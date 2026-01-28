MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 14): Pixel-Perfect Scrollable Text Canvas with Antialiasing and Rounded Scrollbar

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 13), we developed a canvas-based price dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) using the CCanvas class for interactive panels visualizing price graphs with line plots and fog effects, alongside stats for account metrics and bar details, supporting background images, gradients, theme toggling, dragging, and resizing with event handling. In Part 14, we enhance it with a pixel-perfect scrollable text canvas with antialiasing and a rounded scrollbar to bypass MQL5 limits. This enhancement introduces a text panel for usage guides, featuring smooth scrolling via custom, antialiased elements. It includes a hover-expand scrollbar with buttons/slider, wheel support, themed backgrounds/opacity, and dynamic line wrapping/coloring, all integrated seamlessly for comprehensive user instructions. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an MQL5 canvas dashboard that now includes a detailed and interactive text guide panel, which is ready for further customization. Let’s dive in!





Understanding the Pixel-Perfect Scrollable Text Canvas Framework

The pixel-perfect scrollable text canvas framework addresses MQL5's limitations in native text scrolling by utilizing custom pixel-level rendering with antialiasing for smooth edges, a rounded scrollbar that expands on hover for improved usability, and interactive elements such as up/down buttons and a draggable slider to navigate long content, including usage guides. It supports themed backgrounds with adjustable opacity, dynamic line wrapping to fit panel width while preserving colors for headings/links, and mouse wheel scrolling within the text body to bypass chart zoom interference, ensuring precise control without relying on built-in objects. Integration with the dashboard enables seamless updates on events, maintaining consistency across graph/stats/, and text panels for a cohesive monitoring tool.

We chose not to use the static MQL5 objects for the lines and want to fully explore the capabilities of the canvas. The good thing is that with the canvas, we don't really need to worry about text overflow over the borders, like we were experiencing with the past articles where we used the native objects; the canvas clips the texts automatically, helping us achieve a website scroll effect. Also, the rounded dynamic scrollbar was inspired by the appealing MetaQuotes terminals overlay that they have in the recent updates. Have a look at what we want to achieve at the end from the inspiration.

We plan to extend inputs/enumerations for text panel options like height/opacity, add a text canvas object with creation/destruction logic, define globals for scrolling states/positions/dimensions/colors, implement text wrapping with color detection/heading bolding, draw rounded scrollbar with hover effects/buttons/slider using arcs/circles/rectangles, handle mouse events for hovers/clicks/drags/wheel in the text area to update scroll/tooltip/scroll disable, and ensure theme toggles/minimize/resizing adjust the text panel dynamically. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to declare the new text canvas panel and add some extra inputs and global variables to dynamically control its rendering.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict CCanvas canvasText; string canvasTextName = "TextCanvas" ; input bool EnableTextPanel = true ; input int TextPanelHeight = 200 ; input double TextBackgroundOpacityPercent = 85.0 ; input double StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent = 20.0 ; input int StatsHeaderBgRadius = 8 ; uint bg_pixels_text[]; int prev_mouse_state = 0 ; int last_mouse_x = 0 , last_mouse_y = 0 ; int header_height = 27 ; int gap_y = 7 ; int button_size = 25 ; int theme_x_offset = - 75 ; int minimize_x_offset = - 50 ; int close_x_offset = - 25 ; bool panels_minimized = false ; color HeaderColor = C'60,60,60' ; color HeaderHoverColor = clrRed ; color HeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue ;

The first thing we do to implement the enhancements is declare an additional CCanvas object named "canvasText" for the new text panel, which will handle the scrollable usage guide content. We add a string constant "canvasTextName" set to 'TextCanvas' to identify this canvas uniquely, similar to the others. Next, we extend the input parameters to support the text panel: "EnableTextPanel" as a boolean defaulting to true to toggle it on/off, "TextPanelHeight" at two hundred pixels for its height, "TextBackgroundOpacityPercent" at 85.0 for background transparency control, "StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent" at 20.0 for stats header background opacity, and "StatsHeaderBgRadius" at eight for rounded corners on stats headers. We include a new uint array "bg_pixels_text" to store scaled background pixels for the text panel, ensuring consistency with graph and stats if backgrounds are used.

Next, we retain and initialize globals for mouse interaction. These include "prev_mouse_state" at zero, and "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" at zero for tracking positions. We set "header_height" at twenty-seven and "gap_y" at seven for vertical spacing. The "button_size" is twenty-five. For button placements relative to the header right edge, we use offsets: "theme_x_offset" at negative seventy-five, "minimize_x_offset" at negative fifty, and "close_x_offset" at negative twenty-five. We also keep "panels_minimized" as false to start expanded. Colors are defined: "HeaderColor" as medium gray, "HeaderHoverColor" as red, and "HeaderDragColor" as medium blue for header states. The next step is to add the text to render on the text panel and define its control globals as follows.

string text_usage_text = "

Canvas Dashboard Usage Guide



" "Welcome to the Canvas Dashboard – Your Interactive Tool for Real-Time Market Monitoring in MetaTrader 5!



" "Enhance your trading experience with this dynamic dashboard that visualizes price data, account stats, and interactive controls. Designed for ease of use, it allows customization through dragging, resizing, theme switching, and more, while providing essential market insights at a glance.



" "Key Features:

" "- Price Graph Panel: Displays recent bar closes with a fog gradient fill, background image support, and resize indicators.

" "- Stats Panel: Shows account balance, equity, and current bar OHLC values with customizable backgrounds (single color or gradient).

" "- Header Controls: Drag to move the dashboard; buttons for theme toggle (dark/light), minimize/maximize panels, and close.

" "- Text Panel: Scrollable guide (this panel) with hover-expand scrollbar, up/down buttons, and slider for navigation.

" "- Interactivity: Hover for highlights/tooltips; resize via borders (bottom, right, corner); wheel scroll in text area.

" "- Theme Support: Switch between dark and light modes for better visibility on different chart backgrounds.

" "- Background Options: Enable images with fog overlay; blend modes for transparency.



" "Usage Instructions:

" "1. Move the Dashboard: Click and drag the header (excluding buttons) to reposition on the chart.

" "2. Resize Panels: Hover near the graph's bottom/right edges; click and drag when the icon appears (arrows for direction).

" "3. Toggle Theme: Click the '[' icon in the header to switch between dark and light modes.

" "4. Minimize/Maximize: Click the 'r' or 'o' icon to hide/show panels (header remains visible).

" "5. Navigate Text: Use the scrollbar (hovers to expand with buttons/slider); click up/down or drag slider; wheel scroll in body.

" "6. Close Dashboard: Click the 'X' icon in the header to remove it from the chart.



" "Important Notes:

" "- Risk Disclaimer: This dashboard is for informational purposes only. Always verify data and trade responsibly.

" "- Compatibility Check: Ensure chart settings allow mouse events; test on demo for interactions.

" "- Optimization Tips: Adjust input parameters like graph bars, fonts, colors, and opacity for your setup.

" "- Security Measures: No account modifications; use on trusted platforms.

" "- Legal Notice: No guarantees of accuracy. Consult professionals as needed.



" "Contact Methods:

" "NB:

" "********************************************

" " >*** FOR SUPPORT, QUERIES, OR CUSTOMIZATIONS, REACH OUT IMMEDIATELY: ***<

" " __________________________________________



" "1. Email: mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com (Primary Support Channel)

" "2. Telegram Channel: @ForexAlgo-Trader (Updates & Community)

" "3. Telegram Group: https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader (Direct Assistance & Discussions)



" "********************************************



" "Thank you for choosing our Canvas Dashboard solutions. Use wisely, monitor confidently, and elevate your trading journey! 🚀

" ; int text_scroll_pos = 0 ; int text_max_scroll = 0 ; int text_slider_height = 20 ; bool text_movingStateSlider = false ; int text_mlbDownY_Slider = 0 ; int text_mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0 ; int text_total_height = 0 ; int text_visible_height = 0 ; bool text_scroll_visible = false ; bool text_mouse_in_body = false ; bool prev_text_mouse_in_body = false ; bool text_scroll_up_hovered = false ; bool text_scroll_down_hovered = false ; bool text_scroll_slider_hovered = false ; bool text_scroll_area_hovered = false ; const int TEXT_MAX_LINES = 100 ; int text_adjustedLineHeight = 0 ; int text_scrollbar_full_width = 16 ; int text_scrollbar_thin_width = 2 ; int text_track_width = 16 ; int text_scrollbar_margin = 5 ; int text_button_size = 16 ; color text_leader_color_dark = C'45,45,45' ; color text_leader_color_light = C'200,200,200' ; color text_button_bg_dark = C'60,60,60' ; color text_button_bg_light = C'220,220,220' ; color text_button_bg_hover_dark = C'70,70,70' ; color text_button_bg_hover_light = C'180,180,180' ; color text_arrow_color_dark = C'150,150,150' ; color text_arrow_color_light = C'50,50,50' ; color text_arrow_color_disabled_dark = C'80,80,80' ; color text_arrow_color_disabled_light = C'150,150,150' ; color text_arrow_color_hover_dark = C'100,100,100' ; color text_arrow_color_hover_light = C'0,0,0' ; color text_slider_bg_dark = C'80,80,80' ; color text_slider_bg_light = C'150,150,150' ; color text_slider_bg_hover_dark = C'100,100,100' ; color text_slider_bg_hover_light = C'100,100,100' ; color text_bg_light = clrWhite ; color text_bg_dark = clrBlack ; color text_base_light = clrBlack ; color text_base_dark = clrWhite ;

Here, we define the "text_usage_text" string containing the full content for the usage guide to be displayed in the text panel, structured with newlines for paragraphs, sections like welcome message, key features with bullet points for panels/controls/interactivity/themes/backgrounds, usage instructions as numbered steps for moving/resizing/toggling/navigating/closing, important notes on risks/compatibility/optimization/security/legal, contact methods with email/Telegram, and a thank-you note, all formatted to provide comprehensive user guidance. This is just an arbitrary text formatting that we thought of to use as a demonstration. Feel free to go ahead and alter it to suit your specific needs.

We then initialize variables for text scrolling management: "text_scroll_pos" at zero for current offset, "text_max_scroll" at zero for maximum scrollable amount, "text_slider_height" at twenty for slider size, "text_movingStateSlider" false to track if dragging the slider, "text_mlbDownY_Slider" and "text_mlbDown_YD_Slider" at zero for mouse down y positions during slider interaction, "text_total_height" and "text_visible_height" at zero for full content and viewable heights, "text_scroll_visible" false to control scrollbar display, "text_mouse_in_body" and "prev_text_mouse_in_body" false for current/previous mouse in text body states, hover flags like "text_scroll_up_hovered" false for up/down/slider/area, constant "TEXT_MAX_LINES" at one hundred as a buffer limit, and "text_adjustedLineHeight" at zero for line spacing. We set dimensions for the scrollbar: "text_scrollbar_full_width" at sixteen for expanded, "text_scrollbar_thin_width" at two for collapsed, "text_track_width" at sixteen for track, "text_scrollbar_margin" at five for padding, "text_button_size" at sixteen for up/down buttons. We define themed colors: leader/button bg/normal/hover, arrow normal/disabled/hover for dark/light modes using C'...' notations, and base bg/text as white/black for light or black/white for dark to ensure visibility across themes.

The next thing we will do is update the statistics canvas by adding the rounded rectangles. We will define a function to achieve that first.

void FillRoundedRectangle(CCanvas &cvs, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb_color) { if (radius <= 0 ) { cvs.FillRectangle(x, y, x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb_color); return ; } radius = MathMin (radius, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); cvs.Arc(x + radius, y + radius, radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + w - radius - 1 , y + radius, radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 270 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + radius, y + h - radius - 1 , radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 90 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + radius, y + radius, radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + w - radius - 1 , y + radius, radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + radius, y + h - radius - 1 , radius, argb_color); cvs.FillRectangle(x + radius, y, x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb_color); cvs.FillRectangle(x, y + radius, x + w - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , argb_color); }

We implement the "FillRoundedRectangle" function to draw a rectangle with rounded corners on a given CCanvas reference object, taking parameters for position x/y, width w/height h, corner radius, and ARGB color. If radius is zero or less, we simply fill a standard rectangle from (x,y) to (x+w-1, y+h-1) with the FillRectangle method and exit early. Otherwise, we clamp the radius to the minimum of half the width or height using MathMin to avoid overflow. We draw quarter arcs with Arc for each corner: top-left from 180 to 270 degrees, top-right from 270 to 360, bottom-right from 0 to 90, bottom-left from 90 to 180, all converted to radians with a helper like "DegreesToRadians". We will define this function later.

Then, we fill full circles at each corner center with FillCircle to solidify the rounded areas. Then, we fill the horizontal middle strip from left radius to right minus radius across full height, and vertical sides from top radius to bottom minus radius across full width, both with "FillRectangle" to complete the shape without gaps. The helper conversion function is as follows.

double DegreesToRadians( double degrees) { return (( M_PI * degrees) / 180.0 ); }

We just divide the multiplication of 'pi' or M_PI by the target degrees by 180. Then, we can use the rounded rectangle function to draw our headings in the stats panel by updating the function.

void UpdateStatsOnCanvas() { string headerText = "Account Stats" ; canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsHeaderFontSize); int textW = canvasStats.TextWidth(headerText); int textH = canvasStats.TextHeight(headerText); int pad = 5 ; int rectX = (statsWidth - textW) / 2 - pad; int rectY = yPos - pad / 2 ; int rectW = textW + 2 * pad; int rectH = textH + pad; uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * (StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent / 100.0 )); uint argbHeaderBg = ColorToARGB (GetStatsHeaderBgColor(), alpha); color header_border = is_dark_theme ? clrWhite : clrBlack ; uint argbHeaderBorder = ColorToARGB (header_border, 255 ); FillRoundedRectangle(canvasStats, rectX - 1 , rectY - 1 , rectW + 2 , rectH + 2 , StatsHeaderBgRadius + 1 , argbHeaderBorder); FillRoundedRectangle(canvasStats, rectX, rectY, rectW, rectH, StatsHeaderBgRadius, argbHeaderBg); uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth / 2 , yPos, headerText, argbHeader, TA_CENTER ); }

To implement the changes, we modify the "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" function to enhance header rendering with rounded backgrounds for a more polished look. For each header like 'Account Stats' or 'Current Bar Stats', we set the font to Arial Bold at "StatsHeaderFontSize" with FontSet, measure text width and height using TextWidth and TextHeight, define padding at five pixels, and calculate rectangle position/dimensions centered with padding: x as (width minus text width)/2 minus pad, y as current "yPos" minus half pad, width as text plus double pad, height as text plus pad.

We compute alpha from "StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent" over 100.0 times 255 cast to uchar, convert background color from "GetStatsHeaderBgColor" to ARGB with that alpha. For borders, we select white in dark theme or black in light, convert to full opacity ARGB, and call "FillRoundedRectangle" twice: once for the outer border at position minus one, size plus two, radius plus one using border ARGB; then the inner at base position/size/radius with background ARGB. We convert the header color to ARGB at 255, draw the text centered at stats width /2 and "yPos" with TextOut and center alignment, then increment "yPos" by thirty for spacing before the next section. The rest of the function remains as we defined it previously. Upon compilation, we now get the following outcome.

We can see that the statistics panel headings are now in rounded rectangles. The next thing we want to do is render the text panel. We will create a function for it as well, like the other panels, but first, we will need to wrap the text so it is dynamic, alongside other helper functions that we will need later. Here is the approach we used to achieve that.

color LightenColor( color colorValue, double factor) { int blue = ( int ) MathMin ( 255 , (colorValue & 0xFF ) * factor); int green = ( int ) MathMin ( 255 , ((colorValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); int red = ( int ) MathMin ( 255 , ((colorValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); return ( color )(blue | (green << 8 ) | (red << 16 )); } int TextCalculateSliderHeight() { int scroll_area_height = TextPanelHeight - 2 - 2 * text_button_size; int slider_min_height = 20 ; if (text_total_height <= text_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; double visible_ratio = ( double )text_visible_height / text_total_height; int height = ( int ) MathFloor (scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); return MathMax (slider_min_height, height); } void TextScrollUp() { if (text_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && text_scroll_pos > 0 ) { text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , text_scroll_pos - text_adjustedLineHeight); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); } } void TextScrollDown() { if (text_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && text_scroll_pos < text_max_scroll) { text_scroll_pos = MathMin (text_max_scroll, text_scroll_pos + text_adjustedLineHeight); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); } } void TextUpdateHoverEffects( int local_x, int local_y) { if (!text_scroll_visible) return ; int scrollbar_x = canvasText.Width() - text_track_width - 1 ; int scrollbar_y = 1 ; int scrollbar_height = TextPanelHeight - 2 ; text_scroll_up_hovered = text_scroll_area_hovered && (local_x >= scrollbar_x && local_x <= scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 && local_y >= scrollbar_y && local_y <= scrollbar_y + text_button_size - 1 ); int down_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size; text_scroll_down_hovered = text_scroll_area_hovered && (local_x >= scrollbar_x && local_x <= scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 && local_y >= down_y && local_y <= down_y + text_button_size - 1 ); int scroll_area_height = scrollbar_height - 2 * text_button_size; int slider_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size + ( int )((( double )text_scroll_pos / text_max_scroll) * (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); text_scroll_slider_hovered = text_scroll_area_hovered && (local_x >= scrollbar_x && local_x <= scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 && local_y >= slider_y && local_y <= slider_y + text_slider_height - 1 ); } color GetLineColor( string lineText) { if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 || lineText == " " ) return C'25,25,25' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com" ) >= 0 ) return C'255,100,100' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" ) >= 0 ) return C'150,100,200' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "@ForexAlgo-Trader" ) >= 0 ) return C'100,150,255' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "http" ) >= 0 || StringFind (lineText, "t.me" ) >= 0 ) return C'100,150,255' ; string start3 = StringSubstr (lineText, 0 , 3 ); if ((start3 == "1. " || start3 == "2. " || start3 == "3. " || start3 == "4. " || start3 == "5. " ) && StringFind (lineText, "Initial Setup Instructions" ) < 0 ) return C'255,200,100' ; return clrWhite ; } bool IsHeading( string lineText) { if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 ) return false ; if ( StringGetCharacter (lineText, StringLen (lineText) - 1 ) == ':' ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Canvas Dashboard Usage Guide" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Key Features" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Usage Instructions" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Important Notes" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Contact Methods" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "NB:" ) >= 0 ) return true ; return false ; } void WrapText( const string inputText, const string font, const int fontSize, const int maxWidth, string &wrappedLines[], color &wrappedColors[]) { ArrayResize (wrappedLines, 0 ); ArrayResize (wrappedColors, 0 ); string paragraphs[]; int numParagraphs = StringSplit (inputText, '

' , paragraphs); for ( int p = 0 ; p < numParagraphs; p++) { string para = paragraphs[p]; color paraColor = GetLineColor(para); if ( StringLen (para) == 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = " " ; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = C'25,25,25' ; continue ; } string words[]; int numWords = StringSplit (para, ' ' , words); string currentLine = "" ; for ( int w = 0 ; w < numWords; w++) { string testLine = currentLine + ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ? " " : "" ) + words[w]; canvasText.FontSet(font, fontSize); int textW = canvasText.TextWidth(testLine); if (textW <= maxWidth) { currentLine = testLine; } else { if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } currentLine = words[w]; } } if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } } }

We define a couple of helper functions. First, we implement the "LightenColor" function to brighten a color by multiplying its RGB components with a factor greater than one, clamping to 255 to avoid overflow, for use in theme adjustments like text colors in dark mode. It takes color "colorValue" and a double factor, extracts blue/green/red with mask/shifts, multiplies each by the factor cast to int with MathMin 255, and combines with bit shifts/OR cast to color.

Next, we create the "TextCalculateSliderHeight" function to compute the scrollbar slider size proportional to visible content over the total, ensuring a minimum for usability. It calculates area height as "TextPanelHeight" minus borders minus double "text_button_size", sets min twenty, returns full area if no scroll, else floors area times visible ratio, returns max of min and value. We then define "TextScrollUp" to scroll text upward by decrementing "text_scroll_pos" one "text_adjustedLineHeight" if positive and greater than zero, clamped to zero, calls "UpdateTextOnCanvas" to redraw. Similarly, "TextScrollDown" scrolls downward by incrementing "text_scroll_pos" one line height if less than "text_max_scroll", clamped to max, updates canvas.

The "TextUpdateHoverEffects" function detects hovers over scrollbar parts based on local coordinates, for visual feedback. If not visible, exits. Computes scrollbar positions/dimensions, checks "text_scroll_up_hovered" if area hovered and in top button bounds, "text_scroll_down_hovered" for bottom, "text_scroll_slider_hovered" for current slider position range, all conditional on "text_scroll_area_hovered". We implement "GetLineColor" to categorize line colors by content for styling: gray for empty/space, red for email, purple/blue for specific links/channel/http/t.me, orange for numbered lists, not certain phrases, default white. "IsHeading" identifies headings: false for empty, true if ends with colon or matches phrases like guide/features/instructions/notes/contacts/NB. Actually, for the identifications here, we could choose to have HTML characters like format, but for simplicity, we added the ones we want to recognize in the function. There are many ideas, so follow the one that suits you.

Finally, "WrapText" breaks input into width-constrained lines with associated colors. Resets output arrays, splits by newline to paragraphs, for each gets color, adds space/gray if empty. Splits paragraphs to words, builds/tests lines: if test fits measured width (temp font set), append; else add current with color, start new. Adds final line if present. With these helper functions, we can now render the main canvas using the following logic.

void UpdateTextOnCanvas() { canvasText.Erase( 0 ); int textWidth = canvasText.Width(); int textHeight = TextPanelHeight; color text_bg = is_dark_theme ? text_bg_dark : text_bg_light; uint argb_bg = ColorToARGB (text_bg, ( uchar )( 255 * (TextBackgroundOpacityPercent / 100.0 ))); canvasText.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , textWidth - 1 , textHeight - 1 , argb_bg); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasText.Line( 0 , 0 , textWidth - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasText.Line(textWidth - 1 , 0 , textWidth - 1 , textHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasText.Line(textWidth - 1 , textHeight - 1 , 0 , textHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasText.Line( 0 , textHeight - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); int padding = 10 ; int textAreaX = 1 + padding; int textAreaY = 1 ; int textAreaWidth = textWidth - 2 - padding * 2 ; int textAreaHeight = textHeight - 2 ; string font = "Arial" ; int fontSize = 16 ; canvasText.FontSet(font, fontSize); int lineHeight = canvasText.TextHeight( "A" ); text_adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + 3 ; text_visible_height = textAreaHeight; static string wrappedLines[]; static color wrappedColors[]; static bool wrapped = false ; bool need_scroll = false ; int reserved_width = 0 ; if (!wrapped) { WrapText(text_usage_text, font, fontSize, textAreaWidth, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); wrapped = true ; } int numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); text_total_height = numLines * text_adjustedLineHeight; need_scroll = text_total_height > text_visible_height; if (need_scroll) { reserved_width = text_track_width; textAreaWidth -= reserved_width; WrapText(text_usage_text, font, fontSize, textAreaWidth, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); text_total_height = numLines * text_adjustedLineHeight; } text_max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , text_total_height - text_visible_height); text_scroll_visible = need_scroll; text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (text_scroll_pos, text_max_scroll)); if (text_scroll_visible) { int scrollbar_y = 1 ; int scrollbar_height = textHeight - 2 ; int scroll_area_height = scrollbar_height - 2 * text_button_size; text_slider_height = TextCalculateSliderHeight(); int scrollbar_x = textWidth - text_track_width - 1 ; color leader_color = is_dark_theme ? text_leader_color_dark : text_leader_color_light; uint argb_leader = ColorToARGB (leader_color, 255 ); canvasText.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 , scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - 1 , argb_leader); int slider_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size + ( int )((( double )text_scroll_pos / text_max_scroll) * (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); if (text_scroll_area_hovered) { color button_bg = is_dark_theme ? text_button_bg_dark : text_button_bg_light; color button_bg_hover = is_dark_theme ? text_button_bg_hover_dark : text_button_bg_hover_light; color up_bg = text_scroll_up_hovered ? button_bg_hover : button_bg; uint argb_up_bg = ColorToARGB (up_bg, 255 ); canvasText.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 , scrollbar_y + text_button_size - 1 , argb_up_bg); color arrow_color = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_dark : text_arrow_color_light; color arrow_color_disabled = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_disabled_dark : text_arrow_color_disabled_light; color arrow_color_hover = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_hover_dark : text_arrow_color_hover_light; color up_arrow = (text_scroll_pos == 0 ) ? arrow_color_disabled : (text_scroll_up_hovered ? arrow_color_hover : arrow_color); uint argb_up_arrow = ColorToARGB (up_arrow, 255 ); canvasText.FontSet( "Webdings" , 22 ); int arrow_x = scrollbar_x + text_track_width / 2 ; int arrow_y = scrollbar_y + (text_button_size / 2 ) - (canvasText.TextHeight( CharToString ( 0x35 )) / 2 ); canvasText. TextOut (arrow_x, arrow_y, CharToString ( 0x35 ), argb_up_arrow, TA_CENTER ); int down_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size; color down_bg = text_scroll_down_hovered ? button_bg_hover : button_bg; uint argb_down_bg = ColorToARGB (down_bg, 255 ); canvasText.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, down_y, scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 , down_y + text_button_size - 1 , argb_down_bg); color down_arrow = (text_scroll_pos >= text_max_scroll) ? arrow_color_disabled : (text_scroll_down_hovered ? arrow_color_hover : arrow_color); uint argb_down_arrow = ColorToARGB (down_arrow, 255 ); int down_arrow_x = scrollbar_x + text_track_width / 2 ; int down_arrow_y = down_y + (text_button_size / 2 ) - (canvasText.TextHeight( CharToString ( 0x36 )) / 2 ); canvasText. TextOut (down_arrow_x, down_arrow_y, CharToString ( 0x36 ), argb_down_arrow, TA_CENTER ); int slider_x = scrollbar_x + text_scrollbar_margin; int slider_w = text_track_width - 2 * text_scrollbar_margin; int cap_radius = slider_w / 2 ; color slider_bg_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_dark : text_slider_bg_light; color slider_bg_hover_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_hover_dark : text_slider_bg_hover_light; color slider_bg = text_scroll_slider_hovered || text_movingStateSlider ? slider_bg_hover_color : slider_bg_color; uint argb_slider = ColorToARGB (slider_bg, 255 ); canvasText.Arc(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 360 ), argb_slider); canvasText.FillCircle(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasText.Arc(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 180 ), argb_slider); canvasText.FillCircle(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasText.FillRectangle(slider_x, slider_y + cap_radius, slider_x + slider_w, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, argb_slider); } else { int thin_w = text_scrollbar_thin_width; int thin_x = scrollbar_x + (text_track_width - thin_w) / 2 ; int cap_radius = thin_w / 2 ; color slider_bg_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_dark : text_slider_bg_light; uint argb_slider = ColorToARGB (slider_bg_color, 255 ); canvasText.Arc(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 360 ), argb_slider); canvasText.FillCircle(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasText.Arc(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 180 ), argb_slider); canvasText.FillCircle(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasText.FillRectangle(thin_x, slider_y + cap_radius, thin_x + thin_w, slider_y + text_slider_height - cap_radius, argb_slider); } } color text_base = is_dark_theme ? text_base_dark : text_base_light; for ( int line = 0 ; line < numLines; line++) { string lineText = wrappedLines[line]; if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 ) continue ; color lineColor = wrappedColors[line]; if (is_dark_theme) lineColor = (lineColor == clrWhite ) ? clrWhite : LightenColor(lineColor, 1.5 ); else lineColor = (lineColor == clrWhite ) ? clrBlack : DarkenColor(lineColor, 0.7 ); int line_y = textAreaY + line * text_adjustedLineHeight - text_scroll_pos; if (line_y + text_adjustedLineHeight < 0 || line_y > textAreaHeight) continue ; if (IsHeading(lineText)) { canvasText.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , fontSize); lineColor = clrDodgerBlue ; } else canvasText.FontSet(font, fontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (lineColor, 255 ); canvasText. TextOut (textAreaX, line_y, lineText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); } canvasText.Update(); }

