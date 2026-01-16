MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 11): Correlation Matrix Dashboard (Pearson, Spearman, Kendall) with Heatmap and Standard Modes

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 10), we developed a strategy tracker system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with visual levels and success metrics that detected moving average crossover signals, tracked trades with multiple take-profit levels and stop-losses, and visualized outcomes on the chart. In Part 11, we develop a correlation matrix dashboard with Pearson, Spearman, and Kendall methods featuring a heatmap and standard modes. This dashboard computes asset relationships using the selected method over a configurable timeframe and bars. It supports standard mode with color thresholds and p-value significance stars, as well as heatmap mode with gradient visuals. Additionally, it includes an interactive user interface with timeframe selectors, mode toggles, and a dynamic legend. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 correlation matrix dashboard for analyzing asset interdependencies, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Correlation Matrix Dashboard Framework

The correlation matrix dashboard framework analyzes relationships between financial assets by computing correlation coefficients, helping us identify interdependencies that influence portfolio diversification, hedging, or multi-asset strategies. It processes price changes across user-selected symbols over a defined period and timeframe, applying one of three statistical methods—Pearson for linear relationships, Spearman for rank-based monotonic associations, or Kendall for concordance in rankings—to quantify how assets move together or in opposite directions. Significance is evaluated through p-values to indicate reliability, with visual cues like color thresholds or gradients highlighting strong positive, strong negative, mild, or neutral correlations, enabling quick pattern recognition without manual calculations.

In standard mode, the dashboard uses predefined thresholds to categorize correlations, applying distinct colors for strong positives or negatives and adding stars for p-value significance levels to denote statistical confidence. Heatmap mode employs a continuous color gradient for finer visualization of correlation intensities from negative to positive, making subtle variations more apparent. The interface includes interactive elements such as timeframe selectors for switching analysis periods, toggle buttons for modes or themes, and a dynamic legend to interpret colors and values, all arranged in a grid with symbols on axes and cells showing pairwise correlations.

Our plan is to parse a list of symbols, compute correlations and p-values using the chosen method on price deltas, render a user interface with panels for headers, timeframes, symbols, cells, and legends, and update visuals dynamically based on modes and thresholds. We will incorporate event handling for interactions like mode switching or timeframe changes, ensuring the dashboard refreshes on new data for real-time insights. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh> input string SymbolsList = "EURUSDm,GBPUSDm,USDJPYm,AUDUSDm,BTCUSDm,NZDUSDm,US500m,XAUUSDm" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CorrelationTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int CorrelationBars = 100 ; input double StrongPositiveThresholdPct = 70.0 ; input double StrongNegativeThresholdPct = - 70.0 ; input double PValueThreshold1 = 0.01 ; input double PValueThreshold2 = 0.05 ; input double PValueThreshold3 = 0.10 ; input color ColorStrongPositiveBg = clrLimeGreen ; input color ColorStrongNegativeBg = clrOrangeRed ; input color ColorNeutralBg = C'70,70,70' ; input color ColorDiagonalBg = C'40,40,40' ; input color ColorTextStrong = clrWhite ; input color ColorTextPositive = clrDeepSkyBlue ; input color ColorTextNegative = clrRed ; input color ColorTextZero = clrWhite ; enum DisplayMode { MODE_STANDARD, MODE_HEATMAP }; input DisplayMode DashboardMode = MODE_STANDARD; enum CorrelationMethod { PEARSON, SPEARMAN, KENDALL }; input CorrelationMethod CorrMethod = PEARSON; #define MAIN_PANEL "PANEL_MAIN" #define HEADER_PANEL "PANEL_HEADER" #define LEGEND_PANEL "PANEL_LEGEND" #define HEADER_PANEL_ICON "PANEL_HEADER_ICON" #define HEADER_PANEL_TEXT "PANEL_HEADER_TEXT" #define CLOSE_BUTTON "BUTTON_CLOSE" #define TOGGLE_BUTTON "BUTTON_TOGGLE" #define HEATMAP_BUTTON "BUTTON_HEATMAP" #define PVAL_BUTTON "BUTTON_PVAL" #define SORT_BUTTON "BUTTON_SORT" #define THEME_BUTTON "BUTTON_THEME" #define TF_CELL_RECT "TF_CELL_RECT_" #define TF_CELL_TEXT "TF_CELL_TEXT_" #define SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE "SYMBOL_ROW_" #define SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT "SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT_" #define SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE "SYMBOL_COL_" #define SYMBOL_COL_TEXT "SYMBOL_COL_TEXT_" #define CELL_RECTANGLE "CELL_" #define CELL_TEXT "CELL_TEXT_" #define LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE "LEGEND_CELL_" #define LEGEND_CELL_TEXT "LEGEND_CELL_TEXT_" #define WIDTH_SYMBOL 80 #define WIDTH_CELL 80 #define WIDTH_TF_CELL 45 #define WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL 45 #define HEIGHT_RECTANGLE 30 #define HEIGHT_HEADER 27 #define HEIGHT_TF_CELL 25 #define HEIGHT_LEGEND 30 #define HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL 34 #define LEGEND_SPACING 5 #define NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS 15 #define GAP_HEIGHT 8 #define GAP_MAIN_LEGEND 2 #define COLOR_WHITE clrWhite #define COLOR_BLACK clrBlack #define COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY C'230,230,230' #define COLOR_DARK_GRAY C'105,105,105' #define MAX_SYMBOLS 30 #define NUM_TF 8 int panel_x = 20 , panel_y = 40 ; string symbols_array[MAX_SYMBOLS]; int num_symbols = 0 ; double correlation_matrix[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; double pvalue_matrix[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; DisplayMode global_display_mode; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES global_correlation_tf; int current_tf_index = - 1 ; int num_tf_visible; int num_legend_visible; double visible_corr_vals[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_list[NUM_TF] = { PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 }; string tf_strings[NUM_TF] = { "M1" , "M5" , "M15" , "M30" , "H1" , "H4" , "D1" , "W1" }; color heatmap_colors[] = { clrRed , clrOrangeRed , clrOrange , clrYellow , clrLightGray , clrLime , clrLimeGreen , clrGreen };

We begin the implementation by including the Math library with "#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>", which provides statistical functions essential for correlation calculations. Next, we define the input parameters that allow us to customize the dashboard. These include the "SymbolsList" as a comma-separated string for up to thirty symbols, "CorrelationTimeframe" using the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration for the calculation period, "CorrelationBars" as an integer specifying the number of bars with a minimum of twenty, thresholds like "StrongPositiveThresholdPct" and "StrongNegativeThresholdPct" in percentage for categorizing correlations, p-value thresholds such as "PValueThreshold1" for significance levels, and color inputs like "ColorStrongPositiveBg" set to lime green for strong positive backgrounds, along with others for negative, neutral, diagonal, and text colors.

We then create enumerations for configuration options. The "DisplayMode" enumeration offers "MODE_STANDARD" for threshold-based displays and "MODE_HEATMAP" for gradient visuals, with "DashboardMode" as an input defaulting to standard. Similarly, the "CorrelationMethod" enumeration provides "PEARSON" for linear correlations, "SPEARMAN" for rank-based, and "KENDALL" for tau, with "CorrMethod" as an input defaulting to Pearson. Following that, we use defines to set constants for user interface elements and layout using the #define directive. These include identifiers like "MAIN_PANEL" for the main rectangle, "HEADER_PANEL" for the header, and prefixes such as "TF_CELL_RECT" for timeframe cells, along with dimensions like "WIDTH_SYMBOL" at eighty pixels, "HEIGHT_RECTANGLE" at thirty, gaps such as "GAP_HEIGHT" at eight, and color defines like "COLOR_WHITE" aliased to white.

We declare global variables to manage state and data. These include "panel_x" and "panel_y" initialized to twenty and forty for position, "symbols_array" as a string array of maximum symbols size, "num_symbols" starting at zero, two-dimensional double arrays "correlation_matrix" and "pvalue_matrix" for storing values, "global_display_mode" from the display enumeration, "global_correlation_tf" from timeframes, "current_tf_index" at negative one, and integers like "num_tf_visible" and "num_legend_visible", plus a double array "visible_corr_vals" for legend values. Finally, we initialize arrays for timeframes and colors: "tf_list" as an "ENUM_TIMEFRAMES" array with values from one-minute to weekly, "tf_strings" as corresponding string labels, and "heatmap_colors" as a color array for gradients ranging from red to green. The next thing we will do is define some helper functions to do the statistical analysis.

bool NormalCDF( double mean, double stddev, double x, double &cdf) { if (stddev <= 0.0 ) return false ; double z = (x - mean) / stddev; if (z < - 10 ) { cdf = 0.0 ; return true ; } if (z > 10 ) { cdf = 1.0 ; return true ; } double t = 1 / ( 1 + 0.2316419 * MathAbs (z)); double d = 0.3989423 * MathExp (-z * z / 2 ); cdf = d * t * ( 0.3193815 + t * (- 0.3565638 + t * ( 1.7814779 + t * (- 1.821256 + t * 1.3302744 )))); if (z > 0 ) cdf = 1 - cdf; return true ; } bool StudentCDF( int df, double x, double &cdf) { if (df <= 0 ) return false ; double a = df / 2.0 ; double b = 0.5 ; double xt = df / (df + x * x); double ib = MathBetaIncomplete(xt, a, b); double beta = MathExp (MathGammaLog(a) + MathGammaLog(b) - MathGammaLog(a + b)); double regularized = ib / beta; if (x >= 0 ) { cdf = 1 - 0.5 * regularized; } else { cdf = 0.5 * regularized; } return true ; } double calculate_pvalue( double corr, CorrelationMethod method, int n) { if (n < 3 ) return 1.0 ; double cdf = 0.0 ; if (method == KENDALL) { double sigma = MathSqrt (( 4.0 * n + 10.0 ) / ( 9.0 * n * (n - 1.0 ))); if (sigma == 0 ) return 1.0 ; double z = corr / sigma; if (!NormalCDF( 0 , 1 , MathAbs (z), cdf)) return 1.0 ; return 2 * ( 1 - cdf); } else { double r2 = corr * corr; if (r2 >= 1.0 ) return 0.0 ; double denom = 1.0 - r2; if (denom <= 0.0 ) return 0.0 ; double t = corr * MathSqrt ((n - 2.0 ) / denom); if (!StudentCDF(n - 2 , MathAbs (t), cdf)) return 1.0 ; return 2 * ( 1 - cdf); } }

First, we define the "NormalCDF" function to approximate the cumulative distribution function (CDF) for a normal distribution, which is used in p-value calculations. It takes parameters for mean, standard deviation, the value x, and a reference to store the CDF result. We first check if the standard deviation is invalid and return false if so. Then, we compute the z-score by standardizing x. For extreme z values below negative ten or above ten, we set the CDF to zero or one, respectively, and return true. Otherwise, we calculate an approximation using a polynomial expansion based on t and density d, adjusting the CDF for positive z before returning true. A normal CDF graph would look as follows.

Next, we implement the "StudentCDF" function to approximate the cumulative distribution function (CDF) for Student's t-distribution, essential for p-values in Pearson and Spearman methods, which we will define later. It accepts degrees of freedom df, the value x, and a reference for the CDF. We validate df and return false if invalid. We then compute parameters a and b, followed by xt for the incomplete beta function. Using "MathBetaIncomplete" to get ib and calculating the full beta with gamma logs, we derive the regularized incomplete beta. Depending on whether x is non-negative or negative, we adjust the CDF accordingly and return true. A student CDF graph would look as follows.

We then create the "calculate_pvalue" function to compute the p-value based on the correlation coefficient, method, and sample size n. If n is less than three, we return one to indicate invalidity. We initialize a cumulative distribution function variable and handle Kendall separately by computing sigma, checking for zero, deriving z, and using "NormalCDF" to get the two-tailed p-value. For Pearson or Spearman, we calculate the squared correlation r2, handle perfect correlations by returning zero, compute the denominator and t-statistic, then use "StudentCDF" with adjusted df to obtain the two-tailed p-value. The next thing we need to do is create a function to parse the symbols' list into arrays that we can manage. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

void parse_symbols() { string temp = SymbolsList; num_symbols = 0 ; while ( StringFind (temp, "," ) >= 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { int pos = StringFind (temp, "," ); string sym = StringSubstr (temp, 0 , pos); if ( SymbolSelect (sym, true )) { symbols_array[num_symbols] = sym; num_symbols++; } else { Print ( "Warning: Symbol " , sym, " not available." ); } temp = StringSubstr (temp, pos + 1 ); } if ( StringLen (temp) > 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { if ( SymbolSelect (temp, true )) { symbols_array[num_symbols] = temp; num_symbols++; } else { Print ( "Warning: Symbol " , temp, " not available." ); } } if (num_symbols < 2 ) { Print ( "Error: At least 2 valid symbols required. Found: " , num_symbols); ExpertRemove (); } }

Here, we implement the "parse_symbols" function to process the user-provided list of symbols into a usable array for the dashboard. It starts by copying the "SymbolsList" input to a temporary string variable and resetting the "num_symbols" counter to zero. We then enter a loop that continues as long as a comma is found in the temporary string and the symbol count is below the "MAX_SYMBOLS" limit. Inside the loop, we locate the position of the next comma using StringFind, extract the symbol substring from the start to that position with StringSubstr, and attempt to select the symbol in the market watch using SymbolSelect with true to add it if necessary. If successful, we store the symbol in the "symbols_array" at the current index and increment "num_symbols"; otherwise, we print a warning message for unavailable symbols. We update the temporary string to the remainder after the comma using another "StringSubstr".

After the loop, we check if any remaining text exists in the temporary string—indicating the last symbol—and if the count is still under the limit. We attempt to select and store this final symbol similarly, printing a warning if unavailable. Finally, if fewer than two valid symbols were found, we print an error message and remove the program with ExpertRemove to ensure the matrix requires at least two assets for correlations. Printing the array gives us the following outcome.

We can now move on to defining our statistical functions for use in calculations.

void rank_data( const double &data[], double &ranks[]) { int size = ArraySize (data); int indices[]; ArrayResize (indices, size); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) indices[i] = i; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < size; j++) { if (data[indices[i]] > data[indices[j]]) { int temp = indices[i]; indices[i] = indices[j]; indices[j] = temp; } } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; ) { int start = i; double value = data[indices[i]]; while (i < size && data[indices[i]] == value) i++; double rank = (start + i - 1 ) / 2.0 + 1.0 ; for ( int k = start; k < i; k++) { ranks[indices[k]] = rank; } } } double pearson_correlation( const double &deltas1[], const double &deltas2[], int size) { double mean1 = 0 , mean2 = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { mean1 += deltas1[i]; mean2 += deltas2[i]; } mean1 /= size; mean2 /= size; double var1 = 0 , var2 = 0 , cov = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { double dev1 = deltas1[i] - mean1; double dev2 = deltas2[i] - mean2; var1 += dev1 * dev1; var2 += dev2 * dev2; cov += dev1 * dev2; } if (var1 == 0 || var2 == 0 ) return 0.0 ; return cov / MathSqrt (var1 * var2); } double spearman_correlation( const double &deltas1[], const double &deltas2[], int size) { double ranks1[], ranks2[]; ArrayResize (ranks1, size); ArrayResize (ranks2, size); rank_data(deltas1, ranks1); rank_data(deltas2, ranks2); return pearson_correlation(ranks1, ranks2, size); } double kendall_correlation( const double &deltas1[], const double &deltas2[], int size) { int concordant = 0 , discordant = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < size; j++) { double sign1 = deltas1[i] - deltas1[j]; double sign2 = deltas2[i] - deltas2[j]; if (sign1 * sign2 > 0 ) concordant++; else if (sign1 * sign2 < 0 ) discordant++; } } int total_pairs = size * (size - 1 ) / 2 ; if (total_pairs == 0 ) return 0.0 ; return (concordant - discordant) / ( double )total_pairs; }

First, we implement the "rank_data" function to assign ranks to an array of data values, which is crucial for the Spearman correlation method to handle non-parametric ranking. It takes a constant reference to the data array and a reference to the ranks array. We first determine the size using ArraySize and declare an indices array, resizing it to match and initializing it with sequential values from zero to size minus one. We then perform a bubble sort on the indices based on the corresponding data values, swapping indices if the data at the current index is greater than that at the next. After sorting, we loop through the sorted indices to assign ranks, handling ties by identifying groups with the same value, computing an average rank for the group using the formula (start + end - 1) / 2.0 + 1.0, and applying that rank back to the original positions via the indices.

Next, we define the "pearson_correlation" function to calculate the Pearson correlation coefficient between two arrays of price deltas over a given size. It initializes means for both arrays to zero, then loops to sum the deltas and computes the means by dividing by the size. We then initialize variances and covariance to zero and loop again to calculate deviations from the means, accumulating squared deviations for variances and the product for covariance. If either variance is zero, we return 0.0 to avoid division by zero; otherwise, we return the covariance divided by the square root of the product of variances using the MathSqrt function. We then create the "spearman_correlation" function to compute Spearman's rank correlation. It declares and resizes two rank arrays to the input size, calls "rank_data" on each deltas array to populate the ranks, and returns the result of "pearson_correlation" applied to these rank arrays instead of the original deltas.

Finally, we implement the "kendall_correlation" function for Kendall's tau coefficient. Counters for concordant and discordant pairs are initialized to zero. We use nested loops over the data size to compare every pair of elements and compute signs as differences in each array. If the product of signs is positive, concordant is incremented; if negative, discordant—ignoring ties. Total pairs are calculated as size times (size - 1) / 2. We return 0.0 if there are no pairs, or the difference between concordant and discordant divided by the total pairs. In a normal bivariate population comparison, they look as follows.

Using the analysis functions, we can create helper functions to handle the standardised correlation computations now as follows.

double calculate_correlation( string sym1, string sym2) { if (sym1 == sym2) return 1.0 ; double prices1[], prices2[]; ArrayResize (prices1, CorrelationBars); ArrayResize (prices2, CorrelationBars); if ( CopyClose (sym1, global_correlation_tf, 0 , CorrelationBars, prices1) < CorrelationBars || CopyClose (sym2, global_correlation_tf, 0 , CorrelationBars, prices2) < CorrelationBars) { return 0.0 ; } double deltas1[], deltas2[]; ArrayResize (deltas1, CorrelationBars - 1 ); ArrayResize (deltas2, CorrelationBars - 1 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < CorrelationBars - 1 ; i++) { deltas1[i] = prices1[i + 1 ] - prices1[i]; deltas2[i] = prices2[i + 1 ] - prices2[i]; } int size = CorrelationBars - 1 ; switch (CorrMethod) { case PEARSON: return pearson_correlation(deltas1, deltas2, size); case SPEARMAN: return spearman_correlation(deltas1, deltas2, size); case KENDALL: return kendall_correlation(deltas1, deltas2, size); default : return 0.0 ; } } void update_correlations() { int n = CorrelationBars - 1 ; if (n < 2 ) { Print ( "Error: Insufficient bars for correlation (need at least 3)." ); return ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { double corr = calculate_correlation(symbols_array[i], symbols_array[j]); correlation_matrix[i][j] = corr; if (i == j) { pvalue_matrix[i][j] = 0.0 ; } else if (corr == 0.0 && n < 3 ) { pvalue_matrix[i][j] = 1.0 ; } else { pvalue_matrix[i][j] = calculate_pvalue(corr, CorrMethod, n); } } } }

We create the "calculate_correlation" function to compute the correlation coefficient between two symbols, returning a double value. It takes string parameters for sym1 and sym2. If they are identical, it immediately returns 1.0 to represent perfect self-correlation. We declare and resize two double arrays "prices1" and "prices2" to the size of "CorrelationBars". We use CopyClose to fetch closing prices for each symbol from the "global_correlation_tf" timeframe, starting from the current bar zero. If either copy fails to retrieve the full amount, we return 0.0 to indicate insufficient data.

To focus on price changes, we declare and resize delta arrays "deltas1" and "deltas2" to one less than "CorrelationBars". We loop to calculate each delta as the difference between consecutive prices. The effective size is set to "CorrelationBars" minus one. A switch statement on the "CorrMethod" enumeration calls the relevant correlation function. For "PEARSON", we call "pearson_correlation" with the deltas and size. For "SPEARMAN", we call "spearman_correlation". For "KENDALL", we call "kendall_correlation". The default case returns 0.0.

Next, we implement the "update_correlations" function to populate the correlation and p-value matrices with fresh calculations. It computes the sample size n as "CorrelationBars" minus one and checks if it's less than two, printing an error if so, since at least three bars are needed for meaningful correlations, then exits early. We use nested loops over "num_symbols" for rows i and columns j, calling "calculate_correlation" with the corresponding symbols from "symbols_array" to get corr and storing it in "correlation_matrix" at [i][j]. For p-values, if i equals j for the diagonal, we set "pvalue_matrix" at [i][j] to 0.0; if corr is 0.0 and n is less than three, set it to 1.0; otherwise, compute it using "calculate_pvalue" with corr, "CorrMethod", and n, storing the result. Next, we will need helpers for the heatmap.

string get_significance_stars( double pval) { if (pval < PValueThreshold1) return "***" ; if (pval < PValueThreshold2) return "**" ; if (pval < PValueThreshold3) return "*" ; return "" ; } color interpolate_heatmap_color( double value) { if (value == 0.0 ) return ColorNeutralBg; double abs_val = MathAbs (value); int num_stops = ArraySize (heatmap_colors) / 2 ; double step = 1.0 / (num_stops - 1 ); if (value > 0.0 ) { int idx = ( int ) MathFloor (abs_val / step); if (idx >= num_stops - 1 ) idx = num_stops - 2 ; double factor = (abs_val - idx * step) / step; return interpolate_color(heatmap_colors[idx + num_stops], heatmap_colors[idx + num_stops + 1 ], factor); } else { int idx = ( int ) MathFloor (abs_val / step); if (idx >= num_stops - 1 ) idx = num_stops - 2 ; double factor = (abs_val - idx * step) / step; return interpolate_color(heatmap_colors[idx], heatmap_colors[idx + 1 ], factor); } } color interpolate_color( color c1, color c2, double factor) { uchar r1 = ( uchar )(c1 & 0xFF ), g1 = ( uchar )((c1 >> 8 ) & 0xFF ), b1 = ( uchar )((c1 >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar r2 = ( uchar )(c2 & 0xFF ), g2 = ( uchar )((c2 >> 8 ) & 0xFF ), b2 = ( uchar )((c2 >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar r = ( uchar ) MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , r1 + factor * (r2 - r1) + 0.5 )); uchar g = ( uchar ) MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , g1 + factor * (g2 - g1) + 0.5 )); uchar b = ( uchar ) MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , b1 + factor * (b2 - b1) + 0.5 )); return ( color )((b << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | r); }

We define the "get_significance_stars" function to determine the number of asterisk symbols representing statistical significance based on a given p-value, returning a string. It takes a double parameter "pval" and uses conditional checks: if "pval" is less than "PValueThreshold1", we return "***" for the highest significance; if less than "PValueThreshold2", return "**"; if less than "PValueThreshold3", return "*"; otherwise, return an empty string for no significance.

Next, we implement the "interpolate_heatmap_color" function to generate a color for the heatmap mode by interpolating within the gradient array based on a correlation value between negative one and one, returning a color type. It handles zero by returning "ColorNeutralBg" directly. We compute the absolute value "abs_val", determine the number of stops per side by dividing the "heatmap_colors" array size by two, and calculate the step size as one divided by stops minus one. For positive values, we find the index with MathFloor of "abs_val" over step, clamp it if at or beyond the last interval, compute a factor as the remainder over step, and call "interpolate_color" with colors from the positive half of the array plus the factor. For negative values, we do similarly but use the negative half of the array.

We then create the "interpolate_color" function to blend two colors linearly based on a factor from zero to one, returning the resulting color. It extracts red, green, and blue components as unsigned chars from "c1" and "c2" using bitwise operations: masking with 0xFF for red, shifting right by eight and masking for green, and shifting by sixteen for blue. We interpolate each channel by starting from the first color's value, adding the factor times the difference to the second, adding 0.5 for rounding, and clamping between zero and 255 with the MathMax and MathMin functions. Finally, we combine the interpolated components into a single color value using bit shifts: blue left by sixteen, green by eight, and red, then bitwise OR them together. We can now begin the creation of the dashboard since we have most of the helper functions that we need to do the computations.

bool create_rectangle( string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, color background_color, color border_color = clrNONE ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create Rectangle: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , background_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); return true ; } bool create_label( string object_name, string text, int x_distance, int y_distance, int font_size = 10 , color text_color = COLOR_WHITE, string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create Label: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , font_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); return true ; } void create_full_dashboard() { color main_bg = C'30,30,30' ; color header_bg = C'60,60,60' ; color text_color = COLOR_WHITE; color neutral_bg = ColorNeutralBg; color button_text = clrGold ; color theme_icon_color = clrWhite ; color close_text = clrWhite ; color header_icon_color = clrAqua ; int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1 ) - num_symbols + 2 ; create_rectangle(MAIN_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, panel_height, main_bg); create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_HEADER, header_bg); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 181 ), panel_x + 12 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , header_icon_color, "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Correlation Matrix" , panel_x + 90 , panel_y + 12 , 13 , text_color); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 17 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , close_text, "Webdings" ); create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 47 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); string heatmap_icon = CharToString (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? ( uchar ) 82 : ( uchar ) 110 ); create_label(HEATMAP_BUTTON, heatmap_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 77 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); create_label(PVAL_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'X' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 107 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); string sort_icon = CharToString ( 'N' ); create_label(SORT_BUTTON, sort_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 137 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings 3" ); create_label(THEME_BUTTON, CharToString ( '[' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 167 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , theme_icon_color, "Wingdings" ); int tf_y = panel_y + HEIGHT_HEADER; int tf_x_start = panel_x + 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { int x_offset = tf_x_start + i * WIDTH_TF_CELL; string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : header_bg; create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, tf_y, WIDTH_TF_CELL, HEIGHT_TF_CELL, bg); create_label(text_name, tf_strings[i], x_offset + (WIDTH_TF_CELL / 2 ), tf_y + (HEIGHT_TF_CELL / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } int matrix_y = tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT; create_rectangle( "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER" , panel_x + 2 , matrix_y, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label( "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT" , "Symbols" , panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 ), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1 ) - ( 1 + i); create_rectangle(SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), panel_x + 2 , y_offset, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label(SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), symbols_array[i], panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 ), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1 ; create_rectangle(SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (j), x_offset, matrix_y, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label(SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (j), symbols_array[j], x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 ), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1 ) - ( 1 + i); for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1 ; create_rectangle(cell_name, x_offset, y_offset, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, neutral_bg); create_label(text_name, "0.00" , x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 ), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we define the "create_rectangle" function to generate a rectangular graphical object for the user interface, returning a boolean for success. It takes parameters including object name as a string, integers for x and y distances, sizes, background color, and an optional border color defaulting to none. We attempt to create the object using ObjectCreate with subwindow zero, the name OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL type, and default coordinates, printing an error with the function name and last error code if it fails, and returning false. If successful, we configure properties with ObjectSetInteger: x and y distances, sizes, corner to left upper, background color, border color, border type to flat, and back to false, then return true.

Next, we implement the "create_label" function to produce a text label object for the user interface, also returning boolean success. It accepts object name and text as strings, x and y distances, optional font size defaulting to ten, text color defaulting to white, and font defaulting to Arial Rounded MT Bold. We use "ObjectCreate" with OBJ_LABEL type, printing an error if failed. On success, we set x and y distances, corner to left upper, text, font, font size, text color, and anchor to center using appropriate "ObjectSetInteger" and ObjectSetString calls, returning true.

We then create the "create_full_dashboard" function to build the entire user interface structure using the above helpers. It sets local colors such as the main background to a dark gray, the header background to a medium gray, the text color to white, the neutral background from input, the button text to gold, the theme and close icons to white, and the header icon to aqua. We calculate panel width based on symbol width plus cells adjusted for the number of symbols, and height incorporating the header, timeframe row, gap, and matrix rows.

We call "create_rectangle" for the main and header panels, then "create_label" for elements like header icon with character 181 from Wingdings, title as Correlation Matrix, close button with 'r' from Webdings, toggle button similarly, heatmap button with dynamic icon based on display mode using CharToString and uchar casts, p-value button with 'X' from Wingdings, sort button with 'N' from Wingdings 3, and theme button with '[' from Wingdings. You can use any of your choosing from the font symbols list below.

For the timeframe row, we compute y position below the header and starting x, then loop over visible timeframes to create rectangles and labels: calculating offsets, forming names with timeframe cell prefix and index string, setting background conditionally to strong positive or header color based on current index, and labeling with timeframe strings in Arial Bold. We set the matrix y position below the timeframe row plus gap, then create the row header rectangle and label it as Symbols. For row symbols on the left, we loop to compute y offsets, create rectangles with row prefix and index, and labels with symbol names from the array in Arial Bold. Similarly, for column symbols on top, we loop to compute x offsets, create rectangles with column prefixes, and labels with symbol names.

For correlation cells, we nest loops over rows and columns, computing offsets, forming cell names with rectangle prefix and indices separated by underscore, and text names similarly, then calling "create_rectangle" with neutral background and "create_label" initialized to 0.00 in Arial. Finally, we redraw the chart with ChartRedraw at subwindow zero. We can now call this function in the "OnInit" event handler to do the heavy lifting.

int OnInit () { global_display_mode = DashboardMode; global_correlation_tf = (CorrelationTimeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) _Period : CorrelationTimeframe); for ( int i = 0 ; i < NUM_TF; i++) { if (tf_list[i] == global_correlation_tf) { current_tf_index = i; break ; } } if (current_tf_index == - 1 ) current_tf_index = 3 ; global_correlation_tf = tf_list[current_tf_index]; parse_symbols(); int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; num_tf_visible = MathMin (NUM_TF, (panel_width - 2 ) / WIDTH_TF_CELL); if (current_tf_index >= num_tf_visible) current_tf_index = num_tf_visible - 1 ; global_correlation_tf = tf_list[current_tf_index]; ArrayInitialize (pvalue_matrix, 1.0 ); create_full_dashboard(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize the program's runtime settings and user interface. We set the "global_display_mode" to the input "DashboardMode" and determine the "global_correlation_tf" by checking if "CorrelationTimeframe" is PERIOD_CURRENT, in which case we cast the current chart period _Period to ENUM_TIMEFRAMES; otherwise, we use the input directly. We then loop through the "tf_list" array to find the index matching "global_correlation_tf" and assign it to "current_tf_index", exiting early on a match. If no match is found—leaving "current_tf_index" at negative one—we default it to three, corresponding to the hourly timeframe. We update "global_correlation_tf" to the value at that index in "tf_list" for consistency.

Next, we call "parse_symbols" to process the symbol list. We compute the "panel_width" based on "WIDTH_SYMBOL" plus an adjustment for the number of symbols times "WIDTH_CELL". The "num_tf_visible" is set to the minimum of "NUM_TF" and the available space in the panel divided by "WIDTH_TF_CELL". If "current_tf_index" exceeds this visible count, we clamp it to the last visible index minus one, and update "global_correlation_tf" again accordingly. We initialize the "pvalue_matrix" array to 1.0 using ArrayInitialize as a default state before calculations. Finally, we call "create_full_dashboard" to build the user interface and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to indicate successful initialization. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the dashboard was created successfully. What we need to do is extend it by adding the legend panel so it is created in conjunction with the dashboard.

void recreate_legend() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS; i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)); } double full_corr_vals[]; if (global_display_mode == MODE_HEATMAP) { double heatmap_vals[] = {- 1.0 , - 0.8 , - 0.6 , - 0.4 , - 0.2 , 0.0 , 0.2 , 0.4 , 0.6 , 0.8 , 1.0 }; ArrayCopy (full_corr_vals, heatmap_vals); } else { double standard_vals[] = {StrongNegativeThresholdPct / 100.0 , - 0.75 , - 0.5 , - 0.25 , 0.0 , 0.25 , 0.5 , 0.75 , StrongPositiveThresholdPct / 100.0 , 1.0 }; ArrayCopy (full_corr_vals, standard_vals); } ArrayCopy (visible_corr_vals, full_corr_vals); int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; int available_width = panel_width - 4 ; double item_cost = WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING; int max_fit = ( int ) MathFloor ((available_width + LEGEND_SPACING) / item_cost); if (max_fit < 1 ) max_fit = 1 ; while ( ArraySize (visible_corr_vals) > max_fit) { int sz = ArraySize (visible_corr_vals); int zero_pos = - 1 ; for ( int p = 0 ; p < sz; p++) { if (visible_corr_vals[p] == 0.0 ) { zero_pos = p; break ; } } if (zero_pos >= 0 ) { ArrayRemove (visible_corr_vals, zero_pos, 1 ); continue ; } double min_abs = DBL_MAX ; for ( int p = 0 ; p < sz; p++) { double av = MathAbs (visible_corr_vals[p]); if (av > 0 && av < min_abs) min_abs = av; } if (min_abs == DBL_MAX ) break ; for ( int p = sz - 1 ; p >= 0 ; p--) { if ( MathAbs (visible_corr_vals[p]) == min_abs) ArrayRemove (visible_corr_vals, p, 1 ); } } num_legend_visible = ArraySize (visible_corr_vals); int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1 ) - num_symbols + 2 ; int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; int total_legend_width = num_legend_visible * WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + (num_legend_visible - 1 ) * LEGEND_SPACING; int x_start = panel_x + (panel_width - total_legend_width) / 2 ; color neutral_bg = ColorNeutralBg; color text_color = COLOR_WHITE; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { int x_offset = x_start + i * (WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING); string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, legend_y + 2 , WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL, HEIGHT_LEGEND, neutral_bg); create_label(text_name, "0%" , x_offset + WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL / 2 , legend_y + 2 + HEIGHT_LEGEND / 2 - 1 , 10 , text_color, "Arial" ); } } void create_full_dashboard() { int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; create_rectangle(LEGEND_PANEL, panel_x, legend_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL, main_bg); recreate_legend(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We implement the "recreate_legend" function to dynamically rebuild the legend objects based on the current display mode, ensuring it fits the panel and reflects appropriate correlation values. We loop to delete existing legend rectangles and text labels using ObjectDelete with names formed from prefixes and index strings.

We declare a full correlation values array and populate it conditionally: for heatmap mode, using a local array with values from negative 1.0 to 1.0 in 0.2 increments copied over; for standard mode, using thresholds converted to decimals and fixed points like negative 0.75. To fit the space, we copy to the visible array, compute panel width, available width, item cost including spacing, and maximum fit with a floor division, ensuring at least one. In a loop while oversized, we remove zero if present, or find and remove all instances of the smallest non-zero absolute value by scanning and using ArrayRemove backward.

We set the visible count to the updated array size. For positioning, we calculate panel height from constants and rows, legend y below the panel with a gap, total legend width with cells and spacings, and starting x for centering. We set a neutral background and text color, then loop to create rectangles and labels: computing offsets, forming names, using "create_rectangle" with a neutral background, and "create_label" initialized to 0% in Arial. In the "create_full_dashboard" function, after other interface logic, we compute legend y and create the legend panel rectangle with main background, call "recreate_legend" to populate it, and redraw the chart. On compilation, we get the following outcome.

With the legend added, we now just need to update the dashboard and the legend so the computations take effect.

