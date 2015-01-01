DocumentaçãoSeções
CComboBox

CComboBox é uma classe do controle complexa (com controles dependentes).

Descrição

ComboBox é constituída por uma caixa de listagem, combinado com um controle estático destinada a seleção. A porção da caixa de listagem do controle pode ser suspensa quando o usuário seleciona o comando ao lado do controle.

Declaração

   class CComboBox : public CWndContainer

Título

   #include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CComboBox

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsComboBox

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Manipuladores de eventos do gráfico

 

OnEvent

Manipulador de eventos de todos os eventos de gráfico

Add

 

AddItem

Adiciona um item

Configuração

 

ListViewItems

Define o número de itens, exibido no controle

Dados

 

Select

Seleciona atual item da lista pelo índice

SelectByText

Seleciona item da lista atual pelo texto

SelectByValue

Seleciona atual item da lista pelo valor

Somente leitura de dados

 

Value

Obtém o valor do atual item da lista

Controles dependentes

 

CreateEdit

Cria um controle dependente (editar)

CreateButton

Cria controle dependente (botão)

CreateList

Cria controle dependente (visualizar lista)

Manipuladores de controle de eventos dependentes

 

OnClickEdit

Manipulador de eventos "ClickEdit" (virtual)

OnClickButton

Manipulador de eventos "ClickButton" (virtual)

OnChangeList

Manipulador de eventos "Changelist" (virtual)

Exibir/Ocultar

 

ListShow

Exibe a lista de itens

ListHide

Oculta a lista de itens

Exemplo de criação do painel com controles "Campo com lista suspensa":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsComboBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CComboBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CComboBox         m_combo_box;;                    // CComboBox object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateComboBox(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeComboBox(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box,OnChangeComboBox)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateComboBox())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ComboBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateComboBox(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_combo_box.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_combo_box))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_combo_box.ItemAdd("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeComboBox(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_combo_box.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }