Klasse CComboBox

CComboBox ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Feld mit einer Dropdown-Liste".

Beschreibung

Klasse CComboBox ist ein Steuerelement mit einer Dropdown-Liste für die Auswahl eines Werts.

Deklaration

   class CComboBox : public CWndContainer

Kopf

   #include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CComboBox

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsComboBox

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Behandlung von Chart-Ereignissen

 

OnEvent

Behandelt alle Chart-Ereignisse

Füllung

 

AddItem

Fügt ein Element (Zeile) in die Liste eines Steuerelements hinzu

Einstellung

 

ListViewItems

Setzt die Anzahl der Elemente in der Dropdown-Liste des Steuerelements

Daten

 

Select

Setzt das aktuelle Listenelement nach dem Index

SelectByText

Setzt das aktuelle Listenelement nach dem Text

SelectByValue

Setzt das aktuelle Listenelement nach dem Wert

Daten (nur lesen)

 

Value

Erhält den Wert des aktuellen Listenelements

Unterlegende Steuerelemente

 

CreateEdit

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement (Eingabefeld) eines Steuerelements

CreateButton

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement (Taste) eines Steuerelements

CreateList

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement (Dropdown-Liste) eines Steuerelements

Behandlung der Ereignisse der unterlegenden Steuerelemente

 

OnClickEdit

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickEdit" eines Steuerelements

OnClickButton

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickButton" eines Steuerelements

OnChangeList

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ChangeList" eines Steuerelements

Dropdown-Liste einblenden

 

ListShow

Einblendet die Dropdown-Liste eines Steuerelements

ListHide

Ausblendet die Dropdown-Liste eines Steuerelements

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panel mit dem Steuerelement "Feld mit einer Dropdown-Liste":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsComboBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CComboBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CComboBox         m_combo_box;                     // CComboBox object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateComboBox(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeComboBox(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box,OnChangeComboBox)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateComboBox())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ComboBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateComboBox(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_combo_box.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_combo_box))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_combo_box.ItemAdd("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeComboBox(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_combo_box.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }