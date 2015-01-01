//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ControlsComboBox.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CComboBox"

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| defines |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- indents and gaps

#define INDENT_LEFT (11) // indent from left (with allowance for border width)

#define INDENT_TOP (11) // indent from top (with allowance for border width)

#define INDENT_RIGHT (11) // indent from right (with allowance for border width)

#define INDENT_BOTTOM (11) // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)

#define CONTROLS_GAP_X (5) // gap by X coordinate

#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y (5) // gap by Y coordinate

//--- for buttons

#define BUTTON_WIDTH (100) // size by X coordinate

#define BUTTON_HEIGHT (20) // size by Y coordinate

//--- for the indication area

#define EDIT_HEIGHT (20) // size by Y coordinate

//--- for group controls

#define GROUP_WIDTH (150) // size by X coordinate

#define LIST_HEIGHT (179) // size by Y coordinate

#define RADIO_HEIGHT (56) // size by Y coordinate

#define CHECK_HEIGHT (93) // size by Y coordinate

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class CControlsDialog |

//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog

{

private:

CComboBox m_combo_box;; // CComboBox object



public:

CControlsDialog(void);

~CControlsDialog(void);

//--- create

virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);

//--- chart event handler

virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);



protected:

//--- create dependent controls

bool CreateComboBox(void);

//--- handlers of the dependent controls events

void OnChangeComboBox(void);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Event Handling |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)

ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box,OnChangeComboBox)

EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Constructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Destructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)

{

if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

//--- create dependent controls

if(!CreateComboBox())

return(false);

//--- succeed

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the "ComboBox" element |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::CreateComboBox(void)

{

//--- coordinates

int x1=INDENT_LEFT;

int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+

(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+

(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);

int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;

int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;

//--- create

if(!m_combo_box.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

if(!Add(m_combo_box))

return(false);

//--- fill out with strings

for(int i=0;i<16;i++)

if(!m_combo_box.ItemAdd("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))

return(false);

//--- succeed

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Event handler |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CControlsDialog::OnChangeComboBox(void)

{

Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_combo_box.Select()+"\"");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Global Variables |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CControlsDialog ExtDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- create application dialog

if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- run application

ExtDialog.Run();

//--- succeed

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

Comment("");

//--- destroy dialog

ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert chart event function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id, // event ID

const long& lparam, // event parameter of the long type

const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type

const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type

{

ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}