Here, we implement the "UpdateTextOnCanvas" function to render the scrollable text content on the "canvasText" object, handling backgrounds, borders, dynamic wrapping, themed text with color adjustments, and a custom scrollbar with hover effects for navigation. We clear the canvas with Erase set to zero, get current width/height, determine themed background color (dark or light), convert to ARGB with opacity from "TextBackgroundOpacityPercent" over 100.0 times 255 cast to uchar, and fill the rectangle from (0,0) to width/height minus one using the FillRectangle method. We convert border color from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at 255 and draw top/right/bottom/left lines with Line.

We set padding at ten, compute text area as x one plus padding, y one, width as total minus borders minus double padding, height minus borders. Set font to Arial at sixteen with FontSet, get line height from A character with TextHeight, adjust "text_adjustedLineHeight" by adding three for spacing. We set "text_visible_height" to the area height. If not wrapped (static "wrapped" false), call "WrapText" with usage text, font/size/area width to populate static "wrappedLines" and "wrappedColors", and set "wrapped" true. Get number of lines from array size, compute "text_total_height" as lines times adjusted height. Check if scroll needed if total exceeds visible, if so set "reserved_width" to "text_track_width", reduce area width, rewrap text, update number of lines/total height.

We calculate "text_max_scroll" as max zero or total minus visible, set "text_scroll_visible" to need_scroll, clamp "text_scroll_pos" between zero and max. If visible, compute scrollbar positions: y at one, height as text minus borders, area height minus double "text_button_size", "text_slider_height" from "TextCalculateSliderHeight", x as width minus track minus one. Get themed leader color, convert to ARGB, fill leaderboard rectangle. Compute slider y based on position ratio times (area minus slider). If "text_scroll_area_hovered", get themed button bg/hover, determine up bg if "text_scroll_up_hovered", convert to ARGB, fill up button rectangle. Get arrow colors normal/disabled/hover, determine up arrow color disabled if position is zero else hover/normal, convert, set Webdings font at twenty-two, compute arrow x/y centered, draw up arrow '0x35' with TextOut center aligned. Similarly, for the down button at the bottom y, bg/hover, fill, down arrow color disabled if position is at max, else hover/normal, draw down '0x36' centered.

For the slider, compute x as x plus margin, w as track minus double margin, cap radius half w, get themed slider bg/hover, determine bg if hovered or moving, convert to ARGB. Draw/fill top/bottom arcs/circles with "Arc"/FillCircle using radians from "DegreesToRadians", fill the middle rectangle. Else if not hovered, draw a thin slider at the center x with a thin width, a cap radius of half, themed bg ARGB, draw/fill top/bottom arcs/circles, fill thin middle.

We get themed base color, loop over "wrappedLines": skip empty, get/adjust color (if white/black keep, else lighten 1.5 in dark or darken 0.7 in light), compute line y as area y plus line times adjusted minus "text_scroll_pos", skip if out of view (negative or beyond area). If "IsHeading", set bold font and dodger blue color; else regular font. Convert to ARGB, draw left-aligned at area x and line y. Finally, update the canvas with Update to display the text. We call the function in the initialization after defining its canvas area as follows.

int OnInit () { if (EnableTextPanel) { int textY = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y + currentHeight + PanelGap; if (!canvasText.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasTextName, currentCanvasX, textY, header_width, TextPanelHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Text Canvas" ); } textCreated = true ; } if (EnableTextPanel) UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (textCreated) canvasText.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime > lastBarTime) { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); if (EnableTextPanel) UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); lastBarTime = currentBarTime; } }

First, we modify the OnInit event handler to incorporate creation of the text panel if "EnableTextPanel" is true. After other panels' logic, we calculate its y position as "currentCanvasY" plus "header_height", "gap_y", "currentHeight", and "PanelGap", then create the bitmap label with CreateBitmapLabel at subwindow zero, name "canvasTextName", position, header width, "TextPanelHeight", and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE, printing an error if failed, setting "textCreated" true on success. We call "UpdateTextOnCanvas" if enabled to initially render the text. We enable mouse wheel events with ChartSetInteger using CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL true, which we will need to identify the chart wheel move for dynamic scrolling, redraw with ChartRedraw, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED.

Then, we update the "OnDeinit" event handler to conditionally destroy the text canvas if "textCreated" is true using "canvasText.Destroy", then redraw. We adjust the OnTick event handler to include text panel updates on new bars. Using static "lastBarTime" at zero, get current bar time with iTime, if greater, call "UpdateGraphOnCanvas", optional "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" if "EnableStatsPanel", "UpdateTextOnCanvas" if "EnableTextPanel", redraw, update last bar time. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the text panel is now rendered. What we need to do now is update the chart event handler to handle chart events for scrolling the text that we have rendered. Here is the logic we used to achieve that. We have added only the changes that we took to achieve the final outcome and eliminated the other logic that we implemented in the previous versions.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (EnableTextPanel) UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_w = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int text_canvas_h = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_over_text = (mouse_x >= text_canvas_x && mouse_x <= text_canvas_x + text_canvas_w && mouse_y >= text_canvas_y && mouse_y <= text_canvas_y + text_canvas_h); bool prev_scroll_hovered = text_scroll_area_hovered; text_scroll_area_hovered = false ; if (is_over_text) { int local_x = mouse_x - text_canvas_x; int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; if (local_x >= text_canvas_w - text_track_width - 1 ) { text_scroll_area_hovered = true ; } bool prev_up = text_scroll_up_hovered; bool prev_down = text_scroll_down_hovered; bool prev_slider = text_scroll_slider_hovered; TextUpdateHoverEffects(local_x, local_y); if (prev_scroll_hovered != text_scroll_area_hovered || prev_up != text_scroll_up_hovered || prev_down != text_scroll_down_hovered || prev_slider != text_scroll_slider_hovered) { UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } text_mouse_in_body = (local_x < text_canvas_w - text_track_width - 1 ); } else { bool need_redraw = prev_scroll_hovered || text_scroll_up_hovered || text_scroll_down_hovered || text_scroll_slider_hovered; if (need_redraw) { text_scroll_area_hovered = false ; text_scroll_up_hovered = false ; text_scroll_down_hovered = false ; text_scroll_slider_hovered = false ; UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } text_mouse_in_body = false ; } if (text_mouse_in_body != prev_text_mouse_in_body) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !text_mouse_in_body); prev_text_mouse_in_body = text_mouse_in_body; } } if (mouse_state == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0 ) { if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized && text_scroll_visible && text_scroll_area_hovered) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int local_x = mouse_x - text_canvas_x; int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; int scrollbar_x = canvasText.Width() - text_track_width - 1 ; int scrollbar_y = 1 ; int scrollbar_height = TextPanelHeight - 2 ; int scroll_area_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size; int scroll_area_height = scrollbar_height - 2 * text_button_size; int slider_y = scroll_area_y + ( int )((( double )text_scroll_pos / text_max_scroll) * (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); if (local_x >= scrollbar_x && local_x <= scrollbar_x + text_track_width - 1 ) { if (local_y >= scrollbar_y && local_y <= scrollbar_y + text_button_size - 1 ) { TextScrollUp(); } else if (local_y >= scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size && local_y <= scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - 1 ) { TextScrollDown(); } else if (local_y >= scroll_area_y && local_y <= scroll_area_y + scroll_area_height - 1 ) { if (local_y >= slider_y && local_y <= slider_y + text_slider_height - 1 ) { text_movingStateSlider = true ; text_mlbDownY_Slider = local_y; text_mlbDown_YD_Slider = slider_y; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else { int new_slider_y = local_y - text_slider_height / 2 ; new_slider_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y, MathMin (new_slider_y, scroll_area_y + scroll_area_height - text_slider_height)); double ratio = ( double )(new_slider_y - scroll_area_y) / (scroll_area_height - text_slider_height); text_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (ratio * text_max_scroll); } UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } } } else if (text_movingStateSlider && mouse_state == 1 ) { int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int local_y = mouse_y - text_canvas_y; int delta_y = local_y - text_mlbDownY_Slider; int new_slider_y = text_mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; int scrollbar_y = 1 ; int scrollbar_height = TextPanelHeight - 2 ; int slider_min_y = scrollbar_y + text_button_size; int slider_max_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - text_button_size - text_slider_height; new_slider_y = MathMax (slider_min_y, MathMin (new_slider_y, slider_max_y)); double scroll_ratio = ( double )(new_slider_y - slider_min_y) / (slider_max_y - slider_min_y); int new_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * text_max_scroll); if (new_scroll_pos != text_scroll_pos) { text_scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } else if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (text_movingStateSlider) { text_movingStateSlider = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int flg_keys = ( int )(lparam >> 32 ); int mx = ( int )( short )lparam; int my = ( int )( short )(lparam >> 16 ); int delta = ( int )dparam; if (EnableTextPanel && !panels_minimized && text_scroll_visible) { int text_canvas_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int text_canvas_w = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int text_canvas_h = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , canvasTextName, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_over_text_body = (mx >= text_canvas_x && mx <= text_canvas_x + text_canvas_w - text_track_width && my >= text_canvas_y && my <= text_canvas_y + text_canvas_h); if (is_over_text_body) { int scroll_step = 20 ; text_scroll_pos += (delta > 0 ? -scroll_step : scroll_step); text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (text_scroll_pos, text_max_scroll)); UpdateTextOnCanvas(); int current_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int adjust = (delta > 0 ? 1 : - 1 ); int revert_scale = current_scale + adjust; revert_scale = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 5 , revert_scale)); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , revert_scale); ChartRedraw (); } } } }

Here, we modify the OnChartEvent event handler to incorporate text panel interactivity, extending mouse move handling if "EnableTextPanel" is true and not "panels_minimized". We retrieve text canvas position/width/height with ObjectGetInteger for OBJPROP_XDISTANCE/"OBJPROP_YDISTANCE"/"OBJPROP_XSIZE"/"OBJPROP_YSIZE", check if the mouse is over the entire text area, store the previous "text_scroll_area_hovered", and reset it to false. If over, compute local x/y from mouse minus canvas position, if local x in scrollbar range (width minus "text_track_width" minus one to end), set area hovered true.

Store previous up/down/slider hovers, call "TextUpdateHoverEffects" with local coords to refresh them, if any hover or area changed from previous, call "UpdateTextOnCanvas" and redraw. Set "text_mouse_in_body" true if local x is left of the scrollbar. Else if not over text, but previous hovers indicate need redraw, reset area/up/down/slider hovers to false, update text/redraw. If "text_mouse_in_body" changed from "prev_text_mouse_in_body", toggle chart mouse scroll with ChartSetInteger "CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL" to false in body (true out) to allow wheel scrolling without chart zoom, update previous.

For mouse down (state one, previous zero), if text/scroll/area hovered, get local x/y/scrollbar x/y/height/area y/height/slider y as before, if local x in scrollbar: if local y in up button call "TextScrollUp", in down "TextScrollDown", else if in area: if in slider set "text_movingStateSlider" true, store "text_mlbDownY_Slider" as local y, "text_mlbDown_YD_Slider" as slider y, disable scroll; else compute new slider y as local y minus half "text_slider_height" clamped to area y to area y plus height minus "text_slider_height", ratio as (new minus area y) over (height minus "text_slider_height"), set "text_scroll_pos" to rounded ratio times "text_max_scroll"; then update text/redraw.

If "text_movingStateSlider" true and state one (held), get local y from mouse minus text y, delta as local minus "text_mlbDownY_Slider", new slider y as "text_mlbDown_YD_Slider" plus delta, clamp to slider min y (y plus "text_button_size") to max y (y plus height minus "text_button_size" minus "text_slider_height"), ratio as (new minus min) over (max minus min), new position as rounded ratio times "text_max_scroll", if differs from current update "text_scroll_pos", text, redraw.

For mouse up (state zero, previous one), if "text_movingStateSlider" is set to false, enable scroll true, update text, and redraw. We add to the chart change event an optional call to "UpdateTextOnCanvas" if "EnableTextPanel" is true before redraw. For mouse wheel event, cast "flg_keys" from "lparam" shift 32, mx from short "lparam", my from short "lparam" shift 16, delta from "dparam" as integers. If text/scroll visible, get text props, check if over body (mx/my in x to x plus width minus "text_track_width", y to y plus height), if so step "text_scroll_pos" by twenty negative/positive on delta >0/<0, clamp zero to "text_max_scroll", update text, get current chart scale with ChartGetInteger "CHART_SCALE", adjust +1/-1 on delta >0/<0 clamped 0-5, set back with "ChartSetInteger" to revert zoom, redraw. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the canvas-based dashboard by adding the text panel with all the interactions done, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the canvas-based price dashboard in MQL5 by implementing a pixel-perfect scrollable text canvas for usage guides, bypassing native limitations with antialiasing for smooth rendering, a rounded custom scrollbar that expands on hover with buttons and a slider for navigation, themed elements, dynamic wrapping with color adjustments, and wheel/click/drag support for seamless interaction. The system integrates the text panel with existing graph/stats, maintaining drag/resize/theme/minimize functionalities, and ensures efficient event-driven updates for a comprehensive monitoring tool. With this pixel-perfect scrollable text canvas enhancement, you’re equipped to provide detailed user guidance within the dashboard, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!