CComboBox

CComboBox is a class of the ComboBox complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

ComboBox consists of a list box, combined with a static control, intended for selection. The list-box portion of the control may be dropped down when a user selects the drop-down arrow next to the control

Declaration

class CComboBox : public CWndContainer

Title

#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CComboBox

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart event handlers OnEvent Event handler of all chart events Add AddItem Adds an item to control Settings ListViewItems Sets the number of items shown on the control Data Select Selects the current list element by index SelectByText Selects the current list element by text SelectByValue Selects the current list element by value Read-only data Value Gets the value of the current list element Dependent controls CreateEdit Creates dependent control (edit) CreateButton Creates dependent control (button) CreateList Creates dependent control (list view) Dependent controls event handlers OnClickEdit "ClickEdit" internal event handler (virtual) OnClickButton "ClickButton" internal event handler (virtual) OnChangeList "ChangeList" internal event handler (virtual) Show/Hide the drop-down list ListShow Shows the items list ListHide Hides the items list

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare Methods inherited from class CWnd Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop Methods inherited from class CWndContainer Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Hide

