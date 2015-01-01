ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CComboBox 

CComboBox

CComboBox は ComboBox の（依存コントロールを含む）複雑なコントロールのクラスです。

説明

ComboBox は、選択のために意図されたスタティックコントロールと組み合わせたリストボックスで構成されています。コントロールのリストボックス部分は、ユーザがコントロールの隣にあるドロップダウン矢印を選択した際にドロップダウンすることが出来ます。

宣言

  class CComboBox : public CWndContainer

タイトル

  #include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CComboBox

下記のコ—ドの結果：

ControlsComboBox

クラスメソッド

Create

 

Create

コントロールの作成

チャートイベントハンドラ

 

OnEvent

全てのチャートイベントのハンドラ

Add

 

AddItem

項目の追加

設定

 

ListViewItems

コントロールに表示される項目の数の設定

Data

 

Select

現在のリスト要素をインデックスで選択します。

SelectByText

現在のリスト要素をインデックスで選択します。

SelectByValue

現在のリスト要素を値で選択します。

読み込み専用のデータ

 

現在のリスト要素の値を取得します。

依存コントロール

 

CreateEdit

依存コントロール（編集）を作成します。

CreateButton

依存コントロール（ボタン）を作成します。

CreateList

依存コントロール（リストビュー）を作成します。

依存コントロールのイベントハンドラ

 

OnClickEdit

「ClickEdit」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnClickButton

「ClickButton」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnChangeList

「ChangeList」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

Show/Hide

 

ListShow

項目リストの表示

ListHide

項目リストの非表示

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Hide

コンボボックスを使ったパネルの作成例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsComboBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CComboBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)     // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)     // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)     // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)     // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)     // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)     // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
 {
private:
  CComboBox         m_combo_box;;                   // CComboBox object
 
public:
                    CControlsDialog(void);
                   ~CControlsDialog(void);
  //--- create
  virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
  //--- chart event handler
  virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
  //--- create dependent controls
  bool              CreateComboBox(void);
  //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
  void              OnChangeComboBox(void);
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box,OnChangeComboBox)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
 {
  if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
  if(!CreateComboBox())
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ComboBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateComboBox(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
  int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
  int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
  if(!m_combo_box.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_combo_box))
    return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
  for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
    if(!m_combo_box.ItemAdd("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
        return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeComboBox(void)
 {
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_combo_box.Select()+"\"");
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- create application dialog
  if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
  ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//---
  Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
  ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
 {
  ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
 }