void update_tf_highlights() { color inactive_bg = C'60,60,60' ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : inactive_bg; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void update_legend() { color default_txt = ColorTextStrong; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); double corr = visible_corr_vals[i]; int decimals = ( MathAbs (corr) == 0.5 || corr == 0.0 || MathAbs (corr) == 1.0 ) ? 0 : 1 ; string txt_str = DoubleToString (corr * 100 , decimals) + "%" ; color bg_color = ColorNeutralBg; color txt_color = default_txt; if (corr == 1.0 ) { bg_color = ColorDiagonalBg; txt_color = default_txt; } else if (corr == 0.0 ) { bg_color = ColorNeutralBg; txt_color = default_txt; } else { if (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD) { double strong_pos = StrongPositiveThresholdPct / 100.0 ; double strong_neg = StrongNegativeThresholdPct / 100.0 ; if (corr >= strong_pos) { bg_color = ColorStrongPositiveBg; txt_color = default_txt; } else if (corr <= strong_neg) { bg_color = ColorStrongNegativeBg; txt_color = default_txt; } else { bg_color = ColorNeutralBg; txt_color = (corr > 0.0 ) ? ColorTextPositive : ColorTextNegative; } } else { txt_color = default_txt; bg_color = interpolate_heatmap_color(corr); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg_color); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt_str); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , txt_color); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void update_dashboard() { update_correlations(); double strong_pos = StrongPositiveThresholdPct / 100.0 ; double strong_neg = StrongNegativeThresholdPct / 100.0 ; color text_base = ColorTextStrong; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { double corr = correlation_matrix[i][j]; double pval = pvalue_matrix[i][j]; string text = DoubleToString (corr * 100 , 1 ) + "%" + get_significance_stars(pval); color bg_color = ColorNeutralBg; color txt_color = ColorTextZero; if (i == j) { bg_color = ColorDiagonalBg; txt_color = text_base; } else { if (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD) { if (corr >= strong_pos) { bg_color = ColorStrongPositiveBg; txt_color = text_base; } else if (corr <= strong_neg) { bg_color = ColorStrongNegativeBg; txt_color = text_base; } else { bg_color = ColorNeutralBg; if (corr > 0.0 ) { txt_color = ColorTextPositive; } else if (corr < 0.0 ) { txt_color = ColorTextNegative; } else { txt_color = text_base; } } } else { txt_color = text_base; bg_color = interpolate_heatmap_color(corr); } } string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg_color); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , txt_color); } } update_legend(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the "update_tf_highlights" function to visually highlight the selected timeframe cell in the dashboard. We set an inactive background color to a medium gray and loop over the number of visible timeframes. For each, we form the rectangle name using the "TF_CELL_RECT" prefix and index string, then conditionally set the background color to "ColorStrongPositiveBg" if it matches the "current_tf_index" or to the inactive color otherwise. We update the object's background property with ObjectSetInteger using "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" and redraw the chart.

Next, we define the "update_legend" function to refresh the legend's colors and texts according to the mode. We set a default text color from "ColorTextStrong" and loop over visible legend items. For each, we retrieve names for rectangle and text using prefixes and index, get the correlation value from "visible_corr_vals", determine decimals based on absolute value checks for clean formatting, and format the text string as a percentage with the DoubleToString function.

We initialize background and text colors, then handle special cases: for 1.0, use a diagonal background; for 0.0, a neutral background—both with default text. For others, in standard mode, we compute strong thresholds from percentages, setting backgrounds and text colors for strong positive, strong negative, or mild based on comparisons, using positive or negative mild text for non-zero. In heatmap mode, we set the default text and interpolate the background with "interpolate_heatmap_color". We update the rectangle's "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR", text's "OBJPROP_TEXT", and "OBJPROP_COLOR" using object setters, then redraw the chart.

We then create the "update_dashboard" function to refresh all cells with current correlations and visuals. We call "update_correlations" first, compute strong thresholds from percentages, and set a base text color from "ColorTextStrong".

In nested loops over symbols for rows and columns, we retrieve correlation and p-value from matrices, format cell text as percentage plus significance stars from "get_significance_stars", and initialize colors. For diagonal cells where indices match, we use a diagonal background and base text. For off-diagonal, in standard mode, we set backgrounds and text for strong positive, strong negative, or mild with conditional positive/negative/zero text; in heatmap mode, base text and interpolated background from "interpolate_heatmap_color". We form cell and text names with prefixes and indices, update background with OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, text content with "OBJPROP_TEXT", and text color with "OBJPROP_COLOR" via setters.

Finally, we call "update_legend" and redraw the chart. We call these functions in the initialization as tick events to apply the full effects as below.

int OnInit () { global_display_mode = DashboardMode; global_correlation_tf = (CorrelationTimeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) _Period : CorrelationTimeframe); for ( int i = 0 ; i < NUM_TF; i++) { if (tf_list[i] == global_correlation_tf) { current_tf_index = i; break ; } } if (current_tf_index == - 1 ) current_tf_index = 3 ; global_correlation_tf = tf_list[current_tf_index]; parse_symbols(); int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; num_tf_visible = MathMin (NUM_TF, (panel_width - 2 ) / WIDTH_TF_CELL); if (current_tf_index >= num_tf_visible) current_tf_index = num_tf_visible - 1 ; global_correlation_tf = tf_list[current_tf_index]; ArrayInitialize (pvalue_matrix, 1.0 ); create_full_dashboard(); update_tf_highlights(); update_dashboard(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { update_dashboard(); }

In the OnInit event handler, we call "update_tf_highlights" for timeframe visuals, and "update_dashboard" for initial data population, returning INIT_SUCCEEDED. In the OnTick event handler, we simply call "update_dashboard" to refresh correlations and visuals on each new tick. If you want to handle the calculations on every bar, you can add a control logic but for now, we leave it as is since we only have a few symbol sets. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have correctly set up the correlation matrix dashboard with all the populations done, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a correlation matrix dashboard in MQL5 that computes relationships between user-specified symbols using Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall methods over a configurable timeframe and bars, incorporating p-value significance testing for reliability. The system supports standard mode with threshold-based coloring and stars for significance levels, as well as heatmap mode with gradient interpolation for visual representation of correlation strengths, featuring an interactive user interface with timeframe selectors, mode toggles, and a dynamic legend for analyzing asset interdependencies. In the next parts, we will bring life to the dashboard to make it hoverable, draggable, and make the clicking icons responsive by performing their respective functions. Keep tuned!