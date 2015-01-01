DocumentationSections
CComboBox is a class of the ComboBox complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

ComboBox consists of a list box, combined with a static control, intended for selection. The list-box portion of the control may be dropped down when a user selects the drop-down arrow next to the control

Declaration

   class CComboBox : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CComboBox

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsComboBox

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Add

 

AddItem

Adds an item to control

Settings

 

ListViewItems

Sets the number of items shown on the control

Data

 

Select

Selects the current list element by index

SelectByText

Selects the current list element by text

SelectByValue

Selects the current list element by value

Read-only data

 

Value

Gets the value of the current list element

Dependent controls

 

CreateEdit

Creates dependent control (edit)

CreateButton

Creates dependent control (button)

CreateList

Creates dependent control (list view)

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnClickEdit

"ClickEdit" internal event handler (virtual)

OnClickButton

"ClickButton" internal event handler (virtual)

OnChangeList

"ChangeList" internal event handler (virtual)

Show/Hide the drop-down list

 

ListShow

Shows the items list

ListHide

Hides the items list

Example of creating a panel with Combobox control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsComboBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CComboBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CComboBox         m_combo_box;;                    // CComboBox object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateComboBox(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeComboBox(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box,OnChangeComboBox)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateComboBox())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "ComboBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateComboBox(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_combo_box.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_combo_box))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<16;i++)
      if(!m_combo_box.ItemAdd("Item "+IntegerToString(i)))
         return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeComboBox(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" \""+m_combo_box.Select()+"\"");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 