) continue; //--- Skip if no interpolate CopyTime(_Symbol, chosenTimeframe, timeStamps[currentPos], 1, activeTimeStamp); //--- Copy active time if (currentPos < (barTotal - 1)) { //--- Check not last CopyTime(_Symbol, chosenTimeframe, timeStamps[currentPos + 1], 1, followingTimeStamp); //--- Copy following time if (activeTimeStamp[0] == followingTimeStamp[0]) continue; //--- Skip same time } int stepsBack = 1; //--- Initialize steps back while ((currentPos - stepsBack) > 0 && timeStamps[currentPos - stepsBack] >= activeTimeStamp[0]) stepsBack++; //--- Count back for (int stepsForward = 1; (currentPos - stepsForward) >= 0 && stepsForward < stepsBack; stepsForward++) { //--- Loop forward #define SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(_array) _array[currentPos - stepsForward] = _array[currentPos] + (_array[currentPos - stepsBack] - _array[currentPos]) * stepsForward / stepsBack //--- Define smooth SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillTop); //--- Smooth top fill SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(areaFillBottom); //--- Smooth bottom fill SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(topBoundaryValues); //--- Smooth top boundary SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(bottomBoundaryValues); //--- Smooth bottom boundary SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(centerLineValues); //--- Smooth center line SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME(rsiCurveValues); //--- Smooth RSI curve } } return(currentPos); //--- Return pos } }
First, we create the "checkTimeframeValidity" function to verify if the selected timeframe has sufficient historical data available for the current timestamp. We use a static "alerted" flag to track if an invalid state has been noted. If the first timestamp is before the series start date obtained via SeriesInfoInteger with SERIES_FIRSTDATE, we fetch the terminal's first date using "SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE" and copy the timeframe's time with CopyTime to compare dates. If the start date is invalid or later than the timestamp, we set the alerted flag and return false; otherwise, we reset the flag if previously set and return true.
In the OnCalculate event handler, which processes indicator values on each new bar or data update, we first check if the available bars are less than the total requested using Bars, returning -1 if insufficient to signal recalculation needed. If the chosen timeframe differs from the current period, indicating multi-timeframe mode, we declare temporary arrays for data and timestamps, then call "checkTimeframeValidity" to ensure data availability, returning 0 if invalid.
We obtain the multi-frame handle if invalid using the predefined "MULTI_FRAME_ACCESS" macro, and return 0 if it fails. We copy the processed bar count from buffer 7 into "interimData" with CopyBuffer, also returning 0 on failure. We define "FRAME_RATIO" as the ratio of seconds between the chosen and current periods to scale bar positions. We calculate the starting "currentPos" using the minimum and maximum functions based on previously processed bars and the adjusted total.
We loop from "currentPos" to "barTotal", checking the stop flag, and define a "TRANSFER_MULTI_FRAME" macro to copy each buffer's value from the multi-frame handle into the respective arrays like "areaFillTop", "areaFillBottom", boundaries, center line, "rsiCurveValues", and "rsiHueValues" at the current position via time-based "CopyBuffer", breaking on failure.
If multi-frame interpolation is enabled, we copy the active and following timestamps. We skip if it's the last bar or timestamps match, then count "stepsBack" to find the prior bar with an earlier timestamp. We loop forward from 1 to less than "stepsBack", defining a "SMOOTH_MULTI_FRAME" macro to linearly interpolate values in the arrays between the current and back positions, applying it to smooth the fill areas, boundaries, center line, and RSI curve for seamless multi-timeframe display.
Finally, we return the updated "currentPos" to indicate processed bars. With the timeframe set, we can proceed to do the indicator computations. We will define helper functions to make the code organized and modular. Let's start with the function to compute the adjusted data averages for smoothing methods.
#define AVG_VARIANTS 1 //--- Define avg variants #define AVG_ARRAY_X1 1 * AVG_VARIANTS //--- Define array x1 #define AVG_ARRAY_X2 2 * AVG_VARIANTS //--- Define array x2 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute custom average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeCustomAverage(int avgApproach, double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { switch (avgApproach) { //--- Switch approach case Avg_Basic: //--- Handle basic return(computeBasicAvg(inputVal, (int)avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); //--- Return basic avg case Avg_GrowthBased: //--- Handle growth return(computeGrowthAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); //--- Return growth avg case Avg_EvenedOut: //--- Handle evened return(computeEvenedAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); //--- Return evened avg case Avg_WeightedLinear: //--- Handle weighted return(computeLinearAvg(inputVal, avgLen, pos, barCnt, varIndex)); //--- Return linear avg default: //--- Handle default return(inputVal); //--- Return input } } double basicAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X2]; //--- Declare basic avg array //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute basic average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeBasicAvg(double inputVal, int avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (ArrayRange(basicAvgArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(basicAvgArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array varIndex *= 2; //--- Adjust index int offset; //--- Declare offset basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 0] = inputVal; //--- Set value basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1] = inputVal; //--- Set avg for (offset = 1; offset < avgLen && (pos - offset) >= 0; offset++) //--- Loop offsets basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1] += basicAvgArray[pos - offset][varIndex + 0]; //--- Accumulate avg basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1] /= 1.0 * offset; //--- Average return(basicAvgArray[pos][varIndex + 1]); //--- Return avg } double growthAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; //--- Declare growth avg array //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute growth average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeGrowthAvg(double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (ArrayRange(growthAvgArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(growthAvgArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; //--- Set value if (pos > 0 && avgLen > 1) //--- Check pos and len growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = growthAvgArray[pos - 1][varIndex] + (2.0 / (1.0 + avgLen)) * (inputVal - growthAvgArray[pos - 1][varIndex]); //--- Compute growth return(growthAvgArray[pos][varIndex]); //--- Return avg } double evenedAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; //--- Declare evened avg array //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute evened average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeEvenedAvg(double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (ArrayRange(evenedAvgArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(evenedAvgArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; //--- Set value if (pos > 1 && avgLen > 1) //--- Check pos and len evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = evenedAvgArray[pos - 1][varIndex] + (inputVal - evenedAvgArray[pos - 1][varIndex]) / avgLen; //--- Compute evened return(evenedAvgArray[pos][varIndex]); //--- Return avg } double linearAvgArray[][AVG_ARRAY_X1]; //--- Declare linear avg array //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute linear average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeLinearAvg(double inputVal, double avgLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (ArrayRange(linearAvgArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(linearAvgArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array linearAvgArray[pos][varIndex] = inputVal; //--- Set value if (avgLen <= 1) return(inputVal); //--- Return if no avg double totalWeights = avgLen; //--- Set total weights double totalValues = avgLen * inputVal; //--- Set total values for (int offset = 1; offset < avgLen && (pos - offset) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double currWeight = avgLen - offset; //--- Compute weight totalWeights += currWeight; //--- Accumulate weights totalValues += currWeight * linearAvgArray[pos - offset][varIndex]; //--- Accumulate values } return(totalValues / totalWeights); //--- Return avg }
We define constants with preprocessor directives: "AVG_VARIANTS" set to 1 for the number of averaging variants, "AVG_ARRAY_X1" as 1 times variants for single-column arrays, and "AVG_ARRAY_X2" as 2 times variants for dual-column arrays to support different smoothing needs. In the "computeCustomAverage" function, we use a switch statement on the "avgApproach" parameter to route to the appropriate averaging method—basic, growth-based, evened-out, or weighted linear—returning the computed average from the respective function, or simply the "inputVal" in the default case if no match.
We declare "basicAvgArray" as a multidimensional array sized with "AVG_ARRAY_X2". The "computeBasicAvg" function first checks and resizes the array to match "barCnt" if necessary, multiplies "varIndex" by 2 for column offsetting, stores the "inputVal" in the first column, initializes the average in the second column, then loops over prior positions up to "avgLen" to sum previous values, divides by the actual offset count, and returns the result.
Similarly, for growth-based averaging, we declare "growthAvgArray" with "AVG_ARRAY_X1", resize if needed in "computeGrowthAvg", set the value directly, and if beyond the first bar and "avgLen" exceeds 1, update it using a formula that adds a weighted difference from the prior value, mimicking an exponential smooth, before returning. For evened-out averaging, "evenedAvgArray" uses "AVG_ARRAY_X1", and "computeEvenedAvg" resizes, sets the value, then, if past the second bar and "avgLen" over 1, adjusts by adding the difference from prior divided by length for a simple incremental average, and returns it.
Finally, "linearAvgArray" also uses "AVG_ARRAY_X1", and "computeLinearAvg" resizes, sets the value, returns early if "avgLen" is 1 or less, otherwise initializes totals for weights and weighted values with the current, loops over priors to accumulate decreasing weights and corresponding values, and returns the total values divided by total weights for a linear weighted average. Next, we will need to feed the averaging function with a dataset. Here is how we define the dataset production.
#define DATA_VARIANTS 1 //--- Define data variants #define DATA_VARIANT_SIZE 4 //--- Define variant size double smoothedDataArray[][DATA_VARIANTS * DATA_VARIANT_SIZE]; //--- Declare smoothed data array //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fetch chosen data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double fetchChosenData(int dataType, const double& opens[], const double& closes[], const double& highs[], const double& lows[], int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (dataType >= Data_SmoothedClose) { //--- Check smoothed if (ArrayRange(smoothedDataArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(smoothedDataArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array varIndex *= DATA_VARIANT_SIZE; //--- Adjust index double smoothedOpen; //--- Declare smoothed open if (pos > 0) //--- Check pos smoothedOpen = (smoothedDataArray[pos - 1][varIndex + 2] + smoothedDataArray[pos - 1][varIndex + 3]) / 2.0; //--- Compute smoothed open else //--- Handle initial smoothedOpen = (opens[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2; //--- Set initial open double smoothedClose = (opens[pos] + highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 4.0; //--- Compute smoothed close double smoothedHigh = MathMax(highs[pos], MathMax(smoothedOpen, smoothedClose)); //--- Compute smoothed high double smoothedLow = MathMin(lows[pos], MathMin(smoothedOpen, smoothedClose)); //--- Compute smoothed low smoothedDataArray[pos][varIndex + 2] = smoothedOpen; //--- Set smoothed open smoothedDataArray[pos][varIndex + 3] = smoothedClose; //--- Set smoothed close switch (dataType) { //--- Switch data type case Data_SmoothedClose: //--- Handle smoothed close return(smoothedClose); //--- Return close case Data_SmoothedOpen: //--- Handle smoothed open return(smoothedOpen); //--- Return open case Data_SmoothedHigh: //--- Handle smoothed high return(smoothedHigh); //--- Return high case Data_SmoothedLow: //--- Handle smoothed low return(smoothedLow); //--- Return low case Data_SmoothedMid: //--- Handle smoothed mid return((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow) / 2.0); //--- Return mid case Data_SmoothedMidBody: //--- Handle smoothed mid body return((smoothedOpen + smoothedClose) / 2.0); //--- Return mid body case Data_SmoothedStandard: //--- Handle smoothed standard return((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose) / 3.0); //--- Return standard case Data_SmoothedBalanced: //--- Handle smoothed balanced return((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose + smoothedClose) / 4.0); //--- Return balanced case Data_SmoothedOverall: //--- Handle smoothed overall return((smoothedHigh + smoothedLow + smoothedClose + smoothedOpen) / 4.0); //--- Return overall case Data_SmoothedAdjusted: //--- Handle smoothed adjusted if (smoothedClose > smoothedOpen) return((smoothedHigh + smoothedClose) / 2.0); //--- Return high close else return((smoothedLow + smoothedClose) / 2.0); //--- Return low close case Data_SmoothedExtreme: //--- Handle smoothed extreme if (smoothedClose > smoothedOpen) return(smoothedHigh); //--- Return high if (smoothedClose < smoothedOpen) return(smoothedLow); //--- Return low return(smoothedClose); //--- Return close } } switch (dataType) { //--- Switch data type case Data_ClosePrice: //--- Handle close return(closes[pos]); //--- Return close case Data_OpenPrice: //--- Handle open return(opens[pos]); //--- Return open case Data_HighPrice: //--- Handle high return(highs[pos]); //--- Return high case Data_LowPrice: //--- Handle low return(lows[pos]); //--- Return low case Data_MidPoint: //--- Handle mid point return((highs[pos] + lows[pos]) / 2.0); //--- Return mid case Data_MidBodyAverage: //--- Handle mid body return((opens[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0); //--- Return mid body case Data_StandardPrice: //--- Handle standard return((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 3.0); //--- Return standard case Data_BalancedPrice: //--- Handle balanced return((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos] + closes[pos]) / 4.0); //--- Return balanced case Data_OverallAverage: //--- Handle overall return((highs[pos] + lows[pos] + closes[pos] + opens[pos]) / 4.0); //--- Return overall case Data_DirectionAdjusted: //--- Handle direction adjusted if (closes[pos] > opens[pos]) return((highs[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0); //--- Return high close else return((lows[pos] + closes[pos]) / 2.0); //--- Return low close case Data_ExtremeAdjusted: //--- Handle extreme adjusted if (closes[pos] > opens[pos]) return(highs[pos]); //--- Return high if (closes[pos] < opens[pos]) return(lows[pos]); //--- Return low return(closes[pos]); //--- Return close } return(0); //--- Return zero }
For the dataset production logic, we first define constants "DATA_VARIANTS" as 1 to indicate the number of data processing variants and "DATA_VARIANT_SIZE" as 4 to set the column width per variant in the array. We declare "smoothedDataArray" as a multidimensional array sized to store smoothed price data across bars. In the "fetchChosenData" function, we select and return the appropriate price value based on the "dataType" for the given bar position.
If it's a smoothed type starting from "Data_SmoothedClose", we resize the array to match "barCnt" if necessary, scale "varIndex" by the variant size, and compute "smoothedOpen" as the average of the prior bar's stored open and close if beyond the first bar, or the current open-close midpoint otherwise. We calculate "smoothedClose" as the four-point average of open, high, low, and close, then derive "smoothedHigh" as the maximum among high, smoothedOpen, and smoothedClose, and "smoothedLow" as the minimum among low, smoothedOpen, and smoothedClose. We store these smoothedOpen and smoothedClose in the array at offsets +2 and +3.
A switch statement then returns the specific smoothed value based on "dataType", such as the midpoint for "Data_SmoothedMid", the three-point average for "Data_SmoothedStandard", or direction-based adjustments like high-close average if close exceeds open for "Data_SmoothedAdjusted", or the extreme high/low/close for "Data_SmoothedExtreme". For non-smoothed types, another switch returns direct values like close for "Data_ClosePrice", or computed averages such as the high-low midpoint for "Data_MidPoint", the typical price for "Data_StandardPrice", or direction-adjusted prices similar to the smoothed cases but using raw data. If no type matches, we return 0 as a fallback. In the OnCalculate event handler, we can now call the functions to do the initial data computations.
int beginPos = (int)MathMax(prevProcessed - 1, 0); //--- Set begin pos for (; beginPos < barTotal && !_StopFlag; beginPos++) { //--- Loop bars double adjustedData = computeCustomAverage(DataSmoothingApproach, fetchChosenData(SourceData, opens, closes, highs, lows, beginPos, barTotal), DataSmoothingLength, beginPos, barTotal); //--- Compute adjusted data } return(beginPos); //--- Return begin pos
Here, we continue the OnCalculate event handler for single-timeframe mode by setting "beginPos" to the maximum of "prevProcessed" minus 1 or 0, ensuring we start from the last processed bar or the beginning if none were processed. We loop over bars from "beginPos" to less than "barTotal", checking the _StopFlag to allow interruption, and for each bar, compute "adjustedData" by first fetching the selected price via "fetchChosenData" using the "SourceData" type and the current bar's OHLC arrays, then applying the chosen smoothing with "computeCustomAverage" based on "DataSmoothingApproach" and "DataSmoothingLength". After the loop, we return "beginPos" to report the number of processed bars. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the heavy lifting of the indicator has been done. What we need to do next is compute the RSI values using the respective variants to give the final indicator heavy lifting for the curves.
#define RSI_VARIANTS 1 //--- Define RSI variants double rsiComputeArray[][RSI_VARIANTS * 13]; //--- Declare RSI compute array #define DATA_SHIFT_POS 0 //--- Define data shift pos #define DATA_SHIFTS_POS 3 //--- Define data shifts pos #define SHIFT_POS 1 //--- Define shift pos #define ABS_SHIFT_POS 2 //--- Define abs shift pos #define RSI_COMPUTE_POS 1 //--- Define RSI compute pos #define RS_COMPUTE_POS 1 //--- Define RS compute pos //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute RSI value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double computeRsiValue(int rsiVariant, double currData, double rsiLen, int pos, int barCnt, int varIndex = 0) { if (ArrayRange(rsiComputeArray, 0) != barCnt) ArrayResize(rsiComputeArray, barCnt); //--- Resize array int arrayOffset = varIndex * 13; //--- Compute offset rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] = currData; //--- Set data shift switch (rsiVariant) { //--- Switch variant case Variant_BasicStyle: { //--- Handle basic double factorAlpha = 1.0 / MathMax(rsiLen, 1); //--- Compute alpha if (pos < rsiLen) { //--- Check initial int cnt; //--- Initialize count double totalAbsShifts = 0; //--- Initialize total abs for (cnt = 0; cnt < rsiLen && (pos - cnt - 1) >= 0; cnt++) //--- Loop shifts totalAbsShifts += MathAbs(rsiComputeArray[pos - cnt][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - cnt - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]); //--- Accumulate abs shifts rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] = (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[0][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]) / MathMax(cnt, 1); //--- Set shift rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] = totalAbsShifts / MathMax(cnt, 1); //--- Set abs shift } else { //--- Handle non-initial double dataShift = rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; //--- Compute shift rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] + factorAlpha * (dataShift - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS]); //--- Update shift rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS] + factorAlpha * (MathAbs(dataShift) - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS]); //--- Update abs shift } return(50.0 * (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + SHIFT_POS] / MathMax(rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + ABS_SHIFT_POS], DBL_MIN) + 1)); //--- Return RSI } case Variant_GradualStyle: { //--- Handle gradual double posSum = 0, negSum = 0; //--- Initialize sums for (int offset = 0; offset < (int)rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; //--- Compute diff if (dataDiff > 0) posSum += dataDiff; //--- Accumulate positive else negSum -= dataDiff; //--- Accumulate negative } if (pos < 1) rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 50; //--- Set initial else rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] + (1 / MathMax(rsiLen, 1)) * (100 * posSum / MathMax(posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN) - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); //--- Compute gradual return(rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); //--- Return value } case Variant_QuickStyle: { //--- Handle quick double posSum = 0, negSum = 0; //--- Initialize sums for (int offset = 0; offset < (int)rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; //--- Compute diff if (dataDiff > 0) posSum += dataDiff; //--- Accumulate positive else negSum -= dataDiff; //--- Accumulate negative } return(100 * posSum / MathMax(posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN)); //--- Return quick RSI } case Variant_EhlersStyle: { //--- Handle Ehlers double posSum = 0, negSum = 0; //--- Initialize sums rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS] = (pos > 2) ? (rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] + 2.0 * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] + rsiComputeArray[pos - 2][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]) / 4.0 : currData; //--- Compute shifts for (int offset = 0; offset < (int)rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFTS_POS]; //--- Compute diff if (dataDiff > 0) posSum += dataDiff; //--- Accumulate positive else negSum -= dataDiff; //--- Accumulate negative } return(50 * (posSum - negSum) / MathMax(posSum + negSum, DBL_MIN) + 50); //--- Return Ehlers RSI } case Variant_CuttlerStyle: { //--- Handle Cuttler double posSum = 0; //--- Initialize positive sum double negSum = 0; //--- Initialize negative sum for (int offset = 0; offset < (int)rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1][arrayOffset + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; //--- Compute diff if (dataDiff > 0) posSum += dataDiff; //--- Accumulate positive else negSum -= dataDiff; //--- Accumulate negative } rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0 + posSum / MathMax(negSum, DBL_MIN)); //--- Compute Cuttler return(rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); //--- Return value } case Variant_HarrisStyle: { //--- Handle Harris double avgPos = 0, avgNeg = 0, posCnt = 0, negCnt = 0; //--- Initialize averages and counts for (int offset = 0; offset < (int)rsiLen && (pos - offset - 1) >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets double dataDiff = rsiComputeArray[pos - offset][varIndex + DATA_SHIFT_POS] - rsiComputeArray[pos - offset - 1][varIndex + DATA_SHIFT_POS]; //--- Compute diff if (dataDiff > 0) { //--- Handle positive avgPos += dataDiff; //--- Accumulate positive posCnt++; //--- Increment positive count } else { //--- Handle negative avgNeg -= dataDiff; //--- Accumulate negative negCnt++; //--- Increment negative count } } if (posCnt != 0) avgPos /= posCnt; //--- Average positive if (negCnt != 0) avgNeg /= negCnt; //--- Average negative rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS] = 100 - 100 / (1.0 + (avgPos / MathMax(avgNeg, DBL_MIN))); //--- Compute Harris return(rsiComputeArray[pos][varIndex + RSI_COMPUTE_POS]); //--- Return value } case Variant_RsxStyle: { //--- Handle RSX double kgVal = 3.0 / (2.0 + rsiLen), hgVal = 1.0 - kgVal; //--- Compute kg and hg if (pos < rsiLen) { //--- Check initial for (int offset = 1; offset < 13; offset++) rsiComputeArray[pos][offset + arrayOffset] = 0; //--- Zero offsets return(50); //--- Return initial } double motion = rsiComputeArray[pos][DATA_SHIFT_POS + arrayOffset] - rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][DATA_SHIFT_POS + arrayOffset]; //--- Compute motion double absMotion = MathAbs(motion); //--- Compute abs motion for (int offset = 0; offset < 3; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets int subOffset = offset * 2; //--- Compute sub offset rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1] = kgVal * motion + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1]; //--- Update 1 rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2] = kgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1] + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2]; //--- Update 2 motion = 1.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 1] - 0.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 2]; //--- Update motion rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7] = kgVal * absMotion + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7]; //--- Update 7 rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8] = kgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7] + hgVal * rsiComputeArray[pos - 1][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8]; //--- Update 8 absMotion = 1.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 7] - 0.5 * rsiComputeArray[pos][arrayOffset + subOffset + 8]; //--- Update abs motion } return(MathMax(MathMin((motion / MathMax(absMotion, DBL_MIN) + 1.0) * 50.0, 100.00), 0.00)); //--- Return RSX } } return(0); //--- Return zero }
Here, we define "RSI_VARIANTS" as 1 to specify the number of RSI computation variants and declare "rsiComputeArray" as a multidimensional array with 13 columns per variant to store intermediate calculations across bars. We set position constants like "DATA_SHIFT_POS" at 0 for current data, "SHIFT_POS" at 1 for net change, "ABS_SHIFT_POS" at 2 for absolute change, "DATA_SHIFTS_POS" at 3 for smoothed shifts in some variants, and "RSI_COMPUTE_POS" (aliased to 1) for stored RSI values.
In the "computeRsiValue" function, we resize "rsiComputeArray" to match "barCnt" if needed, calculate an "arrayOffset" by multiplying "varIndex" by 13, and store "currData" at the data shift position for the current bar. We use a switch on "rsiVariant" to compute the RSI differently. For basic style, we calculate an alpha factor as 1 over "rsiLen", and for initial bars less than the length, sum absolute shifts and set average net and abs shifts; otherwise, update them exponentially with the current data shift, returning 50 times (net over abs plus 1).
For the gradual style, we sum positive and negative differences over the period, set the initial to 50, then incrementally update the prior RSI with a weighted adjustment based on the relative strength, and return it. For quick style, we similarly sum positive and negative differences, returning 100 times positives over total. For Ehlers' style, we smooth the data with a four-point average if beyond bar 2, sum diffs on the smoothed values, and return 50 plus 50 times net over total.
For Cuttler style, we sum positives and negative differences, compute 100 minus 100 over (1 plus positives/negatives), store, and return it. For the Harris style, we accumulate and count positives and negatives separately, average them if counts exist, then compute a similar formula to Cuttler but with averages, store, and return. For RSX style, we compute gain factors kg and hg, zero array offsets for initial bars under length and return 50; otherwise, calculate motion and absolute motion, apply double EMA-like updates in a loop for three passes on both, and return clamped 50 times (motion over abs plus 1) between 0 and 100. If no variant matches, we return 0. We can now call this function in our loop to calculate the RSI data.
for (; beginPos < barTotal && !_StopFlag; beginPos++) { //--- Loop bars double adjustedData = computeCustomAverage(DataSmoothingApproach, fetchChosenData(SourceData, opens, closes, highs, lows, beginPos, barTotal), DataSmoothingLength, beginPos, barTotal); //--- Compute adjusted data rsiCurveValues[beginPos] = computeRsiValue(ChosenRsiVariant, adjustedData, RsiLength, beginPos, barTotal); //--- Compute RSI value if (DynamicBoundaryLength <= 1) { //--- Check static boundary topBoundaryValues[beginPos] = TopBoundaryPercent; //--- Set top boundary bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] = BottomBoundaryPercent; //--- Set bottom boundary centerLineValues[beginPos] = (topBoundaryValues[beginPos] + bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) / 2; //--- Set center line } else { //--- Handle dynamic double lowestVal = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; //--- Set initial low double highestVal = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; //--- Set initial high for (int offset = 1; offset < DynamicBoundaryLength && beginPos - offset >= 0; offset++) { //--- Loop offsets lowestVal = MathMin(rsiCurveValues[beginPos - offset], lowestVal); //--- Update low highestVal = MathMax(rsiCurveValues[beginPos - offset], highestVal); //--- Update high } double valRange = highestVal - lowestVal; //--- Compute range topBoundaryValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + TopBoundaryPercent * valRange / 100.0; //--- Set top boundary bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + BottomBoundaryPercent * valRange / 100.0; //--- Set bottom boundary centerLineValues[beginPos] = lowestVal + 0.5 * valRange; //--- Set center line } switch (HueAdjustmentOn) { //--- Switch hue condition case Hue_OnBoundaryCrossing: //--- Handle boundary crossing rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > topBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? 2 : 0; //--- Set hue break; case Hue_OnCenterCrossing: //--- Handle center crossing rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > centerLineValues[beginPos]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < centerLineValues[beginPos]) ? 2 : 0; //--- Set hue break; default: //--- Handle default rsiHueValues[beginPos] = (beginPos > 0) ? (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > rsiCurveValues[beginPos - 1]) ? 1 : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < rsiCurveValues[beginPos - 1]) ? 2 : 0 : 0; //--- Set hue } areaFillTop[beginPos] = rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; //--- Set top fill areaFillBottom[beginPos] = (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] > topBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? topBoundaryValues[beginPos] : (rsiCurveValues[beginPos] < bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos]) ? bottomBoundaryValues[beginPos] : rsiCurveValues[beginPos]; //--- Set bottom fill } processedBarCounts[barTotal - 1] = MathMax(barTotal - prevProcessed + 1, 1); //--- Set processed counts
We continue within the loop over bars in the single-timeframe mode of the "OnCalculate" event handler by computing the RSI value for each bar. After obtaining the "adjustedData" from smoothing, we pass it to "computeRsiValue" along with the selected "ChosenRsiVariant", "RsiLength", and bar details, storing the result in "rsiCurveValues" at the current position. Next, we determine the boundary levels: if "DynamicBoundaryLength" is 1 or less, indicating static boundaries, we set "topBoundaryValues" to "TopBoundaryPercent", "bottomBoundaryValues" to "BottomBoundaryPercent", and "centerLineValues" to their midpoint average.
For dynamic boundaries when the length exceeds 1, we initialize the lowest and highest values with the current RSI, then loop over prior bars up to the length to update the min and max using the MathMin and MathMax functions. We calculate the range as highest minus lowest, then set the top boundary as lowest plus the top percentage of the range, the bottom as lowest plus the bottom percentage, and the center as lowest plus half the range. We then set the color index in "rsiHueValues" based on "HueAdjustmentOn": for boundary crossing, assign 1 if RSI exceeds top, 2 if below bottom, else 0; for center crossing, similar but relative to the center line; by default, compare to the prior RSI for direction—1 for rising, 2 for falling, 0 otherwise, with 0 for the first bar. Finally, we configure the fill areas by setting "areaFillTop" to the current RSI value, and "areaFillBottom" to the top boundary if RSI is overbought, bottom boundary if oversold, or the RSI itself otherwise.
After the loop, we update "processedBarCounts" at the last bar index to the maximum of bars processed this call, plus 1 or just 1, tracking the computation extent. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the indicator is initialized, calculated, and plotted successfully. What remains is processing the alerts. We will simply house the logic in a function and call it in the event handler for processing.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Process alert triggers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void processAlertTriggers(const datetime& timeStamps[], double& hueTrends[], int barTotal) { if (!ActivateNotifications) return; //--- Check notifications int notifyIndex = barTotal - 1; //--- Set notify index if (!NotifyOnActiveBar) notifyIndex = barTotal - 2; //--- Adjust if not active datetime notifyStamp = timeStamps[notifyIndex]; //--- Get stamp if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] != hueTrends[notifyIndex - 1]) { //--- Check hue change if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] == 1) triggerNotification(notifyStamp, "rising"); //--- Trigger rising if (hueTrends[notifyIndex] == 2) triggerNotification(notifyStamp, "falling"); //--- Trigger falling } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trigger notification | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void triggerNotification(datetime stamp, string trend) { static string prevTrend = "none"; //--- Initialize previous trend static datetime prevStamp; //--- Initialize previous stamp if (prevTrend != trend || prevStamp != stamp) { //--- Check change prevTrend = trend; //--- Update trend prevStamp = stamp; //--- Update stamp string notifyText = convertTimeframeToText(_Period) + " " + _Symbol + " at " + TimeToString(TimeLocal(), TIME_SECONDS) + describeRsiVariant(ChosenRsiVariant) + " trend shifted to " + trend; //--- Format text Alert(notifyText); //--- Send alert } }
Here, we add the "processAlertTriggers" function to handle notifications based on hue changes in the RSI curve. If "ActivateNotifications" is false, we exit early. We set the "notifyIndex" to the last bar or the one before if "NotifyOnActiveBar" is false to avoid alerting on incomplete bars, then retrieve the timestamp at that index. We check if the hue value at "notifyIndex" differs from the prior one, and if so, call "triggerNotification" with the timestamp and "rising" for hue 1 or "falling" for hue 2.
In the "triggerNotification" function, we use static variables to track the previous trend and timestamp. If the current trend or stamp differs from the stored ones, we update them, format a notification text using "convertTimeframeToText" for the period, the symbol, local time via TimeToString, the RSI variant description, and the trend shift message, then send it with the Alert function. When we call it in the event handler, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we calculate the indicator, map the plots, and activate the alert system when enabled, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed an improved version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator in MQL5 that supports multiple calculation variants, customizable data sources with smoothing approaches, and dynamic boundaries for overbought and oversold levels. We incorporated hue shifts for color-coded visuals, optional notifications for trend changes, and multi-timeframe data handling with interpolation for broader analysis. With this dynamic RSI indicator, you’re equipped to enhance your technical analysis, ready for further customization in your trading journey. Happy trading!